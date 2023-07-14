Home
Trending ETFs
WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund

WTV
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund

WTV | Active ETF

$63.62

$141 M

1.78%

$1.14

0.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.5%

Net Assets

$141 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$64.3
$51.04
$64.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund

WTV | Active ETF

$63.62

$141 M

1.78%

$1.14

0.12%

WTV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund, an exchange traded fund, is actively managed using a model-based approach.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities that provide a high “total shareholder yield” and exhibit favorable quality characteristics that demonstrate a company's profitability, such as strong returns on equity (ROE) and/or returns on assets (ROA). The Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management”), using a disciplined model-based process focused on a long-term approach to investing, seeks to identify approximately 200 companies with a high total shareholder yield, comprising return of capital to shareholders through either dividend distributions or the repurchase of shares (“buybacks”), while also displaying favorable quality characteristics. WisdomTree Asset Management believes screening equity securities by quality measures such as ROE and ROA can improve the Fund returns relative to traditional value oriented investment strategies that focus exclusively on total shareholder yield, while also continuing to provide a source for potential income. At a minimum, the Fund’s portfolio will be 
reconstituted and rebalanced annually, although a more active approach may be taken depending on such factors as market conditions and investment opportunities, and the number of holdings in the Fund may vary. 
The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled in the U.S. or listed on a U.S. exchange. The Fund generally expects to invest in large- and mid-capitalization companies and may invest in any sector. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials sector comprised a significant portion of the Fund. 
Read More

WTV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -21.2% 27.4% 95.48%
1 Yr 19.2% -61.1% 51.5% 10.56%
3 Yr 17.7%* -22.7% 64.3% 4.22%
5 Yr 10.5%* -17.2% 29.8% 1.37%
10 Yr 11.1%* -16.4% 14.3% 1.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -65.1% 38.0% 98.36%
2021 14.3% -25.3% 29.0% 79.02%
2020 2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 0.87%
2019 6.7% -24.3% 10.4% 98.12%
2018 -1.7% -9.4% 21.9% 0.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 99.45%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% 12.47%
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% 4.20%
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% 1.69%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% 1.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.1% -65.1% 38.0% 98.28%
2021 14.3% -25.3% 29.0% 78.93%
2020 2.0% -8.4% 56.7% 0.87%
2019 6.7% -24.3% 10.4% 98.03%
2018 -1.7% -8.9% 21.9% 0.09%

WTV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTV Category Low Category High WTV % Rank
Net Assets 141 M 390 K 151 B 83.51%
Number of Holdings 125 2 1727 21.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 85.46%
Weighting of Top 10 10.29% 5.0% 99.2% 97.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 1.74%
  2. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.30%
  3. Zillow Group Inc 1.20%
  4. Marathon Petroleum Corp 1.18%
  5. Voya Financial Inc 1.14%
  6. FleetCor Technologies Inc 1.12%
  7. Arrow Electronics Inc 1.11%
  8. Avis Budget Group Inc 1.09%
  9. HCA Healthcare Inc 1.07%
  10. Dow Inc 1.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTV % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 28.02% 125.26% 6.88%
Cash 		0.92% -88.20% 71.98% 92.65%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 59.09%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 55.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 56.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 57.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 86.34%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.02% 57.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 92.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 42.76% 65.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.77% 87.11%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 58.05% 4.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 38.51%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 13.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 34.10% 92.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 22.74% 5.12%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 16.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTV % Rank
US 		99.89% 24.51% 121.23% 1.93%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.02% 94.74%

WTV - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.01% 4.02% 97.36%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 3.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 87.48%

WTV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTV Category Low Category High WTV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.78% 0.00% 42.27% 11.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTV Category Low Category High WTV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 26.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WTV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

