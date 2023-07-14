Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.3%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$38.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.9%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|XSHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.3%
|-19.9%
|53.5%
|58.95%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|22.13%
|3 Yr
|13.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|2.97%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-42.5%
|12.6%
|4.28%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.1%
|12.2%
|47.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|XSHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.57%
|2021
|11.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|2.08%
|2020
|3.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|94.59%
|2019
|4.1%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|70.56%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|10.71%
|Period
|XSHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.2%
|-24.8%
|53.5%
|97.80%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-72.5%
|37.5%
|95.61%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-54.1%
|47.9%
|4.36%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|3.54%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XSHQ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|2.57%
|2021
|11.4%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|2.08%
|2020
|3.8%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|94.59%
|2019
|4.1%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|70.56%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|29.25%
|XSHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSHQ % Rank
|Net Assets
|38.8 M
|183 K
|28 B
|89.73%
|Number of Holdings
|116
|6
|1336
|32.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.5 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|93.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.86%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|46.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSHQ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|7.24%
|Cash
|0.04%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|90.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|90.91%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|92.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|90.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|90.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSHQ % Rank
|Financial Services
|42.95%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|0.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.59%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|3.54%
|Industrials
|17.94%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|40.24%
|Healthcare
|5.70%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|96.46%
|Basic Materials
|3.91%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|25.42%
|Technology
|2.91%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|100.00%
|Communication Services
|1.72%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|58.92%
|Energy
|1.30%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|64.81%
|Consumer Defense
|1.06%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|91.75%
|Real Estate
|0.93%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|64.65%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|93.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XSHQ % Rank
|US
|99.07%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|3.03%
|Non US
|0.89%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|85.35%
|XSHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|97.10%
|Management Fee
|0.29%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|4.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|XSHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|XSHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XSHQ Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|80.83%
|XSHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSHQ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.37%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|0.34%
|XSHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|XSHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|XSHQ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|0.34%
|XSHQ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2019
2.45
2.5%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...