The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in securities of Energy Companies (as defined below). The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of Energy Companies. The Fund may invest in Energy Companies of any size market capitalization.

The Fund considers Energy Companies to include companies in the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) energy sector and companies in any other GICS sectors that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from exploration, development, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storing, refining, distribution, mining or marketing, of natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, petrochemicals, electricity, coal, uranium, hydrogen or other energy sources, renewable energy production, renewable energy equipment, energy storage, carbon, carbon dioxide, carbon dioxide and fugitive methane (“greenhouse gases”) mitigation and management (i.e., providing services to other companies to reduce their greenhouse emissions, including transportation and underground storage of carbon dioxide and mitigation of methane leakage usually through direct capture such as in landfills), as well as electric transmission, distribution, storage and system reliability support. Energy Companies also include companies providing engineering, consulting and construction services that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from the above, all of which are selected by the Fund’s investment adviser.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest in a limited number of issuers.

The Fund may invest up to but not more than 25% of total assets in any single issuer. The Fund will invest mostly in companies located in North America.

The Fund will engage in covered call writing. The Fund currently expects to write call options for the purpose of generating realized gains and distributable cash flow to investors. The Fund will only write call options on securities that the Fund holds in its portfolio (i.e., covered calls). Each long security will likely have a corresponding call option written on it. A call option on a security is a contract that gives the holder of such call option the right to buy the security underlying the call option from the writer of such call option at a specified price at any time during the term of the option. At the time the call option is sold, the writer of a call option receives a premium (or call premium) from the buyer of such call option. If the Fund writes a call option on a security, the Fund has the obligation upon exercise of such call option to deliver the underlying security upon payment of the exercise price. When the Fund writes a call option, an amount equal to the premium received by the Fund will be recorded as a liability and will be subsequently adjusted to the current fair value of the option written. Premiums received from writing options that expire unexercised are treated by the Fund as realized gains from investments on the expiration date. If the Fund repurchases a written call option prior to its exercise, the difference between the premium received and the amount paid to repurchase the option is treated as a realized gain or realized loss. If a call option is exercised, the premium is added to the proceeds from the sale of the underlying security in determining whether the Fund has realized a gain or loss. The Fund, as the writer of the option, bears the market risk of an unfavorable change in the price of the security underlying the written option. In other words, the Fund can lose money if: (1) the Fund’s equity positions go down in value or (2) the price of an underlying equity exceeds the call option strike price at expiration or an open option position is closed for more than the premium the Fund received at the initial sale. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects that it will sell call options in an amount that is 80% or more of the value of the equity investments in the Fund’s portfolio.

The term “Enhanced” in the Fund’s name refers to the income generated from the Fund’s investment in Energy Companies coupled with the income generated from the Fund’s covered call strategy.

The Fund may also utilize standardized exchange-traded and FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) options issued and guaranteed for settlement by the Options Clearing Corporation ("OCC”). FLEX Options are customized options contracts that trade on an exchange but provide investors with the ability to customize key contract terms like strike price, style and expiration date while achieving price discovery in competitive, transparent auctions markets and avoiding the counterparty exposure of “over-the-counter” (“OTC”) options positions. Like traditional exchange-traded options, FLEX Options are guaranteed for settlement by the OCC, a market clearinghouse that guarantees performance by counterparties to certain derivatives contracts.

The investment process of the Fund’s investment advisor, Westwood Management Corp. (the “Advisor”) is designed to generate returns by investing in a portfolio of publicly traded Energy Companies. Returns are typically driven by the distribution yield, covered call premiums generated, growth in the underlying investments’ cash distributions and potential stock price appreciation, if any. The Advisor maintains proprietary valuation models and analyzes key variables such as cash flow, growth profile, commodity price sensitivity, balance sheet strength, hedging profile, management strength, competitive landscape and other factors. The Advisor employs a “bottom up” research-driven

stock selection process with an emphasis on the opportunity set and growth prospects for each target investment. Changes in the laws of the United States, including tax laws and regulations, could result in the inability of the Fund to operate as described in this prospectus and the SAI and could adversely affect the Fund (see “Tax Law Change Risk” below).

As a result of the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund may engage in frequent and active trading.

The percentage limitations applicable to the portfolio described above apply at the time of investment, and the Fund will review its holdings at least quarterly to confirm it is in compliance with its policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Energy Companies. If during such review it is determined that the Fund has invested less than 80% of assets in securities of Energy Companies, the Fund will be required to make future purchases of securities in a manner so as to come into compliance with this investment policy.