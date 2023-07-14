Home
Trending ETFs
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

ETF

Name

Vitals

YTD Return

40.3%

1 yr return

27.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$123 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
$13.56
$20.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WTAI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Todd Frysinger

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, including developed countries and emerging markets throughout the world, which are primarily involved in the investment theme of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation.

The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on artificial intelligence technology in the following categories: (i) software - companies that provide artificial intelligence software to enable artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to be applied in the client domain; (ii) semiconductors - companies that produce semiconductors or semiconductor equipment and technology; and (iii) other hardware - companies that produce or develop hardware and technology essential for artificial intelligence applications that are not classified as semiconductors (collectively, “Artificial Intelligence Activities”). Artificial intelligence refers to the application of computer systems or robotics to perform tasks that typically require human

intelligence, discernment and adaption, such as decision-making, reasoning, learning from past experiences, visual perception, and speech recognition. These Artificial Intelligence Activities are described in further detail in the “Additional Information About the Fund’s Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus.

WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.), the Fund’s Index provider (the “Index Provider”), defines companies in the theme of Innovation as those that introduce a new, creative, or different (i.e., “innovative”) technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those Innovative technologies (collectively, “Innovative Activities”). The Index Provider identifies Innovation-related companies by reference to classifications made by independent firms, through public company filings and/or by identifying companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture, sale and/or service of Innovative products or services.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from (i) one or more of the three Artificial Intelligence Activities or (ii) Innovative Activities, as described above, as of the Index screening date. The Index Provider expects that 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Artificial Intelligence Activities.

In addition to meeting the definition of either Artificial Intelligence Activities or Innovative Activities, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million; and (ii) a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index Provider expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will concentrate in securities of the following industries: Software & Services and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, although concentration levels may change from time to time.

Read More

WTAI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.3% -38.5% 31.2% 91.64%
1 Yr 27.9% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WTAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 96.35%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WTAI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.3% -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

WTAI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WTAI Category Low Category High WTAI % Rank
Net Assets 123 M 863 K 50.4 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 77 1 470 26.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 142 K 0 30.3 B 96.46%
Weighting of Top 10 20.17% 7.6% 100.0% 94.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NVIDIA Corp 2.73%
  2. C3.ai Inc 2.68%
  3. Alchip Technologies Ltd 2.42%
  4. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 2.37%
  5. STMicroelectronics NV 2.29%
  6. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.27%
  7. Infineon Technologies AG 2.19%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 2.17%
  9. Cadence Design Systems Inc 2.02%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WTAI % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 0.00% 100.53% 5.79%
Cash 		1.96% -0.53% 100.00% 80.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 13.50%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 21.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 10.93%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 11.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTAI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 10.97%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 29.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 30.00%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 29.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 28.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 63.87%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 10.32%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 69.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 20.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 23.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 19.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WTAI % Rank
US 		77.30% 0.00% 100.53% 92.93%
Non US 		22.66% 0.00% 99.27% 6.75%

WTAI - Expenses

Operational Fees

WTAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 2.97% 80.71%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.95% 11.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WTAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WTAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WTAI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

WTAI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WTAI Category Low Category High WTAI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 42.10% 26.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WTAI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WTAI Category Low Category High WTAI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WTAI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WTAI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

