Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify Wolfe US Equity 150/50 ETF

ETF
WUSA
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0212 -0.11 -0.42%
primary theme
N/A
WUSA (ETF)

Simplify Wolfe US Equity 150/50 ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0212 -0.11 -0.42%
primary theme
N/A
WUSA (ETF)

Simplify Wolfe US Equity 150/50 ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0212 -0.11 -0.42%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify Wolfe US Equity 150/50 ETF

WUSA | ETF

$25.02

$2.5 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.01
$25.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify Wolfe US Equity 150/50 ETF

WUSA | ETF

$25.02

$2.5 M

0.00%

0.75%

WUSA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Wolfe US Equity 150/50 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 24, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in total return swaps that provide the returns, long or short, of a basket of common stocks. The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by pursuing a long-short strategy, taking both long and short positions in the Fund’s portfolio. “150/50” in the Fund’s name refers to the strategy goal of the Fund’s portfolio weighted 150% in long positions and 50% in short positions, resulting in a 100% net long portfolio. The Fund may deviate from a 150/50 long-short allocation as investment opportunities change.

The sub-adviser recommends companies to include in the swap basket by using a multi-factor quantitative ranking system that seeks to identify the factors that drive both positive and negative returns and classify securities based on forward-looking return expectations. The sub-adviser’s quantitative ranking system analyses raw data, detects patterns, and translates those patterns into mathematical formulas that can be used to forecast security prices. The quantitative ranking system takes into consideration about 300 fundamental factors. Common factors include strong earnings growth, positive profitability, and positive momentum. The sub-adviser then constructs a model portfolio of company names and weightings, using a customized risk model to constrain portfolio risk according to the Fund’s investment strategy. The adviser selects and aims to include the names of about 250 stocks with the best expected returns in the long basket and the names of about 150 stocks with lowest expected returns in the short basket.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. companies. Equity securities include investments that provide long or short exposure to equity securities, including total return swaps. The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-equivalents (money market funds) or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for the swaps.

The Fund defines equity securities as common stock, preferred stock, or futures on common or preferred stock. The Fund defines US companies as those organized in the U.S.; having a class of securities whose principal securities market is in the U.S.; or derives 50% or more of its total revenues or earnings from goods produced, sales made, or services provided in the U.S., or maintains 50% or more of its employees, assets, investments, operations, or other business activity in the U.S. The Fund invests in companies without restrictions as to capitalization.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser rebalances the Fund’s portfolio monthly based on the ranking system, may rebalance more frequently to reduce industry or company specific concentration or other risks, and may tactically shift the Fund’s net long/short exposure to equity markets based on its proprietary research.

The Fund’s 80% policy may be changed by the Board of Trustees upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

Read More

WUSA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WUSA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

WUSA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WUSA Category Low Category High WUSA % Rank
Net Assets 2.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WUSA % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WUSA - Expenses

Operational Fees

WUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WUSA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WUSA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WUSA Category Low Category High WUSA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WUSA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WUSA Category Low Category High WUSA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WUSA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WUSA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×