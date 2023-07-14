Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
-0.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.8%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally that will be significantly transformed by advancements in genetics and biotechnology. The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on: the application of genetic technologies to prevent and treat disease; the applications of human genetic technologies to new classes of consumer products personalized for each individual; the transformation of agriculture, aquaculture, and food production, creating healthier and more sustainable models for feeding the growing global population; biological re-engineering used to produce an increasing percentage of the physical inputs needed for manufacturing; and/or DNA as a storage solution (collectively, “BioRevolution Activities”).
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) derive at least 50% of their revenue from BioRevolution Activities; (ii) market capitalization of at least $300 million; and (iii) have a median daily dollar volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.
The Index is a modified equally weighted index that is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the health care sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|WDNA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-25.6%
|23.4%
|98.88%
|1 Yr
|-0.8%
|-30.0%
|21.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|19.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.7%
|15.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.2%
|15.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WDNA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.3%
|-53.9%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.3%
|18.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.7%
|26.9%
|N/A
|WDNA
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDNA % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.8 M
|732 K
|46.2 B
|94.54%
|Number of Holdings
|100
|21
|473
|25.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|951 K
|2.18 K
|21.6 B
|94.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.79%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|95.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDNA % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|14.14%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-0.10%
|9.01%
|90.05%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|57.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|58.64%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|57.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|56.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDNA % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.97%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|58.64%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.13%
|58.12%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|58.12%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|98.43%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.85%
|68.59%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.97%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|57.59%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|1.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|57.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.83%
|0.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDNA % Rank
|US
|87.18%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|74.87%
|Non US
|12.64%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|20.94%
|WDNA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|3.13%
|81.96%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|14.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|WDNA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WDNA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WDNA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|1.37%
|WDNA
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDNA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.36%
|0.00%
|2.44%
|62.24%
|WDNA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WDNA
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDNA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.54%
|1.92%
|39.05%
|WDNA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2021
1.0
1.0%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.26
|2.12
