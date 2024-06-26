Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest substantially all of its assets in FLexible EXchange ® Options ( “FLEX Options” ) that reference the price performance of the Underlying ETF and short-term (one year or less) U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund uses FLEX Options to employ a “target outcome strategy.” Target outcome strategies seek to produce pre-determined investment outcomes based upon the performance of an underlying security or index. The pre-determined outcomes sought by the Fund include a buffer against the first 10% of Underlying ETF losses and a consistent level of income (from a combination of any interest on the U.S. Treasury securities and premiums on the FLEX Options) that, when annualized, is approximately 7.36% (before fees and expenses) over an approximate one-year period (the “Target Outcome Period” ) Investors that hold shares for the entire Target Outcome Period will not participate in any positive price returns of the Underlying ETF above the Underlying ETF price on the first day of the Target Outcome Period, however, investors will be subject to losses of the Underlying ETF below the buffer level. The Fund's performance will not reflect the payment of dividends by the Underlying ETF. When the Fund's fees and expenses are taken into account, the approximate annualized level of income is 6.52%. The income level will be further reduced by any brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and extraordinary expenses not included in the Fund's management fee. The target outcomes the Fund seeks for investors that hold Fund shares for an entire Target Outcome Period are as follows, though there can be no guarantee these results will be achieved: ● If the Underlying ETF appreciates over the Target Outcome Period, the combination of FLEX Options and U.S. Treasury securities held by the Fund seeks to provide a consistent level of income that, when annualized, is approximately 7.36% (before fees and expenses), over the Target Outcome Period. Under this scenario, the NAV of the Fund on the last day of the Target Outcome Period is expected to be the same as the original NAV of the Fund on the first day of the Target Outcome Period. ● If the Underlying ETF decreases over the Target Outcome Period, the combination of FLEX Options and U.S. Treasury securities held by the Fund seeks to provide protection of the first 10% of Underlying ETF losses, while providing a consistent level of income that, when annualized, is approximately 7.36% (before fees and expenses), over the Target Outcome Period. Under this scenario, the NAV of the Fund on the last day of the Target Outcome Period is expected to be the same as the original NAV of the Fund on the first day of the Target Outcome Period. ● If the Underlying ETF decreases in price by more than 10% over the Target Outcome Period, the Fund will experience all subsequent losses on a one-to-one basis ( i.e. , if the Underlying ETF loses 20%, the Fund loses 10%) while providing a consistent level of income that, when annualized, is approximately 7.36% (before fees and expenses), over the Target Outcome Period. See the bar chart and line graph set forth in the section entitled "Buffer" for more information. FLEX Options are customized equity or index option contracts that trade on an exchange, but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like exercise prices, styles and expiration dates. The Underlying ETF is an exchange-traded unit investment trust that uses a replication strategy, meaning it invests in as many of the stocks in the S&P 500 ® Index as is practicable. PDR Services, LLC ( "PDR" ) serves as the Underlying ETF’s sponsor. The investment objective of the Underlying ETF is to seek to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 ® Index, however, investors that hold shares for the entire Target Outcome Period will not participate in any positive price returns of the Underlying ETF above the Underlying ETF price on the first day of the Target Outcome Period. See “The Underlying ETF” for more information. The current Target Outcome Period will begin on June 24, 2024 and end on June 20, 2025. Subsequent Target Outcome Periods will begin on the next business day after the prior Target Outcome Period ends and will end on the approximate one-year anniversary of that new Target Outcome Period. On the first day of each new Target Outcome Period, the Fund resets by investing in a new set of FLEX Options and U.S. Treasury securities that are designed to provide a new level of income for the new Target Outcome Period. This means that the income level may change for each Target Outcome Period based upon prevailing market conditions at the beginning of each Target Outcome Period. The buffer will remain the same for each Target Outcome Period. The Fund’s value relative to the buffer and the remaining undistributed income for the Target Outcome Period should be considered before investing in the Fund. The Fund will be perpetually offered and not terminate after the current or any subsequent Target Outcome Period. Approximately one week prior to the end of the current Target Outcome Period, the Fund’s website will be updated to alert existing shareholders that the Target Outcome Period is approaching its conclusion and will disclose the anticipated income level range for the next Target Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the final income level set for a Target Outcome Period will be within the anticipated income level range. See "Subsequent Target Outcome Periods" for more information. An investor that purchases Fund shares other than on the first day of a