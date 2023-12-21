Home
Trending ETFs
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

ETF
WTBN
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.09 -0.03 -0.12%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 12/21/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund

WTBN | ETF

$25.09

-

-

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.09
$25.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WTBN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a replication strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally invests in all of the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund also may use a representative sampling strategy to invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Fund generally will use a representative sampling strategy when the Adviser or Sub-Adviser believes it will better position the Fund to seek to achieve its investment objective, such as when buying each security in an Index is impracticable or inefficient, or when one or more securities in the Index becomes unavailable, including as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund and/or a security in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in the constituent exchange-traded funds (“ETF”) of the Index. However, the Fund also may invest directly in fixed-income securities.

The Index, created by Bianco Research Advisors LLC (the “Index Provider”), is composed of approximately 5 to 20 fixed income ETFs that are specifically selected and weighted using a modified market-capitalization weighting scheme to achieve specified factor exposures, which are described in detail in the “Additional Information About the Fund’s Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus. An Index Committee established by the Index Provider is responsible for the construction and maintenance of the Index. The Index Provider employs a multi-step rules-based index process administered by an Index Committee to construct and maintain the Index. In addition to the general construction and maintenance processes for the Index, the rules-based index process defines the fixed income ETF eligibility criteria, as well as the factor exposures to which tilts may be applied. Within these fixed parameters, the Index Committee may exercise discretion in determining the factors to which tilts should be applied, the calibration of those tilts, and in selecting the fixed income ETFs from the Eligible ETF Pool to achieve those tilts.

To construct the Index, the Index Committee first selects a pool of fixed income ETFs, each of which must meet certain pre-determined criteria described herein and in the Index’s methodology (the “Eligible ETF Pool”). To be eligible for inclusion in the Eligible ETF Pool, a fixed income ETF must (i) have at least 90% of its net assets invested in fixed income securities or exposed to the risk and return characteristics of fixed income securities, such as through investments in some or all of the following: fixed income securities, cash (including cash equivalents), senior loans, preferred securities, or derivatives that provide economic exposure similar to fixed income securities, (ii) have shares listed on a major U.S. national securities exchange, (iii) provide exposure to fixed-income assets, including but not limited to government bonds, corporate bonds, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed securities, high yield securities, inflation-protected securities, and international and emerging markets fixed income securities, and (iv) meet certain liquidity, cost effectiveness, and efficiency (i.e., achieves its investment objective in an efficient manner) criteria. The Eligible ETF Pool is reconstituted annually using these criteria. The Index Committee selects all Index constituents from the Eligible ETF Pool, including any new or replacement constituents needed during the course of a year to maintain the desired exposure of the Index and to accommodate any contingencies affecting Index constituents. WisdomTree ETFs may be included in the Eligible ETF Pool.

The Index Committee establishes a neutral portfolio of fixed income ETFs, selected from the Eligible ETF Pool, that reflects a baseline of aggregate exposures based on the duration, curve, credit and volatility risk (collectively, “Baseline Exposures”) of a universe of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt meeting certain criteria selected by the Index Committee (the “Baseline Universe”). Using the Baseline Universe, the Index Committee conducts a factor exposure analysis to estimate the factor exposures it believes are driving the Baseline Universe’s returns (collectively, the “Factor Exposures”) and calibrates tilts to those factors to produce the desired Index exposures.

The Index Committee then selects a group of fixed income ETFs from the Eligible ETF Pool that, in the aggregate, provide the desired factor exposure profile to serve as the Index constituents. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced at the end of each month.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its net assets) in the securities of companies assigned to a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments in such industry to approximately the same extent as the Index.

WTBN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTBN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTBN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTBN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTBN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

WTBN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTBN Category Low Category High WTBN % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTBN % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WTBN - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTBN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WTBN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WTBN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTBN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WTBN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTBN Category Low Category High WTBN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTBN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTBN Category Low Category High WTBN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTBN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

WTBN - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

