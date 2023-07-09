Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

ETF
XFIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.085 +0.04 +0.08%
primary theme
N/A
XFIX (ETF)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.085 +0.04 +0.08%
primary theme
N/A
XFIX (ETF)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$50.085 +0.04 +0.08%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/07/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

XFIX | ETF

$50.09

-

-

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.0
$50.05
$50.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/07/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

XFIX | ETF

$50.09

-

-

0.39%

XFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    F/m Opportunistic Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 06, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) managed by F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed-income securities. Investments in fixed income securities may include debt securities of governments and government agencies, their agencies and instrumentalities, municipal and local debt, debt securities of corporations, convertible securities, commercial paper, mortgage- or asset-backed securities, preferred stock, and cash equivalents.

The Adviser allocates the Fund’s assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. The Adviser will consider various factors, including evaluation of interest rate changes and credit risks. The Adviser has substantial latitude to invest across broad fixed income markets. The unconstrained investment approach may from time to time lead the Fund to have sizable allocations to particular markets, sectors and industries, and to have a sizable exposure to certain economic factors, such as credit risk or interest rate risk. 

As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund is expected to be significantly invested in the financial sector, industrials sector, and utilities sector, which means it will be more affected by the performance of such sectors than a fund that is not so significantly invested.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-investment grade obligations (“junk bonds”). Non-investment grade obligations are generally rated at least BB+ or lower by at least one major rating agency at the time of purchase or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be comparable in quality to the rated obligations.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities issued by states, U.S. territories, and possessions,  general obligation securities and revenue securities, including private activity bonds. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, notes, and leases.  Municipal leases are securities that permit government issuers to acquire property and equipment without the security being subject to constitutional and statutory requirements for the issuance of long-term fixed income securities.

The Fund will also invest in securities of affiliated and unaffiliated ETFs that invest primarily in Fund eligible investments (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to certain restrictions.

The Fund invests in debt securities with a broad range of maturities and the Fund’s investments may have fixed or variable principal payments.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending portfolio securities.

The Fund may obtain a significant portion of its investment exposure through the use of derivatives, such as futures, forwards, options, swaps (including, among others, interest rate and credit default swaps) and credit derivatives. The Fund intends to use derivatives to earn income and enhance returns, to manage or adjust the risk and duration exposure profile of the Fund, to replace more traditional direct investments, or to obtain exposure to certain markets. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposures to selected interest rates, durations or credit risks. The Adviser considers various factors, such as availability and cost, in deciding whether, when and to what extent to enter into derivative transactions. 

The Fund has elected to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

The Fund may sell an investment or reduce its position if:

● Revised economic forecasts or interest rate outlook requires a repositioning of the portfolio;

● The investment subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

● Changing credit profile and/or conditions result in an unacceptable risk condition;

● A more attractive investment is found; or

● The Adviser believes that the investment has reached its appreciated potential.

In order to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions, the Fund may assume a temporary defensive position that is inconsistent with its investment objective and principal investment strategy and invest without limit in cash and prime quality cash equivalents such as prime commercial paper and other money market instruments.  A defensive position, taken at the wrong time, may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance.  The Fund may be unable to achieve its investment objective during the employment of a temporary defensive measure.

Read More

XFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

XFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XFIX Category Low Category High XFIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XFIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

XFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

XFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.39% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

XFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

XFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

XFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XFIX Category Low Category High XFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XFIX Category Low Category High XFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

XFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×