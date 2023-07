In seeking to track the performance of the NYSE Technology Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the

Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index is composed of 35 leading U.S.-listed technology-related companies. The investible universe of the Index comprises all stocks in the Technology sector and technology-related stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector, as defined by the Index Provider (as defined below) that are listed on major U.S. stock exchanges and meet the following criteria as of the index rebalance reference date: (i) issued by a company with a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion and (ii) have a trailing 3-month average daily traded value of $10 million. Stocks must also meet at least one of the following three revenue- and sales-based criteria: (i) sales from the latest quarter increased compared to sales from the same quarter of the previous year, (ii) have only one consecutive quarter of negative sales growth over the last two years, or (iii) have revenue totals from the last four quarters that classify it within the top 75 companies within the specific industry classification designated to it by the Index Provider. Eligible stocks are then ranked based on market capitalization and liquidity, and the top 35 stocks are selected for inclusion in the Index. At least 75% of the companies included in the Index must be headquartered in the United States. The Index is equal-weighted and rebalanced annually after the close of trading on the third Friday of December. As of July 31, 2022 the Index comprised 35 stocks.

The Index is sponsored by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.