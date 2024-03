The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate investor return by investing in a portfolio of securities of individual companies and exchange-traded index funds, which may include ETFs as well as other types of exchange-traded products (collectively, “ETFs”). The Fund also anticipates investing in derivatives, including primarily options and futures, that provide exposure to such companies and index ETFs. Additionally, the Fund may invest in U.S. Treasuries and other fixed income securities issued by a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise or other U.S. federal government agency. OT Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, seeks to generate return by taking advantage of short-term opportunities, including macro volatility events, during which the market prices of companies in particular sectors or particular asset classes may fluctuate significantly compared to historical norms, other assets, and/or underlying fundamentals. The Adviser uses a top-down approach, taking into consideration broad economic trends and geopolitical events, to seek to identify such opportunities.

Generally, the Fund will invest in or obtain exposure to (i) companies with market capitalizations of at least $100 billion that have a class of shares listed and principally traded on a U.S. national securities exchange, and (ii) ETFs listed and principally traded on a U.S. national securities exchange that seek to track an index the constituents of which have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion. In addition, the Fund also may invest up to 25% of its net assets in other securities, including interests in public companies and ETFs that have smaller market capitalizations.

While the Fund’s exposure to various market sectors is expected to change over time, as of February 7, 2024, the Fund expects to have significant exposure to companies in the Information Technology Sector, as classified by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ), a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC.

Upon the identification of an investment opportunity, the Fund generally will acquire exposure to the relevant company or ETF through the direct investment in the specific security and/or the use of derivatives, including options and futures. When investing directly, the Adviser may implement overlay strategies such as covered calls ( i.e. , selling a call on a security the Fund owns) to