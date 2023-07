The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is comprised of two parts: (1) all the equity securities in the S&P 500 ® Index (the "Reference Index") in substantially similar weight as the Reference Index; and (2) short (written) call options on up to 100% of the S&P 500 ® Index.

The Reference Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index containing equity securities of 500 industrial, information technology, utility and financial companies amongst other GICS ® sectors, regarded as generally representative of the U.S. stock market. A float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index weights each index component according to its market capitalization, using the number of shares that are readily available for purchase on the open market.

The Underlying Index measures the performance of a hypothetical portfolio that employs a covered call strategy. A covered call strategy is generally considered to be an investment strategy in which an investor buys a security, and sells (or "writes") a call option on that security in an attempt to generate more income. Each time the Fund writes a covered call option, the Fund receives a payment of money from the investor who buys the option from the Fund, which is called the premium. If the value of the Fund's call option that it has written declines because of a decline in the value of the S&P 500 Index, the premium that the Fund received for writing the covered call option offsets this loss to some extent.

The premium paid by the buyer of the option provides income in addition to the security's dividends or other distributions. The Underlying Index consists of long positions in companies in the Reference Index and a single at-the-money call option written on the S&P 500 Index. An "at-the-money" call option is a call option with a strike price that is near to the market price of the underlying asset (in this case, the market price of a share of the S&P 500 Index). These options are written (sold) systematically on the monthly option writing date of the Underlying Index.

Generally, in return for the option premium, the Fund gives the purchaser of the call option either (1) the right to buy the security from the Fund at a specified exercise (or "strike") price, or (2) the right to receive a cash payment equal to any positive difference between the value of the security and the exercise price on or before the expiration date of the option. The Fund writes options that are the second variety such that the options give the option purchasers the rights to receive cash payments equal to any positive differences between the values of the securities and the exercise prices on the expiration dates of the options. The Fund writes a single "at-the-money" call option, which is when the strike price is near to the market price of the underlying asset, as determined on the monthly option writing date of the Underlying Index in accordance with the Underlying Index methodology. The Fund's covered call options may partially protect the Fund from a decline in the price of the Reference Index through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the equity market is rallying rapidly, the Underlying Index is expected to underperform the Reference Index.

There can be no assurance, however, that the Underlying Index will perform as expected. The options in the Underlying Index will be traded on national options exchanges. Long positions in the equity securities of the Underlying Index are, in accordance with the Underlying Index's methodology, indexed to the Reference Index, which includes rebalancing quarterly for share updates and on an as-needed basis to account for corporate actions and market developments. Options positions in the Underlying Index are written on up to 100% of the S&P 500 Index and are rebalanced monthly, as well as on an as-needed basis to account for corporate actions and market developments. As of December 31, 2022, the S&P 500 Index included common stocks of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $6.5 billion and $2.9 trillion.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider maintains, calculates and publishes information regarding the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to "outperform" the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.