Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$144 M
Holdings in Top 10
102.6%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Because markets change, the Advisor actively manages the Fund’s portfolio using a proprietary investment strategy called Upgrading, which seeks to capture global market trends. The Advisor invests in the Underlying ETFs that it considers to be in sync with current market leadership. The Advisor sells an Underlying ETF when it believes that the Underlying ETF is no longer performing in sync with current market leadership or if a new Underlying ETF is judged more attractive than a current holding.
|Upgrading
|
When a fund begins to lag its peers, the Advisor redeems the shares and directs the proceeds to a better performing alternative. The Advisor classifies the pool of Underlying ETFs into five risk/return categories:
▪Sector Equity Underlying ETFs
▪Aggressive Equity Underlying ETFs
▪Core Equity Underlying ETFs
▪Total Return Underlying ETFs
▪Bond Underlying ETFs
Under normal market conditions, the FundX ETF will invest predominantly in Core Equity Underlying ETFs, which generally invest in diversified portfolios of equity securities of well‑established U.S. and foreign companies with a wide range of market capitalizations.
Core Equity Underlying ETFs may also invest in fixed income securities. Core Equity Underlying ETFs allow the Fund to participate in broad market leadership trends, such as the rotation between growth and value stocks, large- and small-cap stocks, and international and domestic stocks. The FundX ETF may purchase, without limit, shares of Underlying ETFs that invest in domestic, international and global securities.
|Period
|XCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|XCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|XCOR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCOR % Rank
|Net Assets
|144 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|102.64%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCOR % Rank
|Stocks
|101.64%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCOR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|XCOR % Rank
|US
|101.64%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|XCOR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCOR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.40%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|XCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|XCOR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XCOR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$1.233
|OrdinaryDividend