Target Outcome Period and/or sells Fund shares prior to the end of a Target Outcome Period may experience results that are very different from the target outcomes sought by the Fund for that Target Outcome Period. Because investors that hold shares for the entire Target Outcome Period will not participate in any positive price returns of the Underlying ETF above the Underlying ETF price on the first day of the Target Outcome Period, investors should not expect their shares to experience price movement in the same direction or to the same extent as the price movement of the Underlying ETF. As the Underlying ETF price and the Fund’s Net Asset Value ( “NAV” ) change over the Target Outcome Period, an investor acquiring Fund shares after the start of the Target Outcome Period will likely have a different return potential than an investor who purchased Fund shares at the start of the Target Outcome Period. Distributions may have previously been made which will decrease the amount remaining to be distributed during the Target Outcome Period. If a significant amount of income has already been distributed, there may be little upside to an investment in the Fund but an investor will be subject to significant downside risk. Additionally, while the buffer for the Target Outcome Period is a fixed level that is calculated in relation to the Underlying ETF price and the Fund's NAV at the start of a Target Outcome Period and remains constant throughout the Target Outcome Period, an investor purchasing Fund shares at market value during the Target Outcome Period likely purchased Fund shares at a price that is different from the Fund’s NAV at the start of the Target Outcome Period ( i.e. , the NAV that the buffer references). For example, if an investor purchases Fund shares during a Target Outcome Period at a time when the Fund has decreased in value from the value of the Fund on the first day of the Target Outcome Period (the “Initial Fund Value" ), that investor’s buffer will essentially be decreased by the amount of the decrease in the Underlying ETF's value. Conversely, if an investor purchases Fund shares during a Target Outcome Period at a time when the Fund has increased in value from its Initial Fund Value for a Target Outcome Period, then a shareholder will experience losses prior to gaining the protection offered by the buffer (because the Fund must first decrease in value to its Initial Fund Value for the Target Outcome Period before subsequent losses will be protected by the buffer). See “Buffer” below for additional information. To achieve the target outcomes sought by the Fund for a Target Outcome Period, an investor must hold Fund shares for that entire Target Outcome Period. An investor that holds Fund shares through multiple Target Outcome Periods may fail to experience gains comparable to those of the Underlying ETF over time because gains will be limited to the annualized income level and at the end of each Target Outcome Period, a new income level will be established based on the then current price of the Underlying ETF. An investor that holds Fund shares through multiple Target Outcome Periods will be unable to recapture losses from prior Target Outcome Periods because at the end of each Target Outcome Period, a new buffer will be established based on the then current price of the Underlying ETF and any losses experienced below the prior buffer will be locked in. Moreover, the fact that future gains will be limited to income received may make it difficult to recoup any losses from prior Target Outcome Periods such that, over multiple Target Outcome Periods, the Fund may have losses that exceed those of the Underlying ETF. Income Level The income level that the Fund seeks to achieve is set on the first day of each Target Outcome Period. The income level is provided prior to taking into account annual Fund management fees of 0.85% of the Fund's daily net assets, brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the Fund. Such extraordinary expenses (incurred outside of the ordinary operation of the Fund) may include, for example, unexpected litigation, regulatory or tax expenses. The targeted income level for the current Target Outcome Period is 7.36% (before fees and expenses). The actual income distributed will be lower after the deduction of the unitary management fee and other costs and expenses not borne under the unitary management fee including possible extraordinary expenses or other costs. The targeted income level applicable to a Target Outcome Period will vary based on prevailing market conditions at the time, including then-current interest rate levels, Underlying ETF volatility, and the relationship of puts and calls on the underlying FLEX Options. Only investors that hold their shares for the entire Target Outcome Period should expect to achieve the targeted income level sought by the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in achieving the targeted income level for any Target Outcome Period. The income level is a result of the design of the Fund’s principal investment strategy, which in part, involves selling at-the-money call options. As the seller of these FLEX Options, the Fund receives premiums which it intends to use to purchase a portfolio of short-term U.S. Treasury securities. U.S. Treasury securities are government debt instruments issued by the United States Department of the Treasury and are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. The Fund will distribute any interest and the principal received from the U.S. Treasuries on a monthly basis in order to seek to meet the targeted income level. The Fund will make monthly distributions beginning in the second month of the Target Outcome Period. The record date for each monthly