Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength

Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

33.5%

1 yr return

29.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$6.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
$14.48
$21.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XPND - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Expanded Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Advisors L.P
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks of companies identified by the Fund’s investment advisor as either information technology companies or financial companies and communication services companies whose operations are principally derived from and/or dependent upon technology (“Expanded Technology Companies”). While the Fund is actively managed, the investment advisor intends to utilize a quantitative model to help identify Expanded Technology Companies with attractive long-term capital appreciation potential. The model begins with a large-cap focused universe of U.S. common stocks listed on U.S. exchanges. The model then includes only those companies that are classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) as belonging to either the information technology sector, or certain technology-dependent industries within the financials and communication services sectors (see below). The investment advisor will review the relevant sectors and industries in conjunction with any changes to GICS classifications. To identify Expanded Technologies Companies, the model only includes companies from the following specific industries which the investment advisor has identified as containing companies whose operations are principally derived from and/or dependent upon technology:Information Technology—includes companies from the following industries: information technology services; software; communications equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; electronic equipment, instruments and components; and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment.Financials - includes only companies from the transaction and payment processing services industry.Communication Services—includes only companies from the following industries: wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media and services.See “Additional Information on the Fund's Investment Objective and Strategies” for additional information regarding the technology-dependent industries within the financials and communication services sectors identified above.From this universe, the investment advisor considers a range of quantitative attributes associated with the remaining securities. Such quantitative attributes include, but are not limited to, operating metrics and financial metrics, such as return on equity, momentum, and free cash flow growth. The investment advisor will select approximately 50 companies for the portfolio that are expected to be weighted between 0.25% and 4.50% at the time of purchase (with larger cap companies receiving higher weightings within the approximate range) and will be reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. The Fund’s investments will be concentrated (i.e., invest more than 25% of Fund assets) in the industries or group of industries comprising the information technology sector. The Fund’s investment advisor may over-weight, under-weight, or exclude certain securities from the portfolio that would otherwise be selected pursuant to the quantitative process in certain instances.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Read More

XPND - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XPND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.5% -38.5% 31.2% 91.27%
1 Yr 29.0% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XPND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XPND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 90.51%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XPND Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.7% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

XPND - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XPND Category Low Category High XPND % Rank
Net Assets 6.3 M 863 K 50.4 B 83.28%
Number of Holdings 51 1 470 51.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.46 M 0 30.3 B 74.92%
Weighting of Top 10 40.74% 7.6% 100.0% 63.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Visa Inc 4.64%
  2. Mastercard Inc 4.53%
  3. Apple Inc 4.52%
  4. Microsoft Corp 4.48%
  5. Broadcom Inc 4.35%
  6. Alphabet Inc 4.06%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 3.77%
  8. Salesforce Inc 3.46%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 3.25%
  10. Netflix Inc 3.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XPND % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 0.00% 100.53% 38.26%
Cash 		0.33% -0.53% 100.00% 56.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 13.18%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 21.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 10.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 10.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XPND % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 10.65%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 38.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 29.68%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 19.68%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 55.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 11.29%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 10.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 33.55%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 20.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 74.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 18.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XPND % Rank
US 		99.67% 0.00% 100.53% 2.89%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 96.46%

XPND - Expenses

Operational Fees

XPND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 2.97% 63.99%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 43.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 2.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XPND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XPND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XPND Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

XPND - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XPND Category Low Category High XPND % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 42.10% 19.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XPND Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XPND Category Low Category High XPND % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 29.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XPND Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XPND - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Omar Sepulveda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Mr. Sepulveda is a Vice President of Strategy Research and is responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity investment strategies. He joined First Trust in May of 1997. Mr. Sepulveda received his B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University in 1997. He has over 24 years of financial services industry experience and is a recipient of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

