The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through managed exposure to wheat futures contracts (“Wheat Futures Contracts”), such as Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures contracts, that trade only on an exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”), and cash, cash-equivalents or high-quality securities that serve as collateral to the Fund’s investments in Wheat Futures Contracts (“Collateral Investments”). In this manner, the Fund seeks to provide daily leveraged exposure to the price of wheat to seek returns equal to 200% of the daily price performance of wheat. The Fund does not intend to take physical delivery of wheat associated with the Wheat Futures Contracts. Instead, the Fund seeks to benefit from increases in the price of Wheat Futures Contracts for a single day.

The Fund also may invest in “Other Investments,” which may include: (i) reverse repurchase agreement transactions; (ii) shares of other Wheat-linked exchange traded investment products (“Wheat-Linked ETPs”) not registered as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which may include affiliated Wheat-Linked ETPs such as Teucrium Wheat Fund (Ticker: WEAT), the sponsor of which wholly owns and controls the Adviser; and (iii) swap agreement transactions that reference wheat, Wheat-Linked ETPs, Wheat Futures Contracts, or wheat-related indexes (such as the Bloomberg Wheat Subindex, S&P GSCI Wheat or Teucrium Wheat Fund Benchmark Index) .

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Wheat Futures Contracts and Other Investments that in the aggregate provide exposure to the price movements of wheat.

Unlike many other commodity-based exchange-traded products, the Fund will not issue its shareholders a Schedule K-1 for tax reporting purposes, which can increase the complexity of a shareholder’s tax reporting. Instead, the Fund is designed to be taxed as a conventional mutual fund and will issue a Form 1099 to its shareholders for tax reporting purposes. A consequence of the Fund’s tax status is that it generally is limited to obtaining its exposure to Wheat Futures Contracts through the Subsidiary, which is defined and described in the paragraphs that follow.

The Fund expects to invest in Wheat Futures Contracts primarily indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). To seek to achieve 2x daily exposure to wheat, the Fund intends to typically enter into Wheat Futures Contracts as the “buyer.” In order to maintain its 2x daily exposure to wheat, the Fund intends to exit its futures contracts as they near expiration and replace them with new futures contracts with a later expiration date. This process is referred to as “rolling.” The Fund may invest in Wheat Futures Contracts of any expiration date traded on any CFTC-regulated commodity futures exchange, also known as a “designated contract market” (“DCM”). However, there can be no guarantee that such a strategy will produce the desired results.

The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to Wheat Futures Contracts, a type of commodities futures contract, within the limits of current federal income tax laws applicable to investment companies such as the Fund, which limit the ability of investment companies to invest directly in commodities futures and certain other investments that do not generate qualifying income for tax purposes. The Subsidiary, which is also managed by the Adviser, has the same investment objective as the Fund, but it may invest in commodities futures and similar investments, including certain Other Investments, to a greater extent than the Fund. Except as otherwise noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investments include the Fund’s indirect investments through the Subsidiary. Because the Fund intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”), the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary generally will be limited to 25% of the Fund’s total assets, tested at the end of each fiscal quarter.

The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the price of wheat. At the close of the markets each trading day, the Adviser determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions so that its exposure to price of wheat is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of movements in the price of wheat during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the price of wheat has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the price of wheat has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced.

The Adviser may determine to modify the extent of the Fund’s exposure to Wheat Futures Contracts in order to avoid exceeding any position limits applicable to Wheat Futures Contracts established by the applicable DCM. These position limits may hinder the Fund’s

ability to enter into the desired amount of Wheat Futures Contracts at times. Because of the anticipated size of the Fund’s Wheat Futures Contracts holdings relative to the size of the futures market, the Adviser does not anticipate that position limits will adversely affect the Fund’s ability to seek its target exposure until the Fund’s assets under management grow significantly. Any determination to modify the Fund’s exposure to Wheat Futures Contracts may cause the Fund to liquidate its Wheat Futures Contracts holdings at disadvantageous times or prices, potentially subjecting the Fund to substantial losses, and prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

The Fund will also invest in Collateral Investments. The Collateral Investments may consist of: (i) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (ii) money market funds; and/or (iii) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by businesses that are rated investment grade or determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Such Collateral Investments are designed to provide liquidity, serve as margin or otherwise collateralize the Fund’s investments in Wheat Futures Contracts and certain Other Investments.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the 1940 Act and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in any industry or group of related industries. The Fund, however, will invest more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to wheat.

Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from two times (2x) the price performance of wheat for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the price performance of wheat is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the price of wheat, as a result of daily rebalancing, the volatility of the price of wheat, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.

Wheat Futures Contracts

Futures contracts are agreements between two parties that are executed on a DCM, i.e., a commodity futures exchange, and that are cleared and margined through a derivatives clearing organization (“DCO”), i.e., a clearing house. One party agrees to buy a commodity such as wheat from the other party at a later date at a price and quantity agreed upon when the contract is made. Such contracts may be referred to as “non-spot” futures contracts to differentiate from spot contracts, in which the purchase of the commodity occurs immediately. In market terminology, a party who purchases a futures contract is long in the market and a party who sells a futures contract is short in the market. The contractual obligations of a buyer or seller may generally be satisfied by taking or making physical delivery of the underlying commodity or by making an offsetting sale or purchase of an identical futures contract on the same or linked exchange before the designated date of delivery. The difference between the price at which the futures contract is purchased or sold and the price paid for the offsetting sale or purchase, after allowance for brokerage commissions, constitutes the profit or loss to the trader.

Futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced higher than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “contango”. When rolling futures contracts that are in contango the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively lower price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively higher price. The presence of contango will adversely affect the performance of the Fund , and could result in a negative yield for the Fund. Conversely, futures contracts with a longer term to expiration may be priced lower than futures contracts with a shorter term to expiration, a relationship called “backwardation”. When rolling long futures contracts that are in backwardation, the Fund will close its long position by selling the shorter term contract at a relatively higher price and buying a longer-dated contract at a relatively lower price. The presence of backwardation may positively affect the performance of the Fund.

If circumstances arise where market prices for Wheat Futures Contracts are not readily available, the Fund will fair value its Wheat Futures Contracts in accordance with its pricing and valuation policy and procedures for fair value determinations. Pursuant to those policies and procedures, the Adviser would consider various factors, such as pricing history; market levels prior to price limits or halts; supply, demand, and open interest in Wheat Futures Contracts; and comparison to other major commodity futures. The Adviser would document its proposed pricing and methodology, detailing the factors that entered into the valuation.

Wheat

Wheat is used to produce flour, the key ingredient for breads, pasta, crackers, and many other food products, as well as several industrial products such as starches and adhesives. Wheat by-products are used in livestock feeds. Wheat is a staple commodity used pervasively across the globe so that any contractions in consumption may only be temporary as has historically been the case. Wheat is the principal food grain produced in the United States, and the United States’ output of wheat is typically exceeded only by that of China, the European Union, Russia, and India. The United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) publishes weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual updates for U.S. domestic and worldwide wheat production and consumption. If the global demand of wheat is not equal to global supply, this may have an impact on the price of wheat. Global wheat consumption may fluctuate year over year due to any number of reasons which may include, but is not limited to, economic conditions, global health concerns, international trade policy.

As a general matter, the occurrence of a severe weather event, natural disaster, terrorist attack, geopolitical events, outbreak, or public health emergency as declared by the World Health Organization, the continuation or expansion of war or other hostilities, or a prolonged government shutdown may have significant adverse effects on the Fund and its investments and alter current assumptions and expectations. Generally, these adverse effects may cause continued volatility in the price of wheat, wheat futures, and the price of Shares.

Other Investments

In order to help the Fund meet its daily investment objective by maintaining the daily desired level of leveraged exposure to wheat, maintain its tax status as a RIC on days in and around quarter-end, help the Fund maintain its desired exposure to Wheat Futures Contracts when it is approaching or has exceeded position limits or accountability levels, or because of liquidity or other constraints, the Fund may invest in the following:

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

The Fund may invest in reverse repurchase agreements which are a form of borrowing in which the Fund sells portfolio securities to financial institutions and agrees to repurchase them at a mutually agreed-upon date and price that is higher than the original sale price, and use the proceeds for investment purchases.

As a result of the Fund repurchasing the securities at a higher price, the Fund will lose money by engaging in reverse repurchase agreement transactions.

As noted above, because the Fund intends to qualify for treatment as a RIC under the Code, the size of the Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets at or around each quarter end of the Fund’s fiscal year (the “Asset Diversification Test”). At other times of the year, the Fund’s investments in the Subsidiary will significantly exceed 25% of the Fund’s total (or gross) assets.

When the Fund seeks to reduce its total assets exposure to the Subsidiary, it may use the short-term Treasury Bills it owns (and purchase additional Treasury Bills as needed) to transact in reverse repurchase agreement transactions, which are ostensibly loans to the Fund. Those loans will increase the gross assets of the Fund, which the Adviser expects will allow the Fund to meet the Asset Diversification Test. When the Fund enters into a reverse repurchase agreement, it will either (i) be consistent with Section 18 of the 1940 Act and maintain asset coverage of at least 300% of the value of the reverse repurchase agreement; or (ii) treat the reverse repurchase agreement transactions as derivative transactions for purposes of Rule 18f-4 under the 1940 Act (“Rule 18f-4”), including as applicable, the value-at-risk based limit on leverage risk.

Wheat-Linked ETPs

The Fund may invest in shares of Wheat-Linked ETPs, which are exchange-traded investment products not registered under the 1940 Act that seek to match the daily changes in the price of wheat for future delivery, and trade intra-day on a national securities exchange. Wheat-Linked ETPs are passively managed and do not pursue active management investment strategies, and their sponsors do not actively manage the exposure to wheat held by the ETP. This means that the sponsor of the ETP does not sell wheat futures contracts at times when its price is high or acquire wheat futures contracts at low prices in the expectation of future price increases.

Swaps that reference wheat, Wheat-Linked ETPs, Wheat Futures Contracts, or wheat-related indexes.