The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Index is provided by O’Neil Global Advisors, Inc. and is comprised of mid- and large-capitalization companies that provide exposure to a portfolio of high growth and momentum U.S. exchange-listed companies. Momentum style investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities, with the expectation that this will continue to produce short-term excess returns in the future. The Index seeks to identify stocks that exhibit momentum characteristics in anticipation of the price trend continuing higher. The Index seeks to achieve its objective by focusing on a combination of technical and fundamental factors such as: (1) pullback - measurement of a stock’s long-term momentum and short-term mean reversion characteristics; (2) volatility - measurement of the standard deviation of returns over a one-year period; (3) data graph - composite rating of growth characteristics based on a formula; and (4) hotness - measurement of a stock’s recent change in volume compared to historical averages. The Index then selects the top 50-100 stocks as determined by each company’s score received across the above-referenced factors.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) market capitalization of at least $250 million; and (ii) have an average daily volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly. As a result, the Fund will engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities.

As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology, industrials, materials and financials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.