Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
2.1%
1 yr return
2.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
Net Assets
$207 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.8%
Expense Ratio 0.38%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is designed to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. non-investment-grade corporate bond (“junk bonds”) market that are deemed to have favorable fundamental and income characteristics. The Index employs a multi-step process, which screens based on fundamentals to identify bonds with favorable characteristics and then tilts to those individual securities which offer favorable income characteristics. The goal is to improve the risk-adjusted performance of traditional market capitalization-weighted approaches of high-yield corporate bond indices.
The Index is comprised of corporate bonds of public issuers domiciled in the United States. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, bonds must meet the following criteria: (i) pay fixed-rate coupons; (ii) have at least $500
million in par amount outstanding; (iii) have a remaining maturity of at least one year; (iv) rated non-investment grade by Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s. In addition, the issuer cannot have defaulted or be in distress. For the purposes of the Index, bonds issued under Regulation S are excluded from eligibility. All bonds are denominated in U.S. dollars.
The Index utilizes a “screen and tilt” rules-based approach to isolate bonds that have favorable fundamentals and tilts to those bonds with favorable income and valuation characteristics. Once the Index universe is defined from the eligibility criteria, individual bonds are assigned a factor score based on rules-based fundamental metrics, such as distinguishing cash flow characteristics and discards the securities with poor cash flow performance. Remaining bonds are ranked within each sector based on their liquidity scores and then screened so that the bonds receiving the lowest 5% of liquidity scores in each sector (e.g., industrials, financials, utilities, consumer and energy) are removed from the Index. Each remaining bond is then assigned an income tilt score based on its probability of default relative to the other remaining bonds in its sector. Income tilt scores are then used to determine a bond’s weight in the Index, with bonds receiving higher income tilt scores being more heavily weighted. Issuer exposure is capped at 2%, with excess exposure distributed to the remaining bonds on a pro-rata basis. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually.
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities, including repurchase agreements, and/or derivatives. Derivative investments may include interest rate futures, swaps and forward contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|WFHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.1%
|-7.2%
|10.3%
|72.95%
|1 Yr
|2.2%
|-9.7%
|19.3%
|32.31%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|10.17%
|5 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|4.28%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|8.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|16.15%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|6.61%
|2020
|2.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|6.64%
|2019
|3.7%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|1.79%
|2018
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|0.69%
|Period
|WFHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.0%
|-14.3%
|7.5%
|97.81%
|1 Yr
|-5.4%
|-18.1%
|22.2%
|95.77%
|3 Yr
|2.8%*
|-11.4%
|72.9%
|5.91%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-14.2%
|37.6%
|3.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFHY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.8%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|14.81%
|2021
|2.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|6.76%
|2020
|2.0%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|6.64%
|2019
|3.7%
|-1.0%
|5.1%
|1.79%
|2018
|0.0%
|-4.0%
|0.2%
|2.08%
|WFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFHY % Rank
|Net Assets
|207 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|67.06%
|Number of Holdings
|442
|2
|2736
|36.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.9 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|79.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.76%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|80.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFHY % Rank
|Bonds
|98.79%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|7.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.21%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|45.53%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|79.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|64.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|59.30%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|91.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFHY % Rank
|Corporate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|0.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|51.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|98.97%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|65.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|39.15%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|57.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFHY % Rank
|US
|98.03%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|1.61%
|Non US
|0.76%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|98.83%
|WFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.38%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|95.17%
|Management Fee
|0.38%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|10.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFHY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|2.76%
|WFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFHY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.20%
|0.00%
|37.15%
|5.09%
|WFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFHY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.51%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|44.03%
|WFHY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Randall Parrish is head of credit and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. As head of credit, Randy oversees the high yield, investment grade and emerging market teams. Previously, Randy was head of high yield and served as a portfolio manager and analyst on the high yield team since joining Voya in 2001. Prior to joining the firm, he was a corporate banker in leveraged finance with SunTrust Bank and predecessors to Bank of America. Randy received a BBA in business administration from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 27, 2016
6.1
6.1%
Rick Cumberledge, CFA Head of High Yield Rick Cumberledge is head of high yield and a senior high yield portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining the firm, Rick spent nearly six years working at Federated Investors as a senior high yield credit analyst. His previous experience includes positions with American Capital Strategies, Bank of America and Allied Capital. Rick has a BA in business administration from Westminster College and an MSc in finance from the George Washington University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
