The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

20.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

Net Assets

$38.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.6
$20.56
$26.62

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 105.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WLDR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Affinity
  • Inception Date
    Jan 16, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Lai

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to passively replicate the TRSAWL Index. The TRSAWL Index consists of equity securities issued and traded in the US as well as international countries. The TRSAWL Index is expected to consist of approximately 150 to 250 stocks of companies located in the U.S. and in at least three countries outside of the U.S., and may invest in up to 20 countries. The TRSAWL Index will be significantly invested in the securities of international companies in addition to securities of U.S. companies. The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities included in the Fund’s TRSAWL Index. The Fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) (collectively “Depositary Receipts”) based on the securities in the TRSAWL Index.

Constituents of the TRSAWL Index are characterized by strong global footprint (measured by market capitalization), rank high on measures of earnings quality, demonstrate improving fundamentals (positive earnings revisions on earnings estimates, revenue estimates, price targets, and analyst recommendations), show stock price momentum, and trade at relatively attractive valuations (based on a ranking from various trading multiples, which are, generally speaking, a ratio of the security’s market price to financial or accounting metrics such as earnings, book value, etc., as well as a dividend discount model, which attempts to determine the current or future value of a security based in part on its dividend payments).

The process of constructing the TRSAWL Index begins with sorting the companies in the Thomson Reuters Global Developed Index (excluding those in Greece and South Korea) (the “Benchmark Index”) by market capitalization. The next step involves selecting those companies that comprise the top 85% of cumulative market capitalization, and categorizing them into two regions: US and International. The final step involves scoring these securities on the above criteria within each region, and then narrowing this universe of companies to approximately 150 to 250 equity securities using a proprietary ranking system of the Fund’s sub-adviser, Affinity. The proprietary ranking system is known as the “Affinity Score” and is calculated by weighting the above criteria based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of the correlation between the score components and subsequent long-term stock performance. Stocks that rank in the top decile are candidates for purchase, while those that rank outside the top quartile are typically sold. A risk management overlay is then used to guide portfolio construction. The overlay calls for neutral business sector weights versus the Benchmark Index, approximately equal active weighting of each security within a business sector (active weight is the absolute percentage deviation of a security’s weight in the portfolio from its weight in the Benchmark Index), and limiting the deviation of the TRSAWL Index’s geographical distribution from that of the Benchmark Index. The TRSAWL Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis.

As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 142 issuers with market capitalizations ranging from $6.2 billion to $454.2 billion. As of December 31, 2022, the countries in the Benchmark Index were: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The TRSAWL Index is co-sponsored by the Sub-Adviser and by Thomson Reuters (Markets) LLC (the “Index Provider”), an organization that is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser. The Sub-Adviser determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the TRSAWL Index and the Index Provider publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the TRSAWL Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the TRSAWL Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular country, region, industry or group of industries to the extent that the TRSAWL Index concentrates in a country, region, industry or group of industries.

Read More

WLDR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -35.6% 29.2% 1.79%
1 Yr 20.7% 17.3% 252.4% 54.20%
3 Yr 12.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 94.28%
5 Yr 4.7%* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -24.3% 957.1% 90.31%
2021 12.2% -38.3% 47.1% 67.38%
2020 -0.6% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 5.0% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.6% -35.6% 29.2% 1.68%
1 Yr -1.3% 11.4% 252.4% 49.55%
3 Yr 10.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 92.46%
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLDR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -24.3% 957.1% 90.31%
2021 12.2% -33.1% 47.1% 68.02%
2020 -0.6% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 5.0% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

WLDR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLDR Category Low Category High WLDR % Rank
Net Assets 38.5 M 199 K 133 B 91.45%
Number of Holdings 158 1 9075 26.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.82 M -18 M 37.6 B 92.95%
Weighting of Top 10 15.41% 9.1% 100.0% 73.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OMNICOM GROUP 2.23%
  2. INTERPUBLIC GRP 2.20%
  3. CISCO SYSTEMS 1.90%
  4. ON SEMICONDUCTOR 1.85%
  5. FLEX LTD 1.82%
  6. JABIL INC 1.80%
  7. BERKSHIRE HATH-B 1.77%
  8. HEWLETT PACKA 1.76%
  9. IBM 1.54%
  10. EBAY INC 1.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLDR % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 61.84% 125.47% 27.31%
Cash 		0.25% -174.70% 23.12% 87.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 37.33%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 7.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 29.63%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 33.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLDR % Rank
Technology 		21.54% 0.00% 49.87% 36.34%
Financial Services 		13.83% 0.00% 38.42% 71.37%
Healthcare 		13.54% 0.00% 35.42% 39.43%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.98% 0.00% 40.94% 53.85%
Industrials 		9.69% 0.00% 44.06% 42.40%
Communication Services 		8.70% 0.00% 57.66% 35.35%
Consumer Defense 		6.23% 0.00% 73.28% 46.59%
Energy 		5.70% 0.00% 21.15% 19.82%
Basic Materials 		4.25% 0.00% 38.60% 45.04%
Utilities 		3.06% 0.00% 29.12% 42.84%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 39.48% 38.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLDR % Rank
US 		69.75% 0.13% 103.82% 4.74%
Non US 		30.00% 0.58% 99.46% 94.38%

WLDR - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.01% 44.27% 9.01%
Management Fee 0.47% 0.00% 1.82% 20.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

WLDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WLDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLDR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 105.00% 0.00% 395.00% 95.99%

WLDR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLDR Category Low Category High WLDR % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.57% 0.00% 3.26% 2.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLDR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLDR Category Low Category High WLDR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.85% -4.27% 12.65% 7.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLDR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLDR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Lai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 16, 2018

4.37

4.4%

Gregory Lai, CFA, has been a Principal and Lead Portfolio Manager for Affinity since 1992. He developed the firm’s quantitative stock selection, risk management, and portfolio construction models. Gregory R. Lai has been a Principal and Lead Portfolio Manager for Affinity since 1992. From 2007 to 2010, he served as Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Invesco Ltd., heading the U.S. Active Equity team. Previous work experience includes Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, Van Kampen and Invesco, Ltd., as well as Quantitative Specialist and co-portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO)(1988 to 1992). Greg received a B.S. from UCLA and M.B.A from the University of California, Irvine. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

