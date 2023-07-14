Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

49.1%

1 yr return

37.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

14.9%

Net Assets

$527 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$145.2
$90.06
$145.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XNTK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -30.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® NYSE Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    3800012
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the NYSE Technology Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the 
Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is composed of 35 leading U.S.-listed technology-related companies. The investible universe of the Index comprises all stocks in the Technology sector and technology-related stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector, as defined by the Index Provider (as defined below) that are listed on major U.S. stock exchanges and meet the following criteria as of the index rebalance reference date: (i) issued by a company with a minimum market capitalization of $2 billion and (ii) have a trailing 3-month average daily traded value of $10 million. Stocks must also meet at least one of the following three revenue- and sales-based criteria: (i) sales from the latest quarter increased compared to sales from the same quarter of the previous year, (ii) have only one consecutive quarter of negative sales growth over the last two years, or (iii) have revenue totals from the last four quarters that classify it within the top 75 companies within the specific industry classification designated to it by the Index Provider. Eligible stocks are then ranked based on market capitalization and liquidity, and the top 35 stocks are selected for inclusion in the Index. At least 75% of the companies included in the Index must be headquartered in the United States. The Index is equal-weighted and rebalanced annually after the close of trading on the third Friday of December. As of July 31, 2022 the Index comprised 35 stocks. 
The Index is sponsored by ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

XNTK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNTK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 49.1% -29.2% 74.8% 13.30%
1 Yr 37.3% -39.8% 67.6% 9.01%
3 Yr 11.3%* -40.6% 28.5% 15.18%
5 Yr 14.9%* -30.5% 25.6% 11.52%
10 Yr 17.8%* -15.0% 24.7% 10.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNTK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.1% -73.9% 35.7% 60.00%
2021 8.5% -25.6% 45.1% 25.45%
2020 20.3% 1.8% 60.0% 11.32%
2019 8.4% -15.0% 13.7% 33.00%
2018 -1.5% -12.8% 31.5% 43.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XNTK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -30.5% -54.1% 74.8% 91.85%
1 Yr -22.6% -62.3% 67.6% 87.18%
3 Yr 20.1%* -40.6% 36.7% 12.15%
5 Yr 16.2%* -30.5% 29.2% 13.47%
10 Yr 18.0%* -15.0% 25.4% 17.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XNTK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.1% -73.9% 35.7% 60.00%
2021 8.5% -25.6% 45.1% 25.45%
2020 20.3% 1.8% 60.0% 11.32%
2019 8.4% -15.0% 13.7% 33.00%
2018 -1.5% -12.8% 31.5% 57.53%

XNTK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XNTK Category Low Category High XNTK % Rank
Net Assets 527 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 58.12%
Number of Holdings 36 10 397 88.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 162 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 62.29%
Weighting of Top 10 37.16% 7.6% 100.0% 75.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 4.42%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 3.94%
  3. Salesforce Inc 3.69%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 3.46%
  5. Airbnb Inc 3.18%
  6. Booking Holdings Inc 3.17%
  7. Palo Alto Networks Inc 3.04%
  8. Shopify Inc 3.01%
  9. Uber Technologies Inc 2.89%
  10. Broadcom Inc 2.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XNTK % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 68.59% 100.53% 16.95%
Cash 		0.05% -0.53% 15.91% 81.78%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 81.78%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 80.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 81.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 82.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNTK % Rank
Technology 		70.04% 2.80% 100.00% 51.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.70% 0.00% 32.97% 5.93%
Communication Services 		9.26% 0.00% 97.05% 55.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 81.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 86.44%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 94.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 91.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 94.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 81.36%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 83.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 83.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XNTK % Rank
US 		84.77% 19.45% 100.53% 61.02%
Non US 		15.18% 0.00% 80.40% 30.08%

XNTK - Expenses

Operational Fees

XNTK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.08% 3.60% 96.10%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.03% 1.95% 6.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XNTK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XNTK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XNTK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 0.69% 281.00% 23.91%

XNTK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XNTK Category Low Category High XNTK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.44% 0.00% 18.85% 10.59%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XNTK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XNTK Category Low Category High XNTK % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -2.30% 2.08% 11.74%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XNTK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XNTK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2011

10.59

10.6%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2014

7.59

7.6%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Kathleen Morgan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

Kathleen Morgan, CFA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Ms. Morgan is responsible for the management of various equity index funds that are benchmarked to both domestic and international strategies. Prior to joining SSGA, she worked in Equity Product Management at Wellington Management, conducting independent risk oversight and developing investment product marketing strategy. Prior experience also includes index equity portfolio management at BlackRock. Ms. Morgan holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Wellesley College and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

