The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its objective by investing in equity securities that Wellington Management Company LLP, the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), believes will generate a higher dividend yield than is generally provided by equity markets in developed ex-U.S. countries, as measured by the MSCI World ex USA Index, over a full market cycle (“dividend-paying equity securities”) within a framework that attempts to manage portfolio risk. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in dividend-paying equity securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of foreign issuers of any market capitalization. The principal types of equity securities in which the Fund invests are common and preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Sub-Adviser employs a systematic process to evaluate a security for purchase or sale by the Fund that is based on quantitative and qualitative research and analysis. The investment universe includes all securities included in the MSCI World ex USA Index, although based on the Sub-Adviser’s systematic process, the Fund’s portfolio will include a smaller, targeted subset of those securities. In determining which securities to purchase or sell, the Sub-Adviser considers the risk characteristics of the securities in the context of seeking to achieve the Fund’s overall portfolio objective. Yield is the primary risk characteristic evaluated by the Sub-Adviser, and as such forecasted dividend yields are used where possible to make the yield target of a security forward looking. The portfolio construction process also seeks to minimize portfolio risks including industry, country, and currency risks by gaining exposure to a smaller, targeted subset of securities within the investment universe that are intended to be diversified across industries and countries.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investments will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries outside of the U.S. The Fund considers an issuer to be outside of the U.S. if: (i) it is organized under the laws of, or maintains a principal place of business in, a country outside the U.S.; (ii) the principal trading market for its securities is in a country outside the U.S.; or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in a country outside the U.S., or has at least 50% of its assets in a country outside the U.S.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors, countries or geographic regions. As of October 31, 2022, the Fund focused its investments in the financial sector and in Europe and the United Kingdom.