The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) managed by F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed-income securities. Investments in fixed income securities may include debt securities of governments and government agencies, their agencies and instrumentalities, municipal and local debt, debt securities of corporations, convertible securities, commercial paper, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, preferred stock, and cash equivalents.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. The Adviser will consider various factors, including evaluation of interest rate changes and credit risks. The Adviser has substantial latitude to invest across broad fixed income markets. The unconstrained investment approach may from time to time lead the Fund to have sizable allocations to particular markets, sectors and industries, and to have a sizable exposure to certain economic factors, such as credit risk or interest rate risk.

As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund is expected to be significantly invested in the financial sector, industrials sector, and utilities sector, which means it will be more affected by the performance of such sectors than a fund that is not so significantly invested.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-investment grade obligations (“junk bonds”). Non-investment grade obligations are generally rated at least BB+ or lower by at least one major rating agency at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be comparable in quality to the rated obligations.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities issued by states, U.S. territories, and possessions, general obligation securities and revenue securities, including private activity bonds. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, notes, and leases. Municipal leases are securities that permit government issuers to acquire property and equipment without the security being subject to constitutional and statutory requirements for the issuance of long-term fixed income securities.

The Fund will also invest in securities of affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs that invest primarily in Fund eligible investments (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to certain restrictions.

The Fund invests in debt securities with a broad range of maturities and the Fund’s investments may have fixed or variable principal payments.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.

The Fund may obtain a significant portion of its investment exposure through the use of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, options, swaps (including, among others, interest rate and credit default swaps) and credit derivatives. The Fund intends to use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, durations or credit risks. The Adviser considers various factors, such as availability and cost, in deciding whether, when and to what extent to enter into derivative transactions.

The Fund has elected to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

The Fund may sell an investment or reduce its position if:

● Revised economic forecasts or interest rate outlook requires a repositioning of the portfolio;

● The investment subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

● Changing credit profile and/or conditions result in an unacceptable risk condition;

● A more attractive investment is found; or

● The Adviser believes that the investment has reached its appreciated potential.

In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments. A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.