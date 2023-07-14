Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

WCLD | ETF

$33.21

$688 M

0.00%

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

33.5%

1 yr return

17.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$688 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.7
$22.93
$34.42

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WCLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -41.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Sep 06, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    21875000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

Cloud computing is a term used to describe the delivery, through the Internet, of computing services, which can include servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence. The Index is provided by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) and is designed to track the performance of emerging public companies primarily involved in providing cloud computing software and services to their customers, which derive the majority of their revenues from business-oriented software products, as determined by Bessemer Venture Partners (“BVP”), that are both: (i) provided to customers through a cloud delivery model (e.g., hosted on remote and multi-tenant server infrastructure, accessed through a web browser or mobile device, or consumed as an Application Programming Interface (“API”)); and (ii) provided to customers through a cloud economic model (e.g., a subscription-based, volume-based or transaction-based offering).

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a revenue growth rate of at least 15% for each of the last two full fiscal years for new Index constituents and a revenue growth rate of at least 7% in at least one of the last two fiscal years for existing Index constituents, each as determined by BVP; (ii) be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NASDAQ or CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc.; (iii) have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; and (iv) have a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of $5 million.

The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the eligible investment universe companies that (i) do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact; (ii) are involved in, including through corporate ownership, the core weapon system or components/services of the core weapon system; (iii) are involved or have significant ownership in manufacturing tobacco products, supply tobacco-related products/services or derive at least 10% of revenues from distribution and/or retail sales of tobacco products; (iv) have thermal coal comprise at least 25% of either total energy extraction or total generating capacity; or (v) do not meet such other ESG criteria as detailed in the Index methodology.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. Securities are equal-dollar weighted in the Index. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

WCLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.5% -29.2% 74.8% 66.52%
1 Yr 17.1% -39.8% 67.6% 60.09%
3 Yr -5.4%* -40.6% 28.5% 72.32%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 69.12%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 90.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% 70.28%
2021 N/A -25.6% 45.1% 0.90%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -41.6% -54.1% 74.8% 98.28%
1 Yr -38.8% -62.3% 67.6% 95.73%
3 Yr N/A* -40.6% 36.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% 70.28%
2021 N/A -25.6% 45.1% 0.90%
2020 N/A 1.8% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -15.0% 13.7% N/A
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

WCLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCLD Category Low Category High WCLD % Rank
Net Assets 688 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 50.00%
Number of Holdings 76 10 397 30.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 123 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 64.83%
Weighting of Top 10 18.64% 7.6% 100.0% 96.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.63%
  2. C3.ai Inc 1.99%
  3. Squarespace Inc 1.93%
  4. Asana Inc 1.91%
  5. Yext Inc 1.90%
  6. Momentive Global Inc 1.81%
  7. Salesforce Inc 1.71%
  8. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc 1.70%
  9. Okta Inc 1.65%
  10. Wix.com Ltd 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCLD % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 68.59% 100.53% 9.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 90.25%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 88.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 89.83%
Cash 		0.00% -0.53% 15.91% 92.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 90.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCLD % Rank
Technology 		92.52% 2.80% 100.00% 11.02%
Healthcare 		3.03% 0.00% 25.57% 20.76%
Consumer Defense 		1.76% 0.00% 5.64% 3.81%
Financial Services 		1.50% 0.00% 38.36% 69.07%
Communication Services 		1.19% 0.00% 97.05% 83.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 89.83%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 92.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 98.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 89.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 99.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 91.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCLD % Rank
US 		94.35% 19.45% 100.53% 21.19%
Non US 		5.65% 0.00% 80.40% 67.80%

WCLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 3.60% 90.04%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.03% 1.95% 14.96%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.69% 281.00% 44.57%

WCLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCLD Category Low Category High WCLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 90.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCLD Category Low Category High WCLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.44% -2.30% 2.08% 50.87%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

