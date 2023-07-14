The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, which are primarily involved in the investment themes of Battery and Energy Storage Solutions (“BESS”) and Innovation.

The Index provider defines companies in the value chain of BESS into four categories: (i) Raw Materials - companies that focus on raw battery materials mining or extracting or processing chemicals related to electrochemical storage; (ii) Manufacturing - companies that process battery materials or otherwise develop, build or manufacture battery cells, packs and/or components; (iii) Enablers - companies that develop the battery building block components or provide complementary products or technologies, including raw materials recycling, grid and installation products or services, charging infrastructure, electric vehicles and consumer electronics and devices; or (iv) Emerging Technologies - companies that use new battery storage technologies or develop new applications related to batteries or energy storage (collectively, “Battery Value Chain Activities”).

The Index provider defines companies in the theme of Innovation as those that introduce a new, creative, or different (i.e., “innovative”) technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those Innovative technologies. The Index provider identifies

Innovation-related companies by reference to classifications made by independent firms, through public company filings and/or by identifying companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture, sale and/or service of Innovative products or services.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from one or more of the Battery Value Chain Activities or Innovation as defined above as of the Index screening date. The Index provider expects that at least 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Battery Value Chain Activities.

In addition to meeting the definition of either Battery Value Chain Activities or Innovation, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $250 million; and (ii) a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and materials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.