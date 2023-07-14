Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.5%
1 yr return
17.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$688 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
Cloud computing is a term used to describe the delivery, through the Internet, of computing services, which can include servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence. The Index is provided by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) and is designed to track the performance of emerging public companies primarily involved in providing cloud computing software and services to their customers, which derive the majority of their revenues from business-oriented software products, as determined by Bessemer Venture Partners (“BVP”), that are both: (i) provided to customers through a cloud delivery model (e.g., hosted on remote and multi-tenant server infrastructure, accessed through a web browser or mobile device, or consumed as an Application Programming Interface (“API”)); and (ii) provided to customers through a cloud economic model (e.g., a subscription-based, volume-based or transaction-based offering).
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a revenue growth rate of at least 15% for each of the last two full fiscal years for new Index constituents and a revenue growth rate of at least 7% in at least one of the last two fiscal years for existing Index constituents, each as determined by BVP; (ii) be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NASDAQ or CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc.; (iii) have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million; and (iv) have a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of $5 million.
The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the eligible investment universe companies that (i) do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact; (ii) are involved in, including through corporate ownership, the core weapon system or components/services of the core weapon system; (iii) are involved or have significant ownership in manufacturing tobacco products, supply tobacco-related products/services or derive at least 10% of revenues from distribution and/or retail sales of tobacco products; (iv) have thermal coal comprise at least 25% of either total energy extraction or total generating capacity; or (v) do not meet such other ESG criteria as detailed in the Index methodology.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. Securities are equal-dollar weighted in the Index. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|WCLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.5%
|-29.2%
|74.8%
|66.52%
|1 Yr
|17.1%
|-39.8%
|67.6%
|60.09%
|3 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-40.6%
|28.5%
|72.32%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.5%
|25.6%
|69.12%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.0%
|24.7%
|90.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|WCLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|70.28%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|0.90%
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|Period
|WCLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-41.6%
|-54.1%
|74.8%
|98.28%
|1 Yr
|-38.8%
|-62.3%
|67.6%
|95.73%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.6%
|36.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|29.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|25.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|70.28%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|0.90%
|2020
|N/A
|1.8%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|N/A
|WCLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCLD % Rank
|Net Assets
|688 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|50.00%
|Number of Holdings
|76
|10
|397
|30.51%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|123 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|64.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.64%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|96.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCLD % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|9.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|90.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|88.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|89.83%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|92.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|90.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCLD % Rank
|Technology
|92.52%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|11.02%
|Healthcare
|3.03%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|20.76%
|Consumer Defense
|1.76%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|3.81%
|Financial Services
|1.50%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|69.07%
|Communication Services
|1.19%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|83.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|89.83%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|92.80%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|98.31%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|89.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|99.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|91.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCLD % Rank
|US
|94.35%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|21.19%
|Non US
|5.65%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|67.80%
|WCLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|90.04%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|14.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WCLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WCLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCLD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|44.57%
|WCLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCLD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|90.68%
|WCLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WCLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCLD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|50.87%
|WCLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