distribution is the second business day of each month and is payable on the third business day of the month. The Fund will make a second distribution in the final month of the Target Outcome Period for which the record date will be the fourth Monday of that month (or the next business day) and payable on the next business day after the record date. The Fund will seek to use the premiums received to purchase a laddered portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities so that a portion of the securities mature at approximately each monthly income distribution date. The Fund may not distribute the same amount of income at each monthly distribution and the distribution amount that investors receive may differ throughout the Target Outcome Period. Only investors that hold their shares for the entire Target Outcome Period should expect to achieve the targeted income level sought by the Fund. The remaining undistributed income for the Target Outcome Period should be considered before investing in the Fund. If an investor purchases Fund shares during a Target Outcome Period, and the Fund has already distributed a portion of its income for that Target Outcome Period, an investor purchasing Fund shares will have less income potential than the target income level described above (because a portion of the income will have already been distributed). However, the investor will remain vulnerable to significant downside risk. Investors may find information on the income remaining to be distributed for the current Target Outcome Period on the Fund's website. Regardless of the targeted income level, investors that hold shares for the entire Target Outcome Period will not participate in any positive price returns of the Underlying ETF above the Underlying ETF price on the first day of the Target Outcome period. Buffer The Fund seeks to provide a buffer on the first 10% loss of the Underlying ETF at the end of each Target Outcome Period. After the Underlying ETF has decreased in price by more than 10%, the Fund will experience subsequent losses on a one-to-one basis ( i.e. , if the Underlying ETF loses 20%, the Fund loses 10%). The Fund does not seek to provide a buffer on the first 10% loss of the Underlying ETF at any time other than the end of the Target Outcome Period. If an investor purchases Fund shares during a Target Outcome Period at a time when the Fund has decreased in value by 10% or more from the Initial Fund Value, that investor’s buffer will essentially be zero (meaning the investor can lose its entire investment). If an investor purchases Fund shares at a time when the Fund has decreased in value by less than 10% from the Initial Fund Value, that investor’s buffer will be reduced by the difference between the Initial Fund Value and the NAV of the Fund on the date the investor purchases the shares. The buffer relative to the Initial Fund Value, however, will not change over the Target Outcome Period. Conversely, if an investor purchases Fund shares during a Target Outcome Period at a time when the Fund has increased in value from its Initial Fund Value for a Target Outcome Period, then a shareholder will experience losses prior to gaining the protection offered by the buffer (because the Fund must first decrease in value to its Initial Fund Value for the Target Outcome Period before subsequent losses will be protected by the buffer). While the Fund seeks to limit losses to 90% for shareholders who hold Fund shares for an entire Target Outcome Period, there is no guarantee it will successfully do so. Depending on the Fund's NAV at the time of purchase, a shareholder that purchases Fund shares after the first day of a Target Outcome Period may lose their entire investment if the Fund has decreased in value below the buffer. An investment in the Fund is only appropriate for shareholders willing to bear those losses. Despite the intended buffer, a shareholder could lose their entire investment. The following bar chart and line graph illustrate the hypothetical returns that the Fund seeks to provide with respect to the price performance of the Underlying ETF in certain illustrative scenarios over the course of the Target Outcome Period. The income levels in the bar chart and line graph below are for illustration only and the actual income levels may be different. The bar chart and line graph do not take into account payment by the Fund of fees and expenses. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in providing these investment outcomes for any Target Outcome Period. ● The graph above represents the Fund’s hypothetical intended return profile based upon the performance of the Underlying ETF. ● The income levels in the graphs above are for illustration only and the actual income levels may be different. ● In the graph above, the dotted line represents the Underlying ETF’s performance and the blue and orange lines represent the return profile gross of fees and expenses sought by the Fund in relation to the Underlying ETF’s indicated performance. The blue line rising above 0% represents the target income level and the orange line represents the target income level and the 10% buffer. Investors purchasing shares of the Fund during a Target Outcome Period will experience different results. The Fund’s website, www.ftportfolios.com/retail/etf/EtfSummary.aspx?Ticker=XIJN, provides information relating to the possible outcomes for an investor of an investment in the Fund on a daily basis, if purchased on that date and held through the end of the Target Outcome Period, including the Fund’s value relative to the buffer and expected remaining distributions. Before purchasing Fund shares, an investor should visit the Fund's website to review this information and understand the