The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the volatility-driven weighted performance of the 100 constituents of the S&P 500 ® Index that exhibit the lowest volatility and low sensitivity to changes in the 10-year U.S. Treasury rates (interest rate risk). The Underlying Index selects stocks from the S&P 500 ® Index that exhibit low volatility characteristics, after removing stocks that historically have performed poorly in rising interest rate environments. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the magnitude of up and down asset price fluctuations (increases or decreases in a stock’s price) over time. The Index Provider determines a stock’s interest rate sensitivity by performing a regression of the stock’s returns over a five-year period (60 monthly stock returns) to changes in the 10-Year U.S. Treasury rate over that same period.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 100 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $7.23 billion to $649.5 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.