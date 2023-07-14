In seeking to track the performance of the FactSet Innovative Technology Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the

Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index.

The Index is designed to represent the performance of U.S.-listed stock and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) of Technology companies and Technology-related companies (including Electronic Media companies) within the most innovative segments of the Technology sector and Electronic Media sub-sector of the Media sector, as defined by FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (“FactSet” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider considers the most innovative segments of the Technology sector and Electronic Media sub-sector to be those with the highest revenue growth and believes that these companies are often involved in cutting edge research, innovative product and service development, disruptive business models, or a combination of these activities. In addition to traditional Technology companies, Electronic Media companies are included in the Index because of their core focus on technology and the integral role technology plays in determining how such companies operate, innovate and compete within their industry. FactSet defines the Technology sector to include Information Technology Services providers, Hardware manufacturers, Software manufacturers, Electronic Components manufacturers, and Manufacturing Equipment and Services providers. FactSet defines the Electronic Media sub-sector to include companies that produce media content in digital format and deliver, distribute and monetize their content via an electronic medium such as the Internet.

FactSet sector determinations are based on a comprehensive, structured taxonomy designed to seek to offer precise industry classification of global companies according to the products and services sold by such companies (the “FactSet Revere Hierarchy”). The FactSet Revere Hierarchy reflects a variable depth structure that, with respect to the Index, consists of twelve levels of increasingly specialized Technology or Electronic Media sub-sectors. Technology and electronic media companies are classified or mapped to the sub-sectors from which they each derive 50% or more of their respective revenues. A company will be eligible for inclusion in the Index if it satisfies the following criteria: (i) is mapped to a Technology or Electronic Media sub-sector at the fourth level or lower (levels four through twelve) in the FactSet Revere Hierarchy; (ii) is mapped to a sub-sector in the top quartile of FactSet's composite revenue growth scoring system for the Technology sector or Electronic Media sub-sector (the “revenue growth scoring system”); (iii) has a market capitalization of shares publicly available to investors (i.e., a “float-adjusted” market capitalization) above $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the index rebalancing reference date) above 90% or have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (as defined above) above 150%; (iv) is a U.S.-listed stock or ADR; and (v) has not had an initial public offering of shares within three months of the Review Selection Day (defined below).

The Index is equal-weighted to ensure that each of its component securities is represented in approximate equal dollar value at each reconstitution. The Index is capped at a maximum of 100 constituent securities. If there are fewer than 50 stocks suitable for inclusion based on the eligibility criteria, stocks mapped to the next highest-ranked quartile of sub-sectors would be added until the minimum number of Index constituents is met. To ensure that each component stock continues to represent approximate equal market value in the Index, adjustments, if necessary, are made annually after the close of trading on the third Friday of December (the “Reconstitution Day”) based on information as of the last business day two weeks before the Reconstitution Day (the “Review Selection Day”). As of July 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 96 stocks.

The Index is sponsored by FactSet (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.