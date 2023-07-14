Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$227 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.8
$51.92
$63.06

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    4100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Global Dividend Aristocrats Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend-yield companies included in the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index) that have followed a managed-dividends policy of increasing or stable dividends for at least ten consecutive years. To be included in the Index, stocks must meet the following criteria: (i) increased dividends or maintained stable dividends every year for at least ten consecutive years; (ii) a float-adjusted market capitalization greater than $1 billion as of the last business day of December (the Rebalancing Reference Date); (iii) a three-month average daily value traded greater than $5 million prior to the Rebalancing Reference Date; (iv) new constituents must have a maximum 100% dividend payout ratio and current constituents must have a non-negative dividend payout ratio; and (v) a maximum indicated dividend yield of 10% as of the Rebalancing Reference Date. The top 100 qualified stocks with highest indicated dividend yield are selected as Index constituents, with no more than 20 stocks selected from each country. If the number of stocks from a country reaches 20, the highest yielding stocks from other countries are selected until the number of Index constituents reaches 100. If the eligible highest yielding stocks are extremely concentrated in an individual sector (beyond 35 stocks), the next highest yielding stocks from the sector with less than 35 stocks are selected until the count reaches 100. To ensure diverse exposure, the weight of each Index constituent is capped at 3%, and no single country or GICS sector has more than 25% weight in the Index. 
The Index is fully reconstituted annually, effective after the close on the last business day in January. In addition to the annual reconstitution, the Index undergoes a semi-annual rebalance, as necessary, to ensure that the weight constraints are still in compliance, effective after the close on the last business day of July. In addition, the Index Provider (defined below) reviews Index constituents monthly and may determine, at its discretion, to remove a constituent effective prior to the open of the first business day of the following month, if: (i) a scheduled dividend payment is omitted; (ii) the company announces that it will cease paying dividends for an undetermined period; or (iii) the company announces a reduced dividend amount and the Index Provider determines that the company will no longer qualify for the Index at the subsequent reconstitution as a result. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the financial and utilities sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Australia, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United States and Canada, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 92 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

WDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -35.6% 29.2% 10.29%
1 Yr -0.2% 17.3% 252.4% 81.02%
3 Yr 6.9%* -3.5% 34.6% 97.69%
5 Yr 1.2%* 0.1% 32.7% 97.05%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.9% -24.3% 957.1% 99.29%
2021 7.0% -38.3% 47.1% 77.50%
2020 -3.5% -54.2% 0.6% 29.61%
2019 4.7% -76.0% 54.1% 72.77%
2018 -1.8% -26.1% 47.8% 6.06%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -35.6% 29.2% 10.18%
1 Yr -1.0% 11.4% 252.4% 77.16%
3 Yr 6.1%* -3.5% 34.6% 96.96%
5 Yr 4.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 95.97%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.9% -24.3% 957.1% 99.29%
2021 7.0% -33.1% 47.1% 77.75%
2020 -3.5% -44.4% 1.8% 50.34%
2019 4.7% -6.5% 54.1% 89.46%
2018 -1.8% -14.4% 47.8% 10.85%

WDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WDIV Category Low Category High WDIV % Rank
Net Assets 227 M 199 K 133 B 61.84%
Number of Holdings 118 1 9075 29.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 42.5 M -18 M 37.6 B 70.37%
Weighting of Top 10 15.58% 9.1% 100.0% 91.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 9.64%
  2. New World Development Co Ltd 1.54%
  3. Adecco Group AG 1.51%
  4. Lenovo Group Ltd 1.50%
  5. A2A SpA 1.48%
  6. Legal General Group PLC 1.30%
  7. Guangdong Investment Ltd 1.27%
  8. BASF SE 1.25%
  9. Janus Henderson Group PLC 1.25%
  10. Bouygues SA 1.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.75% 61.84% 125.47% 9.80%
Cash 		0.25% -174.70% 23.12% 86.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 36.78%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 45.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 29.19%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 32.71%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDIV % Rank
Financial Services 		25.57% 0.00% 38.42% 2.97%
Utilities 		19.41% 0.00% 29.12% 0.33%
Real Estate 		17.32% 0.00% 39.48% 0.55%
Consumer Defense 		7.12% 0.00% 73.28% 22.80%
Industrials 		6.74% 0.00% 44.06% 89.43%
Energy 		6.50% 0.00% 21.15% 6.50%
Communication Services 		6.48% 0.00% 57.66% 40.64%
Healthcare 		4.32% 0.00% 35.42% 96.81%
Basic Materials 		3.64% 0.00% 38.60% 83.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.71% 0.00% 40.94% 92.84%
Technology 		1.19% 0.00% 49.87% 97.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDIV % Rank
Non US 		77.80% 0.58% 99.46% 1.76%
US 		21.95% 0.13% 103.82% 98.24%

WDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

WDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.01% 44.27% 93.96%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.82% 16.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

WDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 395.00% 82.45%

WDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WDIV Category Low Category High WDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.62% 0.00% 3.26% 0.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WDIV Category Low Category High WDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.46% -4.27% 12.65% 0.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 29, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Amy Scofield

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Amy Scofield is a Principal of SSGA and a Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Ms. Scofield rejoined SSGA in November of 2010, after spending two years at Atlantic Trust Company, a private wealth management firm. In her role at Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield specialized in asset allocation and performance analysis for high net worth clients. Prior to Atlantic Trust Company, Ms. Scofield was a compliance officer at SSGA, where she was responsible for ensuring equity portfolios met specified guidelines. Ms. Scofield also worked as an operations associate in SSGA's International Structured Products Group. Ms. Scofield holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Boston College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

