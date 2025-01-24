Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the VettaFi New Frontier U.S. Dividend Select Index (the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index). Derivatives that have economic characteristics and provide investment exposure similar to securities included in the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index will be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by VettaFi LLC (VettaFi or Index Provider). The U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is based on the VettaFi US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver excess (or “multiplied”) dividend yield balanced against volatility relative to the broad market as represented by the Parent Index (i.e., to provide a high dividend yield relative to the Parent Index balanced against volatility through the selection and weighting of securities from the Parent Index), as described in greater detail below. The Parent Index includes large capitalization stocks representing approximately 88% of the investable universe (i.e., the U.S. equity market) by float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that only shares that are estimated to be publicly available to investors are included in the calculation of market capitalization). The U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is reconstituted quarterly.

Eligible stocks (i.e., those included in the Parent Index) are analyzed via an optimization process that selects and weights stocks in a manner that seeks to maximize the portfolio’s dividend yield, subject to several constraints, such as those for individual stock and sector weightings, to try to limit volatility relative to the Parent Index, and portfolio turnover. At each quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index: (i) individual stock weightings are capped at 5%; (ii) sector weightings are constrained to a maximum of 30% of or 1.5 times their weightings in the Parent Index; and (iii) the one-way turnover of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is capped at 15% (this portfolio turnover constraint may be relaxed if an optimal portfolio solution is not feasble).

The U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is comprised of large capitalization companies. As of November 30, 2024, the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index was comprised of 99 securities with capitalizations ranging from $7.8 billion to $3,391.3 billion.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, but may not track the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is generally reconstituted quarterly following the quarterly reconstitution of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income (i.e., gain equity market exposure and maintain liquidity until the Fund invests in individual securities), simulate investments in the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is concentrated. As of November 30, 2024, the U.S. Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index was concentrated in the financial services sector.