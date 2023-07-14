Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
30.7%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$31.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
60.2%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, which are primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology that generate a meaningful part of their revenue from security protocols that prevent intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices (collectively, “cybersecurity activities”) and are experiencing revenue growth. The cybersecurity themes used as guidelines to determine if a company is primarily involved in cybersecurity activities are described in detail in the “Additional Information About the Fund's Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) derive at least 50% of their revenue from cybersecurity activities; (ii) revenue growth greater than or equal to 7% over the trailing three years for new constituents and revenue growth greater than or equal to 5% over the trailing three years for existing Index constituents; (iii) market capitalization of at least $300 million; and (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.
The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the Index’s eligible investment universe companies that: (i) do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption; (ii) are involved directly or through corporate ownership in the production and/or distribution of, or the provision of components/services for, core weapon systems; (iii) are significantly involved in the tobacco industry; or (iv) are significantly involved in thermal coal activity.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|WCBR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.7%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|93.82%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|60.94%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCBR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.0%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|WCBR
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCBR % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.8 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|77.70%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|1
|470
|91.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.6 M
|0
|30.3 B
|70.74%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.19%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|60.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCBR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.84%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|12.22%
|Cash
|12.51%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|88.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|61.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|63.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|59.49%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|60.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCBR % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|60.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|1.94%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|68.71%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|88.06%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|81.61%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|88.71%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|60.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|94.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|65.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|90.65%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|63.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCBR % Rank
|US
|87.82%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|51.45%
|Non US
|12.02%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|40.51%
|WCBR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|82.32%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|13.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WCBR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WCBR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCBR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|12.50%
|WCBR
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCBR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|10.22%
|WCBR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WCBR
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCBR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|34.50%
|WCBR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2021
1.34
1.3%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