possible outcomes of an investment in Fund shares on a particular day and held through the end of the Target Outcome Period. The Fund’s investment sub-advisor is Vest Financial LLC ( "Vest" or the "Sub-Advisor" ). The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ). The Fund will not invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries except to the extent that the Underlying ETF invests more than 25% of its assets in an industry or group of industries. This restriction does not apply to obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, or securities of other investment companies. General Information on the FLEX Options For each Target Outcome Period, the Fund will invest in both purchased and written put and call FLEX Options that reference the Underlying ETF. Because the value of the Fund is based on FLEX Options that reference the Underlying ETF and not the Underlying ETF directly, variations in the value of the FLEX Options impact the correlation between the Fund’s NAV and the price of the Underlying ETF. FLEX Options are customizable exchange-traded option contracts guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation ( “OCC” ). The OCC guarantees performance by each of the counterparties to the FLEX Options, becoming the “buyer for every seller and the seller for every buyer,” protecting clearing members and options traders from counterparty risk. The OCC may make adjustments to FLEX Options for certain significant events, as more fully described in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information. Although guaranteed for settlement by the OCC, FLEX Options are still subject to counterparty risk with the OCC and subject to the risk that the OCC may fail to perform the settlement of the FLEX Options due to bankruptcy or other adverse reasons. The FLEX Options that the Fund will hold that reference the Underlying ETF will give the Fund the right or the obligation to either receive or deliver shares of the Underlying ETF, or the right or the obligation to either receive or deliver a cash payment on the option expiration date based upon the difference between the Underlying ETF’s value and a strike price, depending on whether the option is a put or call option and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option. The FLEX Options held by the Fund are European style options, which are exercisable at the strike price only on the FLEX Option expiration date. The Fund will generally, under normal conditions, hold four kinds of FLEX Options for each Target Outcome Period. The Fund will purchase call options (giving the Fund the right to receive shares of the Underlying ETF or a cash payment) and put options (giving the Fund the right to deliver shares of the Underlying ETF or a cash payment), while simultaneously selling ( i.e. , writing) call options (giving the Fund the obligation to deliver shares of the Underlying ETF or a cash payment) and put options (giving the Fund the obligation to receive shares of the Underlying ETF or a cash payment). The Fund intends to structure the FLEX Options so that any amount owed by the Fund on the written FLEX Options will be covered by payouts at expiration from the purchased FLEX Options. As a result, the FLEX Options will be fully covered and no additional collateral will be necessary during the life of the Fund. The Fund receives premiums in exchange for the written FLEX Options and pays premiums in exchange for the purchased FLEX Options. The OCC and securities exchanges on which the FLEX Options are listed do not charge ongoing fees to writers or purchasers of the FLEX Options during their life for continuing to hold the option contracts, but may charge transaction fees. Each of the FLEX Options purchased and sold throughout the Target Outcome Period will have the same terms, such as strike price and expiration date, as the FLEX Options purchased and sold on the first day of the Target Outcome Period. On the FLEX Options expiration date, the Fund intends to sell the FLEX Options prior to their expiration or cash-settle the FLEX Options and use the resulting proceeds to purchase new FLEX Options for the next Target Outcome Period. Subsequent Target Outcome Periods The Fund will alert existing shareholders to the new income level at the beginning of each new Target Outcome Period in the following manner: 1. Approximately one week prior to the end of the current Target Outcome Period, the Fund will make a sticker filing that will alert existing shareholders that the Target Outcome Period is approaching its conclusion and disclose the anticipated income level range for the next Target Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the final income level set for a Target Outcome Period will be within the anticipated income level range. This filing will be mailed to existing shareholders and posted on the Fund's website. 2. Following the close of business on the last day of the Target Outcome Period, the Fund will make a sticker filing that discloses the Fund’s income level for the next Target Outcome Period. This filing will be mailed to existing shareholders and posted on the Fund's website. 3. On the first day of the new Target Outcome Period, the Fund will file a full prospectus that incorporates the sticker filing from the previous evening which replaces the income level/dates associated with the previous Target Outcome Period with the income level/dates associated with the new Target Outcome Period. Correspondingly, the Fund will file a revised summary prospectus that reflects such changes. This filing will be posted on the Fund's website. The information referenced above will also be available on the Fund's website at www.ftportfolios.com/retail/etf/EtfSummary.aspx?Ticker=XIJN.