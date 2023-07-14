Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.
The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, including developed countries and emerging markets throughout the world, which are primarily involved in the investment theme of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation.
The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on artificial intelligence technology in the following categories: (i) software - companies that provide artificial intelligence software to enable artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to be applied in the client domain; (ii) semiconductors - companies that produce semiconductors or semiconductor equipment and technology; and (iii) other hardware - companies that produce or develop hardware and technology essential for artificial intelligence applications that are not classified as semiconductors (collectively, “Artificial Intelligence Activities”). Artificial intelligence refers to the application of computer systems or robotics to perform tasks that typically require human
intelligence, discernment and adaption, such as decision-making, reasoning, learning from past experiences, visual perception, and speech recognition. These Artificial Intelligence Activities are described in further detail in the “Additional Information About the Fund’s Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus.
WisdomTree, Inc. (formerly, WisdomTree Investments, Inc.), the Fund’s Index provider (the “Index Provider”), defines companies in the theme of Innovation as those that introduce a new, creative, or different (i.e., “innovative”) technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those Innovative technologies (collectively, “Innovative Activities”). The Index Provider identifies Innovation-related companies by reference to classifications made by independent firms, through public company filings and/or by identifying companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture, sale and/or service of Innovative products or services.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from (i) one or more of the three Artificial Intelligence Activities or (ii) Innovative Activities, as described above, as of the Index screening date. The Index Provider expects that 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Artificial Intelligence Activities.
In addition to meeting the definition of either Artificial Intelligence Activities or Innovative Activities, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $100 million; and (ii) a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index Provider expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will concentrate in securities of the following industries: Software & Services and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, although concentration levels may change from time to time.
|Period
|WTAI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.3%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|91.64%
|1 Yr
|27.9%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WTAI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.3%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|WTAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTAI % Rank
|Net Assets
|123 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|1
|470
|26.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|142 K
|0
|30.3 B
|96.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.17%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|94.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTAI % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|5.79%
|Cash
|1.96%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|80.39%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|13.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|21.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|10.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|11.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTAI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|10.97%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|29.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|30.00%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|29.35%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|28.06%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|63.87%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|10.32%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|69.35%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|20.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|23.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|19.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WTAI % Rank
|US
|77.30%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|92.93%
|Non US
|22.66%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|6.75%
|WTAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|80.71%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|11.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WTAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WTAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WTAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|WTAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTAI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.16%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|26.52%
|WTAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WTAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|WTAI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|WTAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
