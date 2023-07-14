Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Hypatia Women CEO ETF

ETF
WCEO
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.4888 -0.29 -1.08%
primary theme
N/A
WCEO (ETF)

Hypatia Women CEO ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.4888 -0.29 -1.08%
primary theme
N/A
WCEO (ETF)

Hypatia Women CEO ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$26.4888 -0.29 -1.08%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hypatia Women CEO ETF

WCEO | ETF

$26.49

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.7%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$2.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.8
$24.02
$28.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Hypatia Women CEO ETF

WCEO | ETF

$26.49

$2.6 M

0.00%

0.85%

WCEO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Hypatia Women CEO ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. The Fund expects to be primarily invested in components of the Hypatia Women CEO Index (the “Index”). The Index tracks the performance of exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies that have market capitalizations of at least $500 million and are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded equity securities of other U.S. companies of any market capitalization that are led by a female Chief Executive Officer. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in exchange-traded equity securities of U.S. companies with an Executive Chairperson or a Chairperson who is female.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy is that excess returns can be generated by investing in companies led by women because, given the documented structural barriers women face in advancement in corporate America, a woman that reaches the Chief Executive Officer (or equivalent) position must possess extraordinary leadership characteristics to compensate for those additional barriers to entry. The Adviser determines the particular securities in which the Fund invests, as well as the weightings of such investments within the Fund’s portfolio, using its proprietary methodology. As a result, the Fund may not always hold the same securities in the same proportions or weightings as the Index. Although the Fund will seek to maintain risk characteristics that the Adviser believes are generally similar to those of the Index, the Fund’s performance may not correlate with the performance of the Index.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include growth securities (shares in companies whose earnings are expected to grow more rapidly than the market), value securities (shares that the Adviser believes are trading at a lower price than their company’s intrinsic value) and companies of any size, including small-, medium-, large- and mega-capitalization companies.

The Sub-Adviser will purchase or sell securities to implement the Adviser’s investment selections at a time determined appropriate by the Sub-Adviser and in accordance with, but not necessarily in the identical amounts as provided with the Adviser’s investment selections.

The Fund may also engage in securities lending to generate income.

Hypatia Women CEO Index (the “Index”)

The Index was created and is sponsored by Hypatia Capital Group LLC (“HCG”), the parent company of the Adviser. HCG has contracted with Wilshire Advisors LLC (the “Index Calculation Agent”) an organization that is independent of the Fund, the Adviser and the Sub-Adviser, to maintain and calculate the Index and distribute the Index values as directed by HCG. HCG determines the composition of the Index and relative weightings of the securities in the Index. The universe of eligible securities for inclusion in the Index consists of exchange-traded equity securities (common stock and REITs) of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $500 million and a female Chief Executive Officer. Index components can be small-, mid,- large, and mega-capitalization companies. HCG utilizes its own proprietary research and the research of third-party data firms to identify additional issuers for inclusion in the Index. The Index is industry weighted. Industry weights match the FT Wilshire Small Cap Index industry weights. The components of the Index are equally weighted within the industries. Industry rebalancing is performed monthly. As of October 1, 2022, the Index included 115 securities with market capitalizations between approximately $509 million and $171 billion. The Adviser has adopted policies and procedures designed to address conflicts of interest between HCG’s role in the creation and maintenance of the Index and the Adviser’s role in managing the Fund.

Read More

WCEO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCEO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCEO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCEO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCEO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

WCEO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCEO Category Low Category High WCEO % Rank
Net Assets 2.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 127 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 160 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 14.67% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OCCIDENTAL PETE 1.73%
  2. INTERNATIONAL SE 1.65%
  3. OIL STATES INTL 1.53%
  4. STERICYCLE INC 1.29%
  5. AUTOMATIC DATA 1.22%
  6. FED SIGNAL CORP 1.20%
  7. CHART INDUSTRIES 1.20%
  8. CUMMINS INC 1.19%
  9. AEROJET ROCKETDY 1.19%
  10. PARKER HANNIFIN 1.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCEO % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.17% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCEO % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCEO % Rank
US 		99.83% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WCEO - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCEO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.85% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WCEO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WCEO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCEO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WCEO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCEO Category Low Category High WCEO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCEO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCEO Category Low Category High WCEO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCEO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WCEO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×