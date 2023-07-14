The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from bitcoin mining operations and/or from providing specialized chips, hardware and software or other services to companies engaged in bitcoin mining. The Fund will not directly invest in bitcoin, or indirectly through the use of derivatives or through investments in funds or trusts that hold bitcoin. Valkyrie Funds LLC (“Valkyrie” or the “Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment adviser and Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (“Vident” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the Fund’s investment sub-adviser.

The Fund’s selection universe includes common stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on global securities exchanges, including U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies, including companies operating in emerging market countries (as defined by the FTSE Emerging Index). The Fund may also invest no more than 5% of the Fund’s net assets in the debt instruments of bitcoin mining companies. A significant portion of the Fund’s investments may be in issuers with small market capitalizations. The Adviser evaluates all companies comprising the selection universe and identifies eligible bitcoin mining companies. From these companies, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in those bitcoin mining companies that the Adviser believes are well positioned to succeed and provide the best opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in companies that (i) hold a significant portion of their net assets in bitcoin on their balance sheet as can be reasonably determined by the company’s annual filings (e.g., filings on Form 10-K or foreign equivalents) from the past 12 months; and/or (ii) derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits directly from mining, lending, transacting in bitcoin, or manufacturing bitcoin mining equipment as can be reasonably determined by the company’s annual filings from the past 12 months. The Adviser will also consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) criteria in the selection of securities for the Fund’s portfolio, which may include (among other items) consideration of issuers’ business models, corporate governance policies, stakeholder relationships and history of controversies. The Adviser may also consider the percent of the Fund’s net assets invested in companies that use renewable energy for mining activities. The Adviser has the ability to consider its own ESG criteria based on its own ESG methodologies and assessments or those of third-party providers.

Bitcoin is a digital asset, sometimes referred to as a digital currency or a “cryptocurrency.” The ownership and behavior of bitcoin is determined by participants in an online, peer-to-peer network that connects computers that run publicly accessible, or “open source,” software that follows the rules and procedures governing the Bitcoin Network. The Bitcoin Network is a peer-to-peer payment network that operates on a cryptographic protocol, commonly referred to as the “Bitcoin Protocol.” The value of bitcoin is not backed by any government, corporation or other identified body. Its value is determined, in part, by the supply and demand in markets created to facilitate the trading of bitcoin. Ownership and the ability to transfer or take other actions with respect to bitcoin is protected through public-key cryptography. Public-key cryptography, or asymmetric cryptography, is an encryption scheme that uses two mathematically related, but not identical, keys - a public key and a private key. Unlike symmetric key algorithms that rely on one key to both encrypt and decrypt, each key performs a unique function. The public key is used to encrypt and the private key is used to decrypt.

The supply of bitcoin is constrained formulaically by the Bitcoin Protocol instead of being explicitly delegated to an identified body (e.g., a central bank or corporate treasury) to control. Units of bitcoin are treated as mutually interchangeable (i.e., fungible. No single entity owns or operates the Bitcoin Network, which is collectively maintained by (1) a decentralized group of participants who run computer software that results in the recording and validation of transactions (commonly referred to as “miners”), (2) developers who propose improvements to the Bitcoin Protocol and the software that enforces the Bitcoin Protocol and (3) users who choose what bitcoin software to run. From time to time, the developers suggest changes to the bitcoin software, and if a sufficient number of users and miners elect not to adopt the changes, a new digital asset, operating on the earlier version of the bitcoin software, may be created, commonly referred to as a “fork”. The price of the bitcoin, including companies in which the Fund invests that have exposure to bitcoin, may reflect the impact of these forks. Bitcoin was released in 2009 and there is little data on its long-term investment potential. Bitcoin is not backed by a government-issued legal tender or other assets or currency.

Bitcoin may be regarded as a currency or digital commodity depending on its specific use in particular transactions. Bitcoin may be used as a medium of exchange or unit of account. Although a number of large and small retailers accept bitcoin as a form of payment in the United States and foreign markets, there is relatively limited use of bitcoin for commercial and retail payments. Similarly, bitcoin may be used as a store of value (i.e., an asset that maintains its value rather than depreciating), although it has experienced significant periods of price volatility.

The process by which bitcoins are created and bitcoin transactions are verified is called mining. To begin mining, a user, or “miner,” uses a bitcoin application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) to access the mining client that is embedded in the ASIC firmware, and which, like regular Bitcoin Network software, turns the user’s computer into a “node” on the Bitcoin Network that validates blocks. Each time transactions are validated and bundled into new blocks added to the Blockchain, the Bitcoin Network awards the miner solving such blocks with newly issued bitcoin and any transaction fees paid by bitcoin transaction senders. This reward system is the method by which new bitcoins enter into circulation to the public. Over time, the size of the fixed reward of new bitcoin decreases, and miners increasingly rely on transaction fees to compensate them for exerting computational power in solving blocks.

Each block contains the details of some or all of the most recent transactions that are not memorialized in prior blocks, as well as a record of the award of bitcoins to the miner who solved the new block. In order to add blocks to the Blockchain, a miner must map an input data set (i.e., the Blockchain, plus a block of the most recent Bitcoin Network transactions and an arbitrary number called a “nonce”) to a desired output data set of a predetermined length (the “hash value”) using the SHA 256 cryptographic hash algorithm. Cryptographic hash algorithms operate as a “signature” for a text or data file, with the SHA 256 cryptographic hash algorithm generating an almost unique 256-bit signature for a text. Each unique block can only be solved and added to the Blockchain by one miner; therefore, all individual miners and mining pools on the Bitcoin Network are engaged in a competitive process of constantly increasing their computing power to improve their likelihood of solving for new blocks. If two miners solve the same block at the same time, the miner whose transaction is broadcast and propagated first wins. As more miners join the Bitcoin Network and its processing power increases, the Bitcoin Network adjusts the complexity of the block solving equation to maintain a predetermined pace of adding a new block to the Blockchain approximately every ten minutes. The complexity of the bitcoin solving equation is known as difficulty.

In addition, the competitiveness in bitcoin mining has increased such that traditional central processing units (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs) and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are no longer competitive. Miners must invest in ASICs in order to compete. The Fund will invest in companies that provide this and other specialized hardware, software and services for bitcoin mining.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”). The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in the industry or group of industries comprising the information technology sector.