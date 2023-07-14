The Fund is non-diversified and seeks to track the investment results of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Liquid 1-10 Year Maturity Index (the “Index”), which contains all bonds with at least $1 billion in face amount outstanding in the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (the “Underlying Index”) that have an average life below 10 years at each month-end rebalance. A bond’s “average life” or “average maturity” is the length of time the principal of the bond is expected to be outstanding. The Underlying Index is a broad, diverse U.S. dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark that tracks the total return of actively-traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries. The index methodology of the Underlying Index is designed to distribute the weight of each country within the Underlying Index by limiting the weights of countries with higher debt outstanding and reallocating this excess to countries with lower debt outstanding. “External debt instruments” means the U.S. dollar denominated bonds issued by sovereign or quasi-sovereign issuers in the index-eligible countries representing the portion of a country’s debt that is borrowed from foreign lenders, including commercial banks, governments, or international financial institutions. The Index was comprised of 56 countries as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Index’s five highest weighted countries were Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Oman, China and Indonesia.

The Underlying Index was comprised of 67 countries as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index’s five highest weighted countries were Mexico, Indonesia, China, United Arab Emirates and Turkey. The Underlying Index may change its composition and weighting monthly upon rebalancing. The Underlying Index includes both fixed-rate and floating-rate instruments issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities from index-eligible countries. Quasi-sovereign entities are defined as entities that are 100% guaranteed or 100% owned by the national government and reside in the index eligible country. A fixed-rate bond is a bond typically issued by a corporate or government issuer that has a contractual obligation to pay interest at a stated rate on specific dates and to repay principal (the bond’s face value) periodically or on a specified maturity date. A floating-rate bond is a debt instrument which pays a rate of interest that fluctuates over time because it is based on an underlying benchmark interest rate or index that changes periodically. Only instruments which meet the following criteria are considered for inclusion in the Underlying Index (i) are denominated in U.S. dollars, (ii) have a current face amount outstanding of $500 million or more, (iii) have at least 2.5 years until maturity to be eligible for inclusion and, at each subsequent rebalance, have at least six months until maturity to remain in the index and (iv) have bid and offer prices that are available on a daily and timely basis sourced from a third party valuation vendor. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of both investment-grade and non-investment-grade bonds (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), each as defined by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (the “Index Provider” or “J.P. Morgan”). Convertible bonds are not eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is market value weighted and is rebalanced monthly on the last business day of the month. Eligible issuer countries must have (1) gross national income (“GNI”) below the Index Income Ceiling (“IIC”) for three consecutive years or (2) an Index Purchasing Power Parity Ratio (the “IPR”) below the EM IPR threshold, each as defined by the Index Provider, for three consecutive years. The Index differs from the Underlying Index in that the Index includes only bonds in the Underlying Index with an average life of below 10 years and an outstanding face amount of $1 billion or more (as opposed to $500 million or more for the Underlying Index).

BIM uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “outperform” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing will eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BIM uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of bonds that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the applicable index that the Fund seeks to track. The bonds selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the applicable index that the Fund seeks to track. The Fund may or may not hold all of the bonds in the Index.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets bonds with an average life of 1-10 years denominated in U.S. dollars, either directly or indirectly (e.g., through derivatives). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, as well as in bonds not included in the Index, but which BIM believes will help the Fund track the Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Index is sponsored by J.P. Morgan, which is independent of the Fund and BIM. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities), repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities, and tax-exempt securities of state or municipal governments and their political subdivisions are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund is not concentrated in any industry.