Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WWOW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion World Without Waste ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index.The Index is designed by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”) to be comprised of issuers that are representative of the economy shifting from a linear (one user and/or one use) model to a circular one (multi-owner and/or re-use). The Index Provider begins with a universe of U.S. listed securities and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) that derive 50% or more of their revenue from the following categories: sustainability of resources, sharing platforms, resource recovery, product as a service, and life cycle extension. The Index Provider will include the top 10 companies from each category as determined by largest total market capitalization. If there are fewer than 10 companies in a category, then companies from the other categories with more than 10 companies will be included based on a company’s total market capitalization until there are 50 companies in the Index.The sustainability of resources investment category includes companies that provide renewable energy, bio-based, or fully recyclable input material to replace single-lifecycle inputs and includes companies categorized as solar, wind, or hydro power, geothermal energy, biomass, biofuels, agriculture science, and energy-efficient solutions.The sharing platform investment category includes companies that enable an increased utilization rate of products by making possible shared use/access/ownership and includes companies categorized as peer-to-peer lending, sharing spaces, knowledge, content and talent sharing, crowd funding, aggregators, collaborative platforms, and software, platforms or infrastructure as services.The resource recovery investment category includes companies that recover useful resources or energy from disposed products or by-products and includes companies in waste management.The product as a service investment category includes companies that offer product access and retain ownership to internalize benefits of circular resource productivity and includes companies in the subscription economy.The life cycle extension investment category includes companies that extend the working lifecycle of products and components by repairing, upgrading, and reselling products or components.Securities and ADRs included in the Index must be listed in the United States; have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; have average daily turnover greater than, or equal to, $2 million; and be traded on 90% of the eligible trading days in the prior 6 months. The companies in the Index are equal weighted. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly.As of December 31, 2021, the Index was comprised of 49constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $34.9 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $1 billion to $1.1 trillion, and were concentrated in the information technology, industrials, and communication services sectors.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund.The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

WWOW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.3% 1526.0% 9.03%
1 Yr N/A -60.3% 32.3% 71.38%
3 Yr N/A* -0.6% 37.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 3.3% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.2% -80.9% 21888.9% 39.89%
2021 N/A -69.7% 2474.5% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 44.0% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 84.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WWOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -86.3% 1526.0% 50.08%
1 Yr N/A -61.9% 73.8% 69.28%
3 Yr N/A* -4.2% 37.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 3.3% 26.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WWOW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.2% -80.9% 21888.9% 39.89%
2021 N/A -69.7% 2474.5% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 44.0% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 19.9% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 84.9% N/A

WWOW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WWOW Category Low Category High WWOW % Rank
Net Assets 2.4 M 710 K 85.5 B 97.22%
Number of Holdings 50 20 3702 79.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 928 K 2.5 K 10.9 B 98.06%
Weighting of Top 10 27.16% 4.3% 92.1% 61.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enphase Energy Inc COM USD0.00001 3.94%
  2. Sunrun Inc. COM USD0.0001 3.38%
  3. First Solar Inc COM STK USD0.001 2.89%
  4. Veeva Systems Inc COM USD0.00001 CL 'A' 2.61%
  5. Nextera Energy Partners LP COM UNIT LTD PARTNERSHIP IN 2.48%
  6. Autodesk Inc COM USD0.01 2.41%
  7. Sunpower Corporation COM USD0.001 2.40%
  8. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC COM USD0.1 2.37%
  9. Copart Inc COM USD0.0001 2.35%
  10. Thomson Reuters Corp. COM NPV(POST REV SPLIT) 2.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WWOW % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 23.99% 100.52% 15.86%
Cash 		1.19% -0.52% 26.94% 82.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 64.08%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 65.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 61.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 62.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWOW % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 0.32%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 24.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 92.72%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 17.64%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 96.60%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 98.22%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 86.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 10.36%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 95.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 4.21%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 26.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WWOW % Rank
US 		99.87% 23.38% 100.52% 85.44%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 5.99%

WWOW - Expenses

Operational Fees

WWOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.02% 2.69% 91.49%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 8.36%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WWOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

WWOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WWOW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% N/A

WWOW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WWOW Category Low Category High WWOW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 28.92% 10.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WWOW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WWOW Category Low Category High WWOW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 14.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WWOW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WWOW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 8.95 1.47

