The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the securities of the Solactive Wind Energy Index (the "Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. Solely for purposes of complying with this policy, the Fund views securities issued by Wind Energy Companies and Pre-Revenue Wind Energy Companies (both as defined below) as satisfying this criterion. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of wind energy technology. Specifically, the Underlying Index will include securities issued by “Wind Energy Companies” as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index (the "Index Provider"). Wind Energy Companies are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the following business activities:

Wind Energy Systems: Companies involved in development, manufacturing, integration, and/or maintenance of turbine components and turbines that harness energy from the wind and convert it into electrical power.

Wind Power Production: Companies that generate and distribute electricity from wind power.

Wind Energy Technology: Companies that develop commercial and residential infrastructure and systems powered by wind energy, as well as residential and commercial scale batteries for electricity produced from wind power.

Wind Power Integration & Maintenance: Companies that provide engineering and/or advisory services for the installation, maintenance, and/or utilization of wind energy at the residential, commercial, and industrial levels.

In addition, companies identified by the Index Provider as having primary business operations in the business activities described above but that do not currently generate revenues (“Pre-Revenue Wind Energy Companies”), are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index if there are fewer than 25 eligible Wind Energy Companies. Pre-Revenue Wind Energy Companies are subject to an aggregate weight cap of 10% at each semi-annual rebalance.

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies involved in field of wind energy technology based on filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g. regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). The Index Provider also applies an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) screening process to the universe of eligible companies. The Index Provider, in partnership with ESG data provider Minerva, on a quarterly basis reviews each constituent of the Underlying Index for compliance with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. Any existing or potential constituent of the Underlying Index which does not meet the labor, human rights, environmental, and anti-corruption standards as defined by the United Nations Global Compact Principles as of the quarterly review will be excluded from the Underlying Index, as determined by the Index Provider. The highest-ranking companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider to confirm they derive at least 50% of their revenues from the business activities described above, or that they have primary business operations in the business activities described above but do not currently generate revenues in the case of Pre-Revenue Wind Energy Companies.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider, must be met. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As ofJanuary 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to Chinese issuers. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares, which are issued by companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on Chinese exchanges.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 12%, the aggregate weight of companies with a weight greater than or equal to 4.5% is capped at 45%, and all remaining companies are capped at a weight of 4.5%, and all constituents are subject to a minimum weight of 0.3%. In addition, Pre-Revenue Wind Energy Companies are subject to an individual weight cap of 2% and an aggregate weight cap of 10% at each semi-annual rebalance. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include utilities and industrials companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 29 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.