The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index. The Index is designed by Indxx, LLC (the “Index Provider”) to be comprised of issuers that are representative of the economy shifting from a linear (one user and/or one use) model to a circular one (multi-owner and/or re-use). The Index Provider begins with a universe of U.S. listed securities and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) that derive 50% or more of their revenue from the following categories: sustainability of resources, sharing platforms, resource recovery, product as a service, and life cycle extension. The Index Provider will include the top 10 companies from each category as determined by largest total market capitalization. If there are fewer than 10 companies in a category, then companies from the other categories with more than 10 companies will be included based on a company’s total market capitalization until there are 50 companies in the Index. • The sustainability of resources investment category includes companies that provide renewable energy, bio-based, or fully recyclable input material to replace single-lifecycle inputs and includes companies categorized as solar, wind, or hydro power, geothermal energy, biomass, biofuels, agriculture science, and energy-efficient solutions. • The sharing platform investment category includes companies that enable an increased utilization rate of products by making possible shared use/access/ownership and includes companies categorized as peer-to-peer lending, sharing spaces, knowledge, content and talent sharing, crowd funding, aggregators, collaborative platforms, and software, platforms or infrastructure as services. • The resource recovery investment category includes companies that recover useful resources or energy from disposed products or by-products and includes companies in waste management. • The product as a service investment category includes companies that offer product access and retain ownership to internalize benefits of circular resource productivity and includes companies in the subscription economy. • The life cycle extension investment category includes companies that extend the working lifecycle of products and components by repairing, upgrading, and reselling products or components. Securities and ADRs included in the Index must be listed in the United States; have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; have average daily turnover greater than, or equal to, $2 million; and be traded on 90% of the eligible trading days in the prior 6 months. The companies in the Index are equal weighted. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. As of December 31, 2021, the Index was comprised of 49 constituents, which had a median total market capitalization of $34.9 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $1 billion to $1.1 trillion, and were concentrated in the information technology, industrials, and communication services sectors. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. Additionally, if the Fund receives a creation unit in cash, the Fund repositions its portfolio in response to assets flowing into or out of the Fund. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.