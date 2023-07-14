Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund

WGRO | ETF

$22.23

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.55%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.0%

1 yr return

22.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.3
$18.09
$22.28

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WGRO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Index is provided by O’Neil Global Advisors, Inc. and is comprised of mid- and large-capitalization companies that provide exposure to a portfolio of high growth and momentum U.S. exchange-listed companies. Momentum style investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent price performance compared to other securities, with the expectation that this will continue to produce short-term excess returns in the future. The Index seeks to identify stocks that exhibit momentum characteristics in anticipation of the price trend continuing higher. The Index seeks to achieve its objective by focusing on a combination of technical and fundamental factors such as: (1) pullback - measurement of a stock’s long-term momentum and short-term mean reversion characteristics; (2) volatility - measurement of the standard deviation of returns over a one-year period; (3) data graph - composite rating of growth characteristics based on a formula; and (4) hotness - measurement of a stock’s recent change in volume compared to historical averages. The Index then selects the top 50-100 stocks as determined by each company’s score received across the above-referenced factors.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) market capitalization of at least $250 million; and (ii) have an average daily volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months. 
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly. As a result, the Fund will engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities. 
As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology, industrials, materials and financials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. 
Read More

WGRO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -49.0% 26.9% 96.11%
1 Yr 22.5% -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 97.64%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGRO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.0% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

WGRO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WGRO Category Low Category High WGRO % Rank
Net Assets 2.6 M 710 K 85.5 B 98.82%
Number of Holdings 70 20 3702 57.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 601 K 259 K 10.9 B 98.99%
Weighting of Top 10 21.50% 5.5% 92.1% 74.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd 2.22%
  2. Grand Canyon Education Inc 2.18%
  3. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc 2.02%
  4. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc 2.02%
  5. Post Holdings Inc 2.01%
  6. Flex Ltd 2.00%
  7. Incyte Corp 2.00%
  8. Iridium Communications Inc 1.99%
  9. Skechers USA Inc 1.93%
  10. Performance Food Group Co 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WGRO % Rank
Stocks 		99.95% 23.99% 100.52% 6.20%
Cash 		0.05% -0.52% 26.94% 93.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 57.79%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 58.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 53.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 54.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGRO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 64.15%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 33.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 57.79%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 60.30%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 93.47%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 20.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 82.41%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 60.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 45.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 40.20%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 2.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WGRO % Rank
US 		99.95% 23.38% 100.52% 22.61%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 55.95%

WGRO - Expenses

Operational Fees

WGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.02% 2.69% 91.36%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 14.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WGRO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% 99.81%

WGRO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WGRO Category Low Category High WGRO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.54% 56.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WGRO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WGRO Category Low Category High WGRO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% 17.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WGRO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WGRO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 22, 2021

0.94

0.9%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

