Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the VettaFi New Frontier International Dividend Select Index (the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index) and in depositary receipts representing such securities. Derivatives that have economic characteristics and provide investment exposure similar to securities included in the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index will be counted towards the Fund’s 80% investment policy. The International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is a systematic, rules-based proprietary index that is maintained and calculated by VettaFi LLC (VettaFi or Index Provider). The International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is based on the VettaFi Developed World ex United States Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver excess (or “multiplied”) dividend yield balanced against volatility relative to the broad market as represented by the Parent Index (i.e., to provide a high dividend yield relative to the Parent Index balanced against volatility through the selection and weighting of securities from the Parent Index), as described in greater detail below. The Parent Index includes large- and mid-capitalization stocks representing the top 85% of the investable universe (i.e., developed equity markets excluding the United States) by float-adjusted market capitalization (“float-adjusted” means that only shares that are estimated to be publicly available to investors are included in the calculation of market capitalization). The International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is reconstituted semiannually.

Eligible stocks (i.e., those included in the Parent Index) are analyzed via an optimization process that selects and weights stocks in a manner that seeks to maximize the portfolio’s dividend yield, subject to several constraints, such as those for individual stock, sector and country weightings, to try to limit volatility relative to the Parent Index and portfolio turnover. At each semiannual reconstitution of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index: (i) individual stock weightings are capped at 2.5%; (ii) sector weightings are constrained to a maximum of 30% of or 1.5 times their weightings in the Parent Index; (iii) country weightings are constrained to a maximum of 30% of or 2.0 times the weighting in

the Parent Index, and a minimum country weight of 2.5%; and (iv) the one-way turnover of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is capped at 20% (this portfolio turnover constraint may be relaxed if an optimal portfolio solution is not feasible).

The International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index may include large- and mid-capitalization companies. As of November 30, 2024, the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index was comprised of 99 securities with capitalizations ranging from $2.5 billion to $203.8 billion. As of November 30, 2024, the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index included issuers from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index. The Fund may use either a replication strategy or representative sampling strategy. Under a replication strategy, the Fund will replicate the component securities of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index as closely as possible (i.e., invest in all of the component securities in their respective weightings in the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index). However, it may not be possible or practicable to replicate the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index. In these circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy whereby the Fund will invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, but may not track the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index. Under the representative sampling technique, the investment manager will select securities that collectively have an investment profile similar to that of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, including securities that resemble those included in the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index in terms of risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics, such as market capitalization and industry weightings. The Fund’s portfolio is generally reconstituted semiannually following the semiannual reconstitution of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index.

The Fund may invest in equity futures (including equity index futures) and equity total return swaps to provide additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, such as to equitize cash and accrued income (i.e., gain equity market exposure and maintain liquidity until the Fund invests in individual securities), simulate

investments in the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs.

The Fund may enter into foreign currency forward contracts and/or currency futures contracts to provide the Fund with additional opportunities to add value and better track the performance of the Fund’s International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index, such as by facilitating local securities settlements or protecting against currency exposure in connection with distributions to Fund shareholders.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index is concentrated. As of November 30, 2024, the International Dividend Multiplier Underlying Index was concentrated in the financial services sector.