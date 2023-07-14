The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of approximately 120 securities in the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index that are of the highest quality, as determined by the Index Provider. The Underlying Index selects constituents from the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index, which reflects the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.

Each security in the S&P SmallCap 600 ® Index receives a “quality score,” which is based on an average of the following three fundamental measures of a company: (1) return on equity (calculated as the company’s trailing 12-month earnings per share divided by the company’s latest book value per share); (2) accruals ratio (computed using the change of the company’s net operating assets over the last year divided by the company’s average total assets over the last two years); and (3) financial leverage ratio (calculated as the company’s latest total debt divided by the company’s book value). The Index Provider assesses the quality score of securities of companies in the financials or real estate sectors (according to the Global

Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”)) based only on the return on equity and financial leverage ratio measures. The Index Provider selects approximately 120 securities with the highest average quality scores for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index weights each component security by the product of its quality score multiplied by its market capitalization in the eligible universe, subject to security and sector constraints and optimization procedures. Stocks with higher scores receive relatively greater weights.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 118 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $297.32 million to $5.43 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.