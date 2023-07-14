The Fund is, non-diversified and seeks to track the investment results of the ICE Diversified US Cash Pay High Yield Telecom, Media & Technology Index (the “Index”), which is a rules-based index consisting of U.S. dollar-denominated below investment grade bonds (as determined by ICE Data Indices, LLC or its affiliates (collectively “Index Provider” or “IDI”)) that contains issuers from the telecom, media and technology sector, including the telecommunications, technology & electronics, and media sub-sectors. Below investment grade bonds are commonly referred to as “junk bonds.” The Index is a modified market value-weighted index with a cap on each issuer of 25% of the market capitalization of the Index. This means that Index constituents are capitalization weighted, based on their current amount outstanding, and then adjusted in accordance with the index methodology detailed below. There is no limit to the number of issues in the Index, but as of December 31, 2022, the Index included approximately 319 constituents. The bonds included in the Index are publicly issued in the United States domestic market. Because the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, the components of the Index are likely to change over time.

The Index is composed of a subset of bonds in the ICE BofA US Cash Pay High Yield Constrained Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Index components are classified into “large cap” and “small cap” categories. Their weightings are then adjusted based on a capitalization-weighting adjustment formula. See “More Information About the Funds—Index Construction” for more information about the adjustment formula.

As of December 31, 2022, the bonds eligible for inclusion in the Index include U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds, currently in a coupon paying period, that are publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market, and that: (i) are issued by companies having “risk exposure” to countries (i.e., issuers that are subject to the risks of one or more of these countries as a result of the principal country of domicile of the issuers (as determined by the Index Provider)) that are members of the FX-G10, which include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. and their respective territories; (ii) have an average rating of below investment grade (ratings from Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or S&P Global Ratings are considered; if more than one agency provides a rating, the average rating is attached to the bond); (iii) are registered with the SEC, exempt from registration at issuance, or offered pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), with or without registration rights; (iv) have at least $250 million of outstanding face value; (v) have an original maturity date of at least 18 months at the time of issuance; (vi) have at least one year to maturity as of the rebalancing date; and (vii) are issued by companies that each derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from the ownership, operation, development, construction, management, financing, leasing or sale of telecom, media and technology assets. There is no upper limit on the maturity of bonds eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information regarding the Underlying Index, see “More Information About the Funds—Underlying Index” below.

BIM uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “outperform” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing will eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BIM uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of bonds that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The bonds selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and sector weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the bonds in the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in high-yield, below-investment grade bonds denominated in U.S. dollars of issuers in the telecom, media and technology sector, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through derivatives). Because the Index does not have a minimum percentage in the telecommunications sub-sector, technology & electronics sub-sector, or media sub-sector, the Fund also does not have a sub-sector investment minimum; however, the Fund intends to invest at least 15% of its net assets in each of the telecommunications, media and technology sub-sectors subject to the Fund’s investment objective to track the investment results of its index and the Fund’s fundamental investment policy. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, U.S. Treasury obligations, U.S. Government obligations, U.S. agency securities, securities of other registered investment companies, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in securities not included in its Index, but which BIM believes will help the Fund track its Index.

An issuer is considered to be in the telecom, media and technology sector if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from the ownership, operation, development, construction, management, financing, leasing or sale of telecom, media and technology assets.

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is independent of the Fund and BIM. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the bonds in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, and tax exempt securities of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. As of December 31, 2022, the Index currently holds 25% or more of its assets in the media and telecommunications sub-sectors.