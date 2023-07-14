Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

ETF
XC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.469 -0.1 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
XC (ETF)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.469 -0.1 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
XC (ETF)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.469 -0.1 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

XC | ETF

$28.47

$16.6 M

1.41%

$0.40

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$16.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.6
$22.87
$28.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund

XC | ETF

$28.47

$16.6 M

1.41%

$0.40

0.32%

XC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a modified float-adjusted market cap weighted index that consists of common stocks issued by companies in emerging markets, excluding companies incorporated or domiciled (i.e., maintain their principal place of business) in China (“Emerging Markets Companies”). The Index also excludes common stocks of “state-owned enterprises”. WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.) (“WisdomTree”), as Index provider, defines state-owned enterprises as companies with over 20% government ownership.

The starting universe for the Index (the “pre-screening universe”) is comprised solely of companies, as of the Index screening date, that: (i) are incorporated or domiciled in one of the following emerging market countries: Brazil, Chile, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand or Turkey (the “Emerging Market Countries”); (ii) list shares on a stock

exchange in one of the Emerging Market Countries or the United States; (iii) have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion (“float-adjusted” means that the share amounts reflect only shares available to investors); (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trade at least 250,000 shares per month or $25 million notional for each of the preceding six months. The Index is comprised solely of companies in the pre-screening universe that are not state-owned enterprises as of the annual Index screening date.

The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the Index’s eligible investment universe companies that: (i) do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption; (ii) are involved directly or through corporate ownership in the production and/or distribution of, or the provision of components/services for, core weapon systems; (iii) are significantly involved in the tobacco industry; or (iv) are significantly involved in thermal coal activity.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on a modified market cap weighting scheme that adjusts the weight of Index securities from each country to approximate the weight of securities from that country in the pre-screening universe. The weight of Index securities from a single country will not be multiplied by a factor greater than three. After applying the foregoing country weight adjustment, should any sector have a weight that is 3% higher or lower than its pre-screening universe sector weight, such sector’s weight will be adjusted by a factor so that the sector’s weight is 3% higher or lower, respectively, than its pre-screening universe weight. For example, if the market cap weight of Malaysian companies in the pre-screening universe is 2.8% and the market cap weight of Malaysian companies after screening is 0.8%, the Fund will only scale the weight for Malaysian companies 3x to 2.4% instead of 2.8%.

Companies that are not state-owned, but are incorporated within countries that have a higher percentage of state-owned companies relative to other Emerging Market Countries, could potentially see higher weights than they would under a normal market cap weighting scheme. Companies that are not state-owned, but are incorporated within countries that have a lower percentage of state-owned companies relative to other Emerging Market Countries, could potentially see lower weights than they would under a normal market cap weighting scheme. Sector and/or country weights may fluctuate above the specified cap or below their adjusted weights in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments (described below) but will be reset at each annual rebalance date.

The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, an existing component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree, as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology and financials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

XC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period XC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period XC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

XC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

XC Category Low Category High XC % Rank
Net Assets 16.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 535 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 4.14 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 28.02% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.83%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 6.20%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd 3.09%
  4. Infosys Ltd 1.99%
  5. ICICI Bank Ltd 1.71%
  6. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 1.42%
  7. Al Rajhi Bank 1.37%
  8. Naspers Ltd 1.20%
  9. MediaTek Inc 1.00%
  10. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd 0.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High XC % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

XC - Expenses

Operational Fees

XC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

XC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

XC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

XC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

XC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

XC Category Low Category High XC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

XC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

XC Category Low Category High XC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

XC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

XC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×