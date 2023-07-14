The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, which are primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology that generate a meaningful part of their revenue from security protocols that prevent intrusion and attacks to systems, networks, applications, computers, and mobile devices (collectively, “cybersecurity activities”) and are experiencing revenue growth. The cybersecurity themes used as guidelines to determine if a company is primarily involved in cybersecurity activities are described in detail in the “Additional Information About the Fund's Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) derive at least 50% of their revenue from cybersecurity activities; (ii) revenue growth greater than or equal to 7% over the trailing three years for new constituents and revenue growth greater than or equal to 5% over the trailing three years for existing Index constituents; (iii) market capitalization of at least $300 million; and (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

The Index also excludes companies based on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The ESG criteria seeks to exclude from the Index’s eligible investment universe companies that: (i) do not comply with the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption; (ii) are involved directly or through corporate ownership in the production and/or distribution of, or the provision of components/services for, core weapon systems; (iii) are significantly involved in the tobacco industry; or (iv) are significantly involved in thermal coal activity.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology sector comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.