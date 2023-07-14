Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.2%
1 yr return
4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$5.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.8%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Index is designed to provide exposure to equity securities of exchange-listed companies globally, which are primarily involved in the investment themes of Battery and Energy Storage Solutions (“BESS”) and Innovation.
The Index provider defines companies in the value chain of BESS into four categories: (i) Raw Materials - companies that focus on raw battery materials mining or extracting or processing chemicals related to electrochemical storage; (ii) Manufacturing - companies that process battery materials or otherwise develop, build or manufacture battery cells, packs and/or components; (iii) Enablers - companies that develop the battery building block components or provide complementary products or technologies, including raw materials recycling, grid and installation products or services, charging infrastructure, electric vehicles and consumer electronics and devices; or (iv) Emerging Technologies - companies that use new battery storage technologies or develop new applications related to batteries or energy storage (collectively, “Battery Value Chain Activities”).
The Index provider defines companies in the theme of Innovation as those that introduce a new, creative, or different (i.e., “innovative”) technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape, as well as companies that service those Innovative technologies. The Index provider identifies
Innovation-related companies by reference to classifications made by independent firms, through public company filings and/or by identifying companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the manufacture, sale and/or service of Innovative products or services.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must derive at least 50% of its revenue from one or more of the Battery Value Chain Activities or Innovation as defined above as of the Index screening date. The Index provider expects that at least 50% of the Index constituent weight will meet the definition of Battery Value Chain Activities.
In addition to meeting the definition of either Battery Value Chain Activities or Innovation, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must also meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) have a market capitalization of at least $250 million; and (ii) a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. As of September 30, 2022, companies in the industrials and materials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
|Period
|WBAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.2%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|4.6%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|38.5%
|N/A
|Period
|WBAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-75.9%
|954.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-67.1%
|66.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.3%
|30.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBAT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-25.6%
|73.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-97.5%
|60.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.7%
|44.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-22.9%
|43.6%
|N/A
|WBAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBAT % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.3 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|98.61%
|Number of Holdings
|127
|1
|470
|11.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.39 M
|0
|30.3 B
|95.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.83%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|87.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBAT % Rank
|Stocks
|99.86%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|14.47%
|Cash
|3.92%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|90.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|65.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|67.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|64.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|65.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBAT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|2.26%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|99.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|72.90%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|1.94%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|44.84%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|90.32%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|63.87%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|96.45%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|69.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|19.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|0.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBAT % Rank
|Non US
|73.74%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|0.64%
|US
|26.12%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|99.36%
|WBAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|82.64%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|14.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WBAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WBAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBAT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|WBAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBAT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.41%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|69.97%
|WBAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WBAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBAT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|WBAT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2022
0.29
0.3%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...