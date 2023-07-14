The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ ETF ”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by attempting to track the investment results of the Underlying Index, which is maintained and calculated by Solactive AG (the “ Index Provider ”). The Underlying Index is designed to select securities from the Solactive US Broad Market Index (the “ Parent Index ”) that exhibit certain yield and fundamental value characteristics. The Parent Index includes large, mid- and small-cap securities listed in the U.S., including approximately the 3,000 largest U.S. companies that are selected and weighted according to free float market capitalization. The Parent Index is adjusted semi-annually in May and November. Issuers undergoing initial public offerings may be added to the Parent Index on a quarterly basis, consistent with the Parent Index’s selection methodology.

In particular, the Underlying Index is designed to select equity securities from the Parent Index with an above-average forecasted dividend yield, scored on the basis of three fundamental value characteristics (the “ Power Factors ® ”): Trailing 12-month diluted earnings from continuing operations to price ratio (E/P); Trailing 12-month free cash flow to price ratio (FCF/P); and Trailing 12-month sales to price ratio (S/P).

The Underlying Index is constructed by scoring each ordinary dividend paying, common stock constituent from the Parent Index both directly and relative to industry peers using the three Power Factors ® and ranking those securities in descending order according to their dividend indicated yield. The 50 companies with the largest dividend indicated yield, subject to certain asset diversification and liquidity requirements, are chosen as Underlying Index components. Dividend indicated yield is the total prior year dividend payments of a security expressed as a percentage of the current price adjusted for market expectations as to next year dividends indicated by related option premiums and excluding any off-cycle dividend payments. Once a month (five business days before the last trading day of the month) the Underlying Index components are screened for dividend cuts or an overall negative outlook concerning the companies’ dividend policy. If any changes need to be implemented, the Underlying Index will be adjusted at the close of the last trading day of the respective month. The composition of the Underlying Index is adjusted quarterly. The Underlying Index is constructed to limit turnover and excessive exposure to particular sectors, component weights, or other investment style factors, such as recently announced or implemented dividend cuts. The Underlying Index limits component turnover by permitting the retention of securities that were previously among the top 50 highest scoring securities, until they are no longer among the 75 highest scoring securities. The Underlying Index restricts exposure to a particular sector to 20% of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index only includes long positions ( i.e. , short positions are impermissible). All component securities of the Underlying Index are dividend-paying securities whose yields are above the median for dividend-paying securities in the Parent Index.

The Underlying Index is maintained and calculated by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of the Fund, Millington Securities, Inc., the advisor for the Fund (“ Advisor ”) and WBI Investments, Inc., the sub-advisor (“ Sub-Advisor ”) to the Fund, and an affiliate of the Advisor. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

Under normal circumstances the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Sub-Advisor uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Advisor expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.