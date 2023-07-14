Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF

XITK | ETF

$138.88

$101 M

0.02%

$0.03

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

39.1%

1 yr return

27.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$141.3
$90.19
$141.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XITK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -38.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jan 13, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    1090000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the FactSet Innovative Technology Index (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the 
Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to its Index. 
The Index is designed to represent the performance of U.S.-listed stock and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) of Technology companies and Technology-related companies (including Electronic Media companies) within the most innovative segments of the Technology sector and Electronic Media sub-sector of the Media sector, as defined by FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (“FactSet” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider considers the most innovative segments of the Technology sector and Electronic Media sub-sector to be those with the highest revenue growth and believes that these companies are often involved in cutting edge research, innovative product and service development, disruptive business models, or a combination of these activities. In addition to traditional Technology companies, Electronic Media companies are included in the Index because of their core focus on technology and the integral role technology plays in determining how such companies operate, innovate and compete within their industry. FactSet defines the Technology sector to include Information Technology Services providers, Hardware manufacturers, Software manufacturers, Electronic Components manufacturers, and Manufacturing Equipment and Services providers. FactSet defines the Electronic Media sub-sector to include companies that produce media content in digital format and deliver, distribute and monetize their content via an electronic medium such as the Internet. 
FactSet sector determinations are based on a comprehensive, structured taxonomy designed to seek to offer precise industry classification of global companies according to the products and services sold by such companies (the “FactSet Revere Hierarchy”). The FactSet Revere Hierarchy reflects a variable depth structure that, with respect to the Index, consists of twelve levels of increasingly specialized Technology or Electronic Media sub-sectors. Technology and electronic media companies are classified or mapped to the sub-sectors from which they each derive 50% or more of their respective revenues. A company will be eligible for inclusion in the Index if it satisfies the following criteria: (i) is mapped to a Technology or Electronic Media sub-sector at the fourth level or lower (levels four through twelve) in the FactSet Revere Hierarchy; (ii) is mapped to a sub-sector in the top quartile of FactSet's composite revenue growth scoring system for the Technology sector or Electronic Media sub-sector (the “revenue growth scoring system”); (iii) has a market capitalization of shares publicly available to investors (i.e., a “float-adjusted” market capitalization) above $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the index rebalancing reference date) above 90% or have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (as defined above) above 150%; (iv) is a U.S.-listed stock or ADR; and (v) has not had an initial public offering of shares within three months of the Review Selection Day (defined below). 
The Index is equal-weighted to ensure that each of its component securities is represented in approximate equal dollar value at each reconstitution. The Index is capped at a maximum of 100 constituent securities. If there are fewer than 50 stocks suitable for inclusion based on the eligibility criteria, stocks mapped to the next highest-ranked quartile of sub-sectors would be added until the minimum number of Index constituents is met. To ensure that each component stock continues to represent approximate equal market value in the Index, adjustments, if necessary, are made annually after the close of trading on the third Friday of December (the “Reconstitution Day”) based on information as of the last business day two weeks before the Reconstitution Day (the “Review Selection Day”). As of July 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 96 stocks. 
The Index is sponsored by FactSet (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

XITK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XITK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.1% -29.2% 74.8% 44.64%
1 Yr 27.2% -39.8% 67.6% 35.19%
3 Yr -3.0%* -40.6% 28.5% 65.63%
5 Yr 7.1%* -30.5% 25.6% 37.79%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 77.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XITK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.4% -73.9% 35.7% 83.56%
2021 -5.8% -25.6% 45.1% 81.70%
2020 23.9% 1.8% 60.0% 4.72%
2019 8.2% -15.0% 13.7% 37.44%
2018 1.5% -12.8% 31.5% 3.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XITK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -38.2% -54.1% 74.8% 97.00%
1 Yr -43.4% -62.3% 67.6% 97.44%
3 Yr 5.8%* -40.6% 36.7% 40.65%
5 Yr 11.9%* -30.5% 29.2% 24.87%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XITK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -47.4% -73.9% 35.7% 83.56%
2021 -5.8% -25.6% 45.1% 81.70%
2020 23.9% 1.8% 60.0% 4.72%
2019 8.2% -15.0% 13.7% 37.44%
2018 1.5% -12.8% 31.5% 3.23%

XITK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XITK Category Low Category High XITK % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 76.50%
Number of Holdings 99 10 397 22.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.9 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 80.51%
Weighting of Top 10 17.83% 7.6% 100.0% 98.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 9.19%
  2. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd 2.35%
  3. Duolingo Inc 1.77%
  4. iQIYI Inc 1.70%
  5. Fastly Inc 1.59%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc 1.57%
  7. Spotify Technology SA 1.46%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 1.40%
  9. Schrodinger Inc/United States 1.37%
  10. Perion Network Ltd 1.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XITK % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 68.59% 100.53% 22.46%
Cash 		0.16% -0.53% 15.91% 71.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 42.37%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 47.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 40.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 41.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XITK % Rank
Technology 		67.52% 2.80% 100.00% 61.02%
Communication Services 		24.90% 0.00% 97.05% 6.78%
Healthcare 		4.42% 0.00% 25.57% 19.07%
Industrials 		1.64% 0.00% 38.68% 47.03%
Financial Services 		1.53% 0.00% 38.36% 68.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 41.10%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 54.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 40.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 46.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 89.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 45.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XITK % Rank
US 		86.96% 19.45% 100.53% 56.36%
Non US 		12.89% 0.00% 80.40% 35.17%

XITK - Expenses

Operational Fees

XITK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 3.60% 88.74%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 1.95% 13.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XITK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XITK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XITK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.69% 281.00% 42.93%

XITK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XITK Category Low Category High XITK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 18.85% 20.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XITK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XITK Category Low Category High XITK % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -2.30% 2.08% 39.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XITK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XITK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 13, 2016

6.38

6.4%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Michael Finocchi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Michael Finocchi is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Prior to assuming his current role in March 2012, Mr. Finocchi was a senior manager in Portfolio Administration responsible for the operations of funds managed by the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Before joining SSGA in 2005, he worked for Investors Bank & Trust as a senior tax analyst following his role in custody servicing BGI. Mr. Finocchi holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business as well as a Bachelor of Arts in History and Business Studies from Providence College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

