The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally that will be significantly transformed by advancements in genetics and biotechnology. The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on: the application of genetic technologies to prevent and treat disease; the applications of human genetic technologies to new classes of consumer products personalized for each individual; the transformation of agriculture, aquaculture, and food production, creating healthier and more sustainable models for feeding the growing global population; biological re-engineering used to produce an increasing percentage of the physical inputs needed for manufacturing; and/or DNA as a storage solution (collectively, “BioRevolution Activities”).

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) derive at least 50% of their revenue from BioRevolution Activities; (ii) market capitalization of at least $300 million; and (iii) have a median daily dollar volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

The Index is a modified equally weighted index that is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the health care sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.