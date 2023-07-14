Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

ETF
VUSE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.3597 -0.18 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
VUSE (ETF)

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.3597 -0.18 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
VUSE (ETF)

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.3597 -0.18 -0.36%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

VUSE | ETF

$48.36

$531 M

1.34%

$0.64

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

25.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

22.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

Net Assets

$531 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.5
$37.13
$48.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF

VUSE | ETF

$48.36

$531 M

1.34%

$0.64

0.50%

VUSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vident U.S. Equity Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Vident Financial
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    11000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Austin Wen

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index.
The Vident U.S. Quality IndexTM
The Index is a rules-based, systematic strategy index comprised of equity securities principally traded in the U.S. market of issuers domiciled in the United States. The starting universe of eligible companies in the Index consists of U.S.-listed common stock of U.S. companies with market capitalizations of at least $100 million. Companies eligible for inclusion must also meet certain minimum liquidity requirements.
The companies remaining in the Index universe are placed into one of three market capitalization segments: Giant (companies in the top 40% by market capitalization at the time of purchase), Large (companies in the top 40-70% range by market capitalization at the time of purchase) and SMID (also known as small/mid-capitalization companies, which are the remaining companies in the bottom 30% of the Index universe).
Companies are assessed across a variety of proprietary corporate governance criteria with risks flagged. The number of flagged risks are summed to form a company’s Corporate Governance Score. Companies with lower Corporate Governance Scores receive lower potential allocations. The proprietary corporate governance criteria are broadly designed to identify issues relating to board structure, incentives alignment, and shareholder rights.
At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution, the Index employs a multi-factor model for scoring and ranking stocks based on certain quality and momentum factors, and the stocks in the Index are weighted based on these factors and subject to certain adjustments and limitations, including the following constraints:
the maximum allocation to a Giant market-capitalization company is 2%;
the maximum allocation to a Large market-capitalization company is 1%; and
the maximum allocation to a SMID market-capitalization company is 0.5%.
The Index’s allocation and weighting to a company is subject to certain liquidity thresholds. All companies eligible for inclusion receive an initial weight of 0.10%, and then the maximum weighting by market-capitalization segment is applied. Further adjustments are then made based on the company’s Corporate Governance Score and the company’s quality and momentum attributes, as described below.
The Index’s maximum allocation to a company may be adjusted downward by as much as 100% based on the company’s Corporate Governance Score (i.e., the Index uses the Corporate Governance Score to reduce potential weightings to companies with less favorable rankings relative to their market segment peers). The Index’s maximum allocation to a company may be increased by 25% if that company ranks in the top 25th percentile within its market-capitalization segment (e.g., if a company’s initial allocation is 2%, then the allocation would be 2.5%). The Index’s allocation to a market cap segment, at the time of the semi-annual reconstitution, will be within 5% of the initial cap weighted universe’s allocation to that segment.
A company’s weighting is further adjusted by considering the company’s quality and momentum attributes, based on a proprietary multi-factor model for scoring and ranking stocks. The model combines factors into two distinct factor composites, each seeking to score different stock attributes. These factor composites can be broadly categorized into the following groupings: quality and momentum. For stocks in the Giant and Large market cap segment, quality is defined as profitability and profitability growth. The components account for current and historical gross profits, return on invested capital, cash flows, and margins of companies in each segment. For stocks in SMID market cap segment, two additional composites are utilized: cost of capital and use of capital. These composites account for characteristics such as leverage, credit strength, debt, and equity issuance.
All rules are systematized and rely on data available at the end of each rebalancing period. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in February and August. As of December 1, 2022, the Index was comprised of 131 component securities and had significant exposure to the information technology sector.
The Index was created on November 30, 2022, by Vident Financial, LLC, the Index Provider, for use by the Fund.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, of the Fund will be invested in equity securities that are principally traded in the United States.
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it may invest in all of the component securities of the Index, but may, when the sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Vident Advisory, LLC (“Vident Advisory” or the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

VUSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -10.0% 26.2% 1.57%
1 Yr 25.8% -28.9% 26.9% 0.52%
3 Yr 22.7%* -14.1% 93.9% 2.42%
5 Yr 9.7%* -14.9% 42.3% 2.22%
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 20.6% 70.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -41.6% 42.6% 17.55%
2021 16.4% -23.5% 23.2% 3.48%
2020 2.2% -8.6% 93.7% 9.81%
2019 5.0% -2.6% 7.5% 51.40%
2018 -3.3% -8.8% 3.8% 16.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.4% -19.1% 22.5% 96.85%
1 Yr -0.3% -28.9% 36.6% 83.77%
3 Yr 16.1%* -14.1% 93.9% 14.29%
5 Yr 10.1%* -13.5% 42.3% 3.13%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VUSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.4% -41.6% 42.6% 17.55%
2021 16.4% -23.5% 23.2% 3.48%
2020 2.2% -8.6% 93.7% 9.81%
2019 5.0% -2.6% 7.5% 51.40%
2018 -3.3% -7.6% 3.8% 47.13%

VUSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VUSE Category Low Category High VUSE % Rank
Net Assets 531 M 504 K 30.4 B 59.95%
Number of Holdings 232 9 2354 11.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.2 M 129 K 9.16 B 81.10%
Weighting of Top 10 7.27% 5.3% 99.9% 98.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 16.62%
  2. Merck Co Inc 2.95%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.72%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.56%
  5. ATT Inc 2.56%
  6. Broadcom Inc 2.26%
  7. Pfizer Inc 2.13%
  8. Visa Inc 2.10%
  9. Cisco Systems Inc 2.05%
  10. Procter Gamble Co/The 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VUSE % Rank
Stocks 		99.90% 85.69% 100.65% 20.73%
Cash 		0.10% -0.65% 14.30% 79.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 91.60%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 92.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 91.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 91.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VUSE % Rank
Technology 		21.50% 0.00% 30.07% 1.05%
Financial Services 		13.41% 0.00% 60.11% 88.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.18% 0.00% 29.62% 36.48%
Healthcare 		11.17% 0.00% 32.47% 30.97%
Industrials 		10.04% 0.00% 29.02% 83.73%
Consumer Defense 		8.44% 0.00% 33.79% 16.54%
Communication Services 		7.72% 0.00% 19.80% 10.24%
Energy 		6.23% 0.00% 29.17% 61.68%
Basic Materials 		5.17% 0.00% 23.88% 55.38%
Real Estate 		2.44% 0.00% 40.74% 83.73%
Utilities 		1.70% 0.00% 24.69% 86.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VUSE % Rank
US 		99.40% 55.79% 100.30% 4.20%
Non US 		0.50% 0.00% 36.04% 87.40%

VUSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

VUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 16.27% 91.15%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.20% 17.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 27.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

VUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VUSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 227.00% 74.86%

VUSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VUSE Category Low Category High VUSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.34% 0.00% 8.82% 11.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VUSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VUSE Category Low Category High VUSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.19% -1.84% 4.73% 23.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VUSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VUSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Austin Wen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Austin Wen, CFA has seven years of investment management experience. Mr. Wen is a Portfolio Manager at Vident, specializing in portfolio management and trading of equity portfolios and commodities based portfolios, as well as risk monitoring and investment analysis. Previously, Mr. Wen was an analyst for Vident Financial, working on the development and review of investment solutions. He began his career as a State Examiner for the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. Mr. Wen obtained a BA in Finance from the University of Georgia and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 19, 2020

1.95

2.0%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Ryan Dofflemeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Ryan Dofflemeyer, ProShare Advisors: Portfolio Manager since January 2011, and a registered associated person and an NFA associate member of ProShares Capital Management LLC since October 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×