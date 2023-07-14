Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

FundX ETF

ETF
XCOR
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$52.1369 +0.03 +0.05%
primary theme
N/A
XCOR (ETF)

FundX ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$52.1369 +0.03 +0.05%
primary theme
N/A
XCOR (ETF)

FundX ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$52.1369 +0.03 +0.05%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FundX ETF

XCOR | ETF

$52.14

$144 M

2.40%

$1.23

1.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

102.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.1
$45.43
$52.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FundX ETF

XCOR | ETF

$52.14

$144 M

2.40%

$1.23

1.39%

XCOR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FundX ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The FundX ETF is a fund-of-funds and as such invests primarily in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) (“Underlying ETFs”). The Underlying ETFs, in turn, invest primarily in individual securities such as common stocks.
Because markets change, the Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary investment strategy called Upgrading, which seeks to capture global market trends. The Advisor invests in the Underlying ETFs that it considers to be in sync with current market leadership. The Advisor sells an Underlying ETF when it believes that the Underlying ETF is no longer performing in sync with current market leadership or if a new Underlying ETF is judged more attractive than a current holding.
Upgrading
When a fund begins to lag its peers, the Advisor redeems the shares and directs the proceeds to a better performing alternative. The Advisor classifies the pool of Underlying ETFs into five risk/return categories:
Sector Equity Underlying ETFs
Aggressive Equity Underlying ETFs
Core Equity Underlying ETFs
Total Return Underlying ETFs
Bond Underlying ETFs
Under normal market conditions, the FundX ETF will invest predominantly in Core Equity Underlying ETFs, which generally invest in diversified portfolios of equity securities of well‑established U.S. and foreign companies with a wide range of market capitalizations.
Core Equity Underlying ETFs may also invest in fixed income securities. Core Equity Underlying ETFs allow the Fund to participate in broad market leadership trends, such as the rotation between growth and value stocks, large- and small-cap stocks, and international and domestic stocks. The FundX ETF may purchase, without limit, shares of Underlying ETFs that invest in domestic, international and global securities.
To a lesser extent the FundX ETF may also invest a portion of its assets in Sector and Aggressive Equity Underlying ETFs, which may invest in more concentrated portfolios or in small-cap, mid-cap or less-seasoned companies, or may make significant use of complex investment techniques, such as leverage, short sales and margin. Sector and Aggressive Equity Underlying ETFs may be riskier than Core Equity Underlying ETFs, but may hold the potential for higher reward. Sector and Aggressive Equity Funds allow the Fund to participate in more specialized stock market leadership trends, such as rotations between specific sectors or within emerging markets. The FundX ETF may hold up to 50% of its assets in Underlying ETFs that focus on emerging markets. The FundX ETF may engage in securities lending activities to increase its income.
See “More about the Funds’ Investment Objectives, Strategies and Risks – The Advisor’s Process for Classifying the Underlying ETFs” for more information on this system.
Read More

XCOR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XCOR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

XCOR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XCOR Category Low Category High XCOR % Rank
Net Assets 144 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 10 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 142 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 102.64% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco SP 500 Pure Value ETF 15.61%
  2. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF 13.29%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF 10.26%
  4. SPDR SP Dividend ETF 10.16%
  5. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF 10.04%
  6. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF 9.37%
  7. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF 8.14%
  8. WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund 8.03%
  9. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF 7.35%
  10. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF 7.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XCOR % Rank
Stocks 		101.64% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCOR % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High XCOR % Rank
US 		101.64% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

XCOR - Expenses

Operational Fees

XCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.39% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

XCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

XCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XCOR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

XCOR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XCOR Category Low Category High XCOR % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XCOR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XCOR Category Low Category High XCOR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XCOR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

XCOR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×