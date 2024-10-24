Home
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF

ETF
XMAG
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.83 -0.05 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 10/24/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF

XMAG | ETF

$19.83

-

-

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.9
$19.83
$20.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XMAG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 22, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index aims to provide a comprehensive and balanced representation of the U.S. equity market by including the largest 500 publicly traded equity securities, while specifically excluding the seven largest technology companies commonly referred to as the “Magnificent 7” (“Mag 7”) (as listed below). The Index is owned, calculated, administered, and disseminated by BITA GmbH (“Index Provider”).

The Index

I. Eligible Universe

The Index is rules-based. Construction of the Index begins with the eligible universe of securities which is determined based on the following criteria :

1. Exchange Requirement: Only securities listed on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ Stock Market are eligible.
2. Security Considerations: Only ordinary shares (e.g., common stock) are eligible.
3. Average Daily Traded Value: Securities with a three-month average daily traded value of less than USD 1,000,000 are excluded.
4. Size Requirements: Only the 700 largest securities by market capitalization are eligible.
II. Constituent Selection

All securities in the eligible universe are then ranked by free float market capitalization in descending order. The top 500 securities are selected for possible inclusion in the Index, subject to the observation of entry and exit buffers. The entry and exit buffers are rules that help reduce turnover and maintain stability in the Index. The entry buffer requires a security to meet a more stringent criterion to be added to the Index, while the exit buffer ensures a security is only removed if it falls below a specific threshold. In the case of a tie at the same ranking position, the security with the highest 3-month average daily traded value is ranked higher.

All share classes of a company are included in the Index as long as they qualify for membership on a stand-alone basis. Each share class is considered a separate constituent. This means that if a company has two classes of shares that both qualify, both will be included and considered separately in the index calculations and weightings.

III. Exclusion

After selecting the constituents, any of the following securities, commonly known as the “Magnificent 7,” will be excluded:

Name Ticker
Alphabet Inc. “Class A” GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. “Class C” GOOG
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN
Apple Inc. AAPL
Meta Platforms Inc. META
Microsoft Corp. MSFT
Nvidia Corp. NVDA
Tesla Inc. TSLA
III. Weighting

Final constituents are weighted according to their free-float market capitalization.

IV. Rebalancing

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December at the close of business on the 3rd Friday of the rebalancing month after market close, with such rebalancing based on constituent data as of the close of business on the 1st Friday of such month.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Fund’s portfolio will be reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Index’s reconstitution and rebalancing schedule.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities of large-cap companies. The Fund defines a large-cap company as a company with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the Index components. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (invest more than 25% of its assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries to the same extent as the Index.

The Fund may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

Read More

XMAG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XMAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XMAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XMAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XMAG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

XMAG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XMAG Category Low Category High XMAG % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XMAG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

XMAG - Expenses

Operational Fees

XMAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

XMAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

XMAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XMAG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

XMAG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XMAG Category Low Category High XMAG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XMAG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XMAG Category Low Category High XMAG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XMAG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

XMAG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

