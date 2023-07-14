Home
Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$36.5
$30.65
$38.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WBAT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Battery Value Chain and Innovation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, which are primarily involved in the investment themes of Battery and Energy Storage Solutions (“BESS”) and Innovation.

The Index provider defines companies in the value chain of BESS into four categories: (i) Raw Materials - companies that focus on raw battery materials mining or extracting or processing chemicals related to electrochemical storage; (ii) Manufacturing - companies that process battery materials or otherwise develop, build or manufacture battery cells, packs and/or components; (iii) Enablers - companies that develop the battery building block components or provide complementary products or technologies, including raw materials recycling, grid and installation products or services, charging infrastructure, electric vehicles and consumer electronics and devices; or (iv) Emerging Technologies - companies that use new battery storage technologies or develop new applications related to batteries or energy storage (collectively, “Battery Value Chain Activities”).

The Index provider defines companies in the theme of Innovation as those that introduce a new, creative, or different (i.e., “innovative”) technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those Innovative technologies. The Index provider identifies

Innovation-related companies by reference to classifications made by independent firms, through public company filings and/or by identifying companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture, sale and/or service of Innovative products or services.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from one or more of the Battery Value Chain Activities or Innovation as defined above as of the Index screening date. The Index provider expects that at least 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Battery Value Chain Activities.

In addition to meeting the definition of either Battery Value Chain Activities or Innovation, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $250 million; and (ii) a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and materials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

WBAT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr 4.6% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

WBAT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBAT Category Low Category High WBAT % Rank
Net Assets 5.3 M 863 K 50.4 B 98.61%
Number of Holdings 127 1 470 11.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.39 M 0 30.3 B 95.82%
Weighting of Top 10 28.83% 7.6% 100.0% 87.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. QuantumScape Corp 3.91%
  2. TDK Corp 3.50%
  3. Umicore SA 3.23%
  4. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 2.91%
  5. BASF SE 2.74%
  6. GEM Co Ltd 2.60%
  7. EnerSys 2.52%
  8. SMA Solar Technology AG 2.41%
  9. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.22%
  10. Blink Charging Co 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBAT % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 0.00% 100.53% 14.47%
Cash 		3.92% -0.53% 100.00% 90.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 65.92%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 67.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 64.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 65.27%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBAT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 2.26%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 99.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 72.90%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 1.94%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 44.84%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 90.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 63.87%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 96.45%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 69.68%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 19.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 0.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBAT % Rank
Non US 		73.74% 0.00% 99.27% 0.64%
US 		26.12% 0.00% 100.53% 99.36%

WBAT - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.08% 2.97% 82.64%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.95% 14.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WBAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

WBAT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBAT Category Low Category High WBAT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 42.10% 69.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBAT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBAT Category Low Category High WBAT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBAT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBAT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2022

0.29

0.3%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

