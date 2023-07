The Fund is a fund of funds and employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index, which measures the investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bond market. The Index includes U.S. dollar-denominated securities that are publicly issued by industrial, utility, and financial issuers. The Fund intends to obtain its exposure to the bonds held in the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in a mix of Vanguard bond index ETFs (underlying funds), rather than in individual securities held in the Index. The underlying funds are Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, and Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, which seek to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. 1–5 Year Corporate Bond Index, the Bloomberg U.S. 5–10 Year Corporate Bond Index, and the Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index, respectively. The underlying funds’ bond holdings are a diversified mix of short-, intermediate-, and long-term investment-grade corporate bonds. Each of the underlying funds seeks to track the performance of an index that represents a subset of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. Together, the three indexes tracked by the underlying funds comprise the Fund’s target index.