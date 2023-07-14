Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund's investment theme of exponential data. The Fund invests predominantly in common stock.

Companies relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of exponential data are those that the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from the use of large data sets and/or the growth of data, including systems, services, hardware, software and other digital and physical infrastructure related to data creation, amplification, collection, cleaning, recording, analysis, processing, transmission, delivery, storage, encryption and security. These companies may include companies benefitting from or facilitating the application or development of cloud computing technologies and services, data supporting infrastructure and data analytics solutions, including companies providing hardware and software technologies supporting data applications as well as those utilizing data analysis systems to provide or improve goods and services (e.g., software-as-a-service and personalized advertising and health care services). These companies may also include companies the investment manager believes represent new and innovative use cases for data, such as those benefitting from or facilitating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented and virtual reality.

The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment theme, the investment manager may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. Although the Fund may invest across economic sectors, the Fund concentrates its investments in information technology related industries. The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

In selecting companies that the investment manager believes are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of exponential data, the investment manager seeks to identify, using its own fundamental, “bottom-up” research and analysis, companies positioned to capitalize on innovations in or that are enabling the further development of the exponential data theme in the markets in which they operate. The investment manager’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its investment

theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. In analyzing investment opportunities for the Fund, the investment manager also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from innovations in data products or services or the commercialization of data relative to the broad equities market, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in exponential data to select investments for the Fund. The Fund’s thematic investment process is designed to construct a portfolio of companies the investment manager believes are substantially focused on and/or are expected to substantially benefit from the exponential data theme based on a determination that exposure to the theme is driving or, in the investment manager’s opinion, will in the future drive an issuer’s growth or competitive positioning, including companies that either currently monetize data or have the potential in the future to monetize data.

The investment manager may seek to sell a security if: (i) the security reaches its valuation target; (ii) the security reaches its position size limit in the Fund’s portfolio; (iii) the security’s fundamentals deteriorate; (iv) there are adverse policy changes that could affect the security’s outlook; or (v) better investment opportunities become available.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.