The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is a modified float-adjusted market cap weighted index that consists of common stocks issued by companies in emerging markets, excluding companies incorporated or domiciled (i.e., maintain their principal place of business) in China (“Emerging Markets Companies”). The Index also excludes common stocks of “state-owned enterprises”. WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.) (“WisdomTree”), as Index provider, defines state-owned enterprises as companies with over 20% government ownership.

The starting universe for the Index (the “pre-screening universe”) is comprised solely of companies, as of the Index screening date, that: (i) are incorporated or domiciled in one of the following emerging market countries: Brazil, Chile, Czech Republic, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand or Turkey (the “Emerging Market Countries”); (ii) list shares on a stock

exchange in one of the Emerging Market Countries or the United States; (iii) have a float-adjusted market capitalization of at least $1 billion (“float-adjusted” means that the share amounts reflect only shares available to investors); (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $100,000 for the preceding three months; and (v) trade at least 250,000 shares per month or $25 million notional for each of the preceding six months. The Index is comprised solely of companies in the pre-screening universe that are not state-owned enterprises as of the annual Index screening date.

The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the Index’s eligible investment universe companies that: (i) do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption; (ii) are involved directly or through corporate ownership in the production and/or distribution of, or the provision of components/services for, core weapon systems; (iii) are significantly involved in the tobacco industry; or (iv) are significantly involved in thermal coal activity.

Securities are weighted in the Index based on a modified market cap weighting scheme that adjusts the weight of Index securities from each country to approximate the weight of securities from that country in the pre-screening universe. The weight of Index securities from a single country will not be multiplied by a factor greater than three. After applying the foregoing country weight adjustment, should any sector have a weight that is 3% higher or lower than its pre-screening universe sector weight, such sector’s weight will be adjusted by a factor so that the sector’s weight is 3% higher or lower, respectively, than its pre-screening universe weight. For example, if the market cap weight of Malaysian companies in the pre-screening universe is 2.8% and the market cap weight of Malaysian companies after screening is 0.8%, the Fund will only scale the weight for Malaysian companies 3x to 2.4% instead of 2.8%.

Companies that are not state-owned, but are incorporated within countries that have a higher percentage of state-owned companies relative to other Emerging Market Countries, could potentially see higher weights than they would under a normal market cap weighting scheme. Companies that are not state-owned, but are incorporated within countries that have a lower percentage of state-owned companies relative to other Emerging Market Countries, could potentially see lower weights than they would under a normal market cap weighting scheme. Sector and/or country weights may fluctuate above the specified cap or below their adjusted weights in response to market conditions and/or the application of volume factor adjustments (described below) but will be reset at each annual rebalance date.

The Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce a component security’s weight in the Index and reallocate the reduction in weight pro rata among the other securities if, as of the annual Index screening date, an existing component security no longer meets certain trading volume thresholds.

WisdomTree, as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology and financials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.