The Fund, an exchange traded fund, is actively managed using a model-based approach.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities that provide a high “total shareholder yield” and exhibit favorable quality characteristics that demonstrate a company's profitability, such as strong returns on equity (ROE) and/or returns on assets (ROA). The Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management”), using a disciplined model-based process focused on a long-term approach to investing, seeks to identify approximately 200 companies with a high total shareholder yield, comprising return of capital to shareholders through either dividend distributions or the repurchase of shares (“buybacks”), while also displaying favorable quality characteristics. WisdomTree Asset Management believes screening equity securities by quality measures such as ROE and ROA can improve the Fund returns relative to traditional value oriented investment strategies that focus exclusively on total shareholder yield, while also continuing to provide a source for potential income. At a minimum, the Fund’s portfolio will be

reconstituted and rebalanced annually, although a more active approach may be taken depending on such factors as market conditions and investment opportunities, and the number of holdings in the Fund may vary.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled in the U.S. or listed on a U.S. exchange. The Fund generally expects to invest in large- and mid-capitalization companies and may invest in any sector. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the financials sector comprised a significant portion of the Fund.