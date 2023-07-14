Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

-4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

Net Assets

$24 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.5
$14.80
$20.15

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WTRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is provided by CenterSquare Investment Management LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index selects constituents from a parent universe of global equity securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), of listed real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and companies identified as being significantly real estate related. Real estate-related companies are companies that derive at least 75% of their revenue from real estate rental revenue or from supplying goods or services to commercial or residential property owners that relate to the 
development, management, maintenance, lease, rental, or sale of such real estate. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $500 million; (ii) have a 90-day average trading volume above $4 million per day; and (iii) list shares on a national stock exchange in the United States, Australia, Canada, Europe (i.e., Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom), Hong Kong, Israel, or Singapore, or on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. 
The eligible constituents are then further screened based on a proprietary technology score (described below) and a leverage screening to identify REITs and companies identified as being significantly real estate related, which are exposed to the technology and science-related aspects of the “new economy”. The “new economy” is comprised of companies associated with cloud computing, logistics and supply chain management, and life sciences. The Index is comprised of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or invest at least 50% of their assets in, products or services related to the new economy. 
Each constituent is assigned a technology score based on various factors, including (1) the amount of revenue generated from research and development (R&D), telecommunications, or other activities related to the technology and life science industries, either directly from the company’s operations or indirectly through its lease of real estate to tenants engaged in such activities, and (2) the extent to which the constituent and/or its tenants enable or are exposed to the sciences, e-commerce, and/or new economy logistics, including supply chain and warehouse management. The Index selects the highest scoring constituents for inclusion in the Index by performing analysis and assigning a value to pre-defined evaluation criteria for each constituent. 
Constituents are then further screened to eliminate highly levered companies with debt to total market capitalization above 70%. 
The output of the above screening process creates the Index’s investable universe of securities. In accordance with its rules-based methodology, the Index selects the constituents with the highest technology scores for inclusion in the Index. The initial weights of the remaining constituents are determined by the free float market capitalizations of the securities. These weights are then adjusted using a formula that reweights the constituents based on a combination of the technology score described above and the constituent’s growth and valuation rank (collectively referred to as the “New Economy Score”). As a result, securities with strong growth and/or value characteristics, in accordance with the Index, are overweighted in the Index based on their New Economy Scores. The weight of any single security in the Index is limited to no more than 7.5% at the time of the Index rebalance. 
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. 
The Index concentrates in REITs and companies in the real estate sector. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the real estate sector comprised a significant portion of the Index. To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. 
Read More

WTRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -31.3% 12.4% N/A
1 Yr -4.0% -34.4% -0.3% 91.41%
3 Yr -7.4%* -22.3% 5.4% 84.97%
5 Yr -6.9%* -16.8% 14.8% 56.42%
10 Yr -0.2%* -8.1% 8.1% 2.80%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -43.9% 22.3% 5.08%
2021 0.5% -16.6% 37.5% 0.52%
2020 -5.5% -7.5% 16.4% N/A
2019 5.2% -15.5% 6.1% N/A
2018 -2.3% -6.3% 24.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.3% 12.4% 98.01%
1 Yr N/A -34.4% -0.3% 91.41%
3 Yr N/A* -22.3% 5.4% 84.97%
5 Yr N/A* -16.5% 15.2% 64.25%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 8.1% 10.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -43.9% 22.3% 5.58%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 14.9% 100.00%
2020 -5.5% -7.5% 16.5% 1.55%
2019 5.2% -14.7% 6.1% 99.48%
2018 -2.3% -6.3% 28.9% 0.56%

WTRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTRE Category Low Category High WTRE % Rank
Net Assets 24 M 2.39 M 9.6 B 87.94%
Number of Holdings 52 5 739 89.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.1 M 837 K 6.34 B 85.71%
Weighting of Top 10 52.29% 18.1% 63.6% 8.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Digital Realty Trust Inc 5.02%
  2. China Tower Corp Ltd 4.92%
  3. SBA Communications Corp 4.71%
  4. Cellnex Telecom SA 4.58%
  5. Equinix Inc 4.53%
  6. Crown Castle Inc 4.50%
  7. American Tower Corp 4.46%
  8. Airbnb Inc 4.38%
  9. Prologis Inc 4.34%
  10. Iron Mountain Inc 4.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTRE % Rank
Stocks 		99.28% 3.65% 126.54% 33.33%
Cash 		6.23% -1.38% 10.38% 94.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 57.64%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 21.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 56.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 57.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTRE % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 56.78%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 5.53%
Real Estate 		0.00% 72.53% 100.00% 96.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.89% 63.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 61.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 65.83%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 55.78%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.28% 1.01%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 57.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 6.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 56.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTRE % Rank
US 		61.80% 0.00% 80.79% 66.50%
Non US 		37.48% 0.00% 99.40% 20.20%

WTRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.01% 2.81% 88.73%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.10% 1.50% 15.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

WTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 165.00% 2.63%

WTRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTRE Category Low Category High WTRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.86% 0.00% 10.40% 0.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTRE Category Low Category High WTRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 4.48% 1.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WTRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

