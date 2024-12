The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in equity securities of companies that U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes may benefit from the development of products and services or technological innovations related to national defense efforts, including aerospace, physical, and cybersecurity defense, in preparation for or in response to domestic, regional, or global conflicts.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in a combination of equity securities of technology companies and aerospace and defense companies. The foregoing policy may be changed upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.

The Fund considers an issuer to be a technology company if at least 50% of its gross income or its net sales come from activities in technology-related industries or at least 50% of its total assets are devoted to producing revenues in technology-related industries. The Fund expects to achieve the majority of its exposure to technology companies by investing in issuers in the semiconductor industry.

The Fund considers an issuer to be an aerospace and defense company if it derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from, or devotes at least 50% of its assets in products, services, or technologies that are tied to the development of, or are otherwise instrumental in providing defense, security, and protection of sovereign states. These companies include firms that develop technologies and solutions that support national defense, cybersecurity, aerospace, boarder security, critical infrastructure, and public safety .

The Adviser selects individual companies to purchase or sell based primarily on internal research and quantitative and fundamental analyses that leverage insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization and may invest in equity securities issued by U.S. or foreign companies, including through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The foreign companies in which the Fund may invest include emerging markets.

The Fund concentrates its investments (that is, invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities of companies in each of the aerospace & defense industry and the semiconductor industry. The Fund may have significant exposure to companies in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and Turkey, though this may change from time to time.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. The Fund’s strategy may result in the active and frequent trading of the Fund’s investments, which may result in significant portfolio turnover.