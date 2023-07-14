Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

31.2%

1 yr return

16.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.5
$13.96
$19.61

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

XDAT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Exponential Data ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Joyce Lin

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund's investment theme of exponential data. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

Companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of exponential data are those that the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from the use of large data sets and/or the growth of data, including systems, services, hardware, software and other digital and physical infrastructure related to data creation, amplification, collection, cleaning, recording, analysis, processing, transmission, delivery, storage, encryption and security. These companies may include companies benefitting from or facilitating the application or development of cloud computing technologies and services, data supporting infrastructure and data analytics solutions, including companies providing hardware and software technologies supporting data applications as well as those utilizing data analysis systems to provide or improve goods and services (e.g., software-as-a-service and personalized advertising and health care services). These companies may also include companies the investment manager believes represent new and innovative use cases for data, such as those benefitting from or facilitating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented and virtual reality.

The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment theme, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, the Fund concentrates its investments in information technology related industries. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

In selecting companies that the investment manager believes are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of exponential data, the investment manager seeks to identify, using its own fundamental, “bottom-up” research and analysis, companies positioned to capitalize on innovations in or that are enabling the further development of the exponential data theme in the markets in which they operate. The investment manager’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment

theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. In analyzing investment opportunities for the Fund, the investment manager also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from innovations in data products or services or the commercialization of data relative to the broad equities market, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in exponential data to select investments for the Fund. The Fund’s thematic investment process is designed to construct a portfolio of companies the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from the exponential data theme based on a determination that exposure to the theme is driving or, in the investment manager’s opinion, will in the future drive an issuer’s growth or competitive positioning, including companies that either currently monetize data or have the potential in the future to monetize data.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security reaches its valuation target; (ii) the security reaches its position size limit in the Fund’s portfolio; (iii) the security’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) there are adverse policy changes that could affect the security’s outlook; or (v) better investment opportunities become available.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

XDAT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.2% -38.5% 31.2% 95.27%
1 Yr 16.2% -67.1% 39.2% 91.80%
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XDAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 96.72%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% 92.73%
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XDAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

XDAT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XDAT Category Low Category High XDAT % Rank
Net Assets 3.8 M 863 K 50.4 B 96.52%
Number of Holdings 43 1 470 48.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.01 M 0 30.3 B 93.57%
Weighting of Top 10 45.05% 7.6% 100.0% 58.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.16%
  2. MongoDB Inc 5.27%
  3. Equinix Inc 4.66%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.58%
  5. ServiceNow Inc 4.38%
  6. Cloudflare Inc 4.26%
  7. Snowflake Inc 4.20%
  8. Alphabet Inc 4.15%
  9. Datadog Inc 4.02%
  10. SBA Communications Corp 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XDAT % Rank
Stocks 		98.82% 0.00% 100.53% 67.85%
Cash 		1.18% -0.53% 100.00% 25.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 60.45%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 62.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 58.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 60.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDAT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 59.35%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 51.61%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 1.61%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 52.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 33.55%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 36.45%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 59.35%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 31.94%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 64.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 90.32%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 62.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XDAT % Rank
US 		96.93% 0.00% 100.53% 12.54%
Non US 		1.89% 0.00% 99.27% 89.39%

XDAT - Expenses

Operational Fees

XDAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 2.97% 77.17%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 21.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

XDAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

XDAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

XDAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% 66.50%

XDAT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XDAT Category Low Category High XDAT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 65.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XDAT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XDAT Category Low Category High XDAT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 36.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XDAT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

XDAT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joyce Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Ms. Lin has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Tenmpleton, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2014, Ms. Lin was a research associate at Cooke & Bieler, a value based investment management firm.

Matthew Moberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 12, 2021

1.38

1.4%

Moberg is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He provides research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1998. Moberg holds the Certified Public Accountant designation. Mr. Moberg earned his B.A. in history from Washington and Lee University and an M.B.A. with distinction from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

