6.5%
1 yr return
14.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$8.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.7%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 68.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities that Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), believes will generate a higher dividend yield than is generally provided by equity markets in developed ex-U.S. countries, as measured by the MSCI World ex USA Index, over a full market cycle (“dividend-paying equity securities”) within a framework that attempts to manage portfolio risk. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign issuers of any market capitalization. The principal types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Sub-Adviser employs a systematic process to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund that is based on quantitative and qualitative research and analysis. The investment universe includes all securities included in the MSCI World ex USA Index, although based on the Sub-Adviser’s systematic process, the Fund’s portfolio will include a smaller, targeted subset of those securities. In determining which securities to purchase or sell, the Sub-Adviser considers the risk characteristics of the securities in the context of seeking to achieve the Fund’s overall portfolio objective. Yield is the primary risk characteristic evaluated by the Sub-Adviser, and as such forecasted dividend yields are used where possible to make the yield target of a security forward looking. The portfolio construction process also seeks to minimize portfolio risks including industry, country, and currency risks by gaining exposure to a smaller, targeted subset of securities within the investment universe that are intended to be diversified across industries and countries.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investments will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries outside of the U.S. The Fund considers an issuer to be outside of the U.S. if: (i) it is organized under the laws of, or maintains a principal place of business in, a country outside the U.S.; (ii) the principal trading market for its securities is in a country outside the U.S.; or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a country outside the U.S., or has at least 50% of its assets in a country outside the U.S.
From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors, countries or geographic regions. As of October 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial sector and in Europe and the United Kingdom.
|Period
|VWID Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|65.55%
|1 Yr
|14.4%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|83.18%
|3 Yr
|6.9%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|83.82%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VWID Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|5.7%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|VWID Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|56.38%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|80.45%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|82.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VWID Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|5.7%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|VWID
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWID % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.8 M
|199 K
|133 B
|98.14%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|1
|9075
|20.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.38 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|98.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.71%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|88.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VWID % Rank
|Stocks
|98.70%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|10.79%
|Cash
|1.30%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|84.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|54.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|58.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|48.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|50.55%
|VWID Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|91.68%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|20.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|VWID Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VWID Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VWID Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|68.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|99.66%
|VWID
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWID % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.29%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|0.77%
|VWID
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VWID
|Category Low
|Category High
|VWID % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.47%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|14.09%
|VWID
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.689
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$2.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.368
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.925
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2017
4.64
4.6%
Mr. Thomas joined Wellington Management in 2002, where he currently serves as Senior Managing Director and Associate Director, Investment Strategy and Risk. As associate director of Investment Strategy and Risk, Gregg conducts original research on portfolio and risk-management topics, leads various Wellington Management internal investment oversight processes, and analyzes key trends and investment risks across the equity, fixed income, asset allocation, and hedge fund product suites. In addition, he is a portfolio manager on certain multi-manager solutions offered by the firm, including Global Equities, International Equities, Hedged Equities, Japan Equities, and US Alpha strategies. Gregg is a member of a number of Wellington Management’s committees and oversight groups, including the Risk Management Committee, Fixed Income Risk Advisory Council, Equity Risk Advisory Council, Multi Asset Strategy Review Group, Equity Review Group II, New Product Working Group, and Philosophy and Process Panel, and represents Wellington Management as a member of the Buy Side Risk Managers Forum. Previously, Gregg was an equity portfolio specialist and analyst at Wellington Management (2002 – 2006). Prior to rejoining the firm in 2002, he worked as a quantitative business analyst at Zurich Scudder Investments (2001), as a business analyst and data analyst in Wellington Management’s Information Services Group (1997 – 2001), and in various financial markets-related positions at IDD Information Services (1993 – 1997). Gregg received his BS in finance, with high distinction, from the University of Rhode Island (1992). He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 10, 2017
4.64
4.6%
Mr. Simon is Senior Managing Director and portfolio manager of the Wellington Management Company LLP. Mr. Simon joined the Wellington Management Company LLP in 2009 and has been an investment professional since 2001.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
