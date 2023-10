Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in holdings that comprise the Index. The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that uses a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is designed to maximize income while minimizing volatility using a proprietary, rules-based methodology created and maintained by Arch Indices Services Corp. (the “Index Provider”), the index provider and an affiliate of the Arch Indices Investment Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”), the ETF’s investment adviser.

The Index is composed of approximately 60 to 100 U.S. listed equity securities (including American depositary receipts (“ADRs”)) and approximately 12 fixed income ETFs (including international fixed income ETFs). The selection of equity securities and fixed income ETFs for inclusion in the Index is made by the Index Provider based on its proprietary methodology. The Index components may change over time as the Index is rebalanced. The Index does not include all eligible securities and ETFs, but instead selects securities and ETFs to create the

optimal portfolio. ETFs are selected to provide exposure to the U.S. bond market. The Index, in seeking to gain exposure to the U.S. bond market, does not take into consideration maturity, duration, or credit quality of fixed income ETFs or their underlying positions.

In constructing and adjusting the Index, the Index Provider identifies a universe of U.S. listed equity securities, including common stock and equity interests in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), that meet the following requirements:

◦ Minimum market capitalization of $2 billion;

◦ Minimum 3-month daily average trading volume of $20 million (last price weighted);

◦ Minimum history of regular dividends for previous 5 years; and

◦ Minimum 12-month trailing yield of 3% (absolute yield).

Fixed income ETFs are selected based on the previous 12 months of dividends. An annualization measure of the 12 months of dividends is applied to fixed income ETFs to adjust for irregular dividends paid out for a 12-month period. As of September 18, 2023, the Index included the following fixed income ETFs: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Back Securities ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, and Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF.

The investable universe has over 450 individual securities. The majority of these securities have a very small weighting (under 0.10%) when the Index rebalances. These small weightings have little impact on the performance of the Index and the Index eliminates these small-weighted securities by applying a minimum weighting threshold to the initial Index rebalance. The remaining positions are weighted in the Index proportionally.

The Index Provider then uses a process called variance optimized indexing (“VOI”), which aims to determine the optimal weight to be allocated to each of the Index’s components. VOI is a methodology to weight assets such that the portfolio maximizes its goal of income while minimizing expected volatility. The VOI process is applied separately with respect to the equity securities and the fixed income ETFs. The Index calculates the volatility of every portfolio combination based on how volatile each component has been and how the components have moved relative to each other. Based on the trade-off between risk and return, the Index selects the combination of assets that has the highest income potential with the lowest volatility.

The Index rebalances quarterly on the second Thursday of February, May, August, and November. If that Thursday is a holiday, the following business day will be the rebalance date. The Index will calculate the rebalance weightings (the weighting of each Index position after identifying the component securities of the Index) five business days before the rebalance date. When rebalancing, the Index takes into account any new equities to be added and then uses VOI to calculate the optimal weight of each security. In calculating the optimal weight of each security, the Index will attempt to maximize income while minimizing volatility. Fixed income ETFs may be removed from the Index at the time of rebalancing.

The Fund generally uses a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as the Index, but may, when the Fund’s portfolio managers believe it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, in instances in which an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).