NameAs of 11/16/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$43.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
0.9%
Expense Ratio 1.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|VSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-29.6%
|108.5%
|3.42%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-35.1%
|79.3%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|23.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|11.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSPY % Rank
|Cash
|99.06%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|1.88%
|Stocks
|0.90%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|99.38%
|Other
|0.04%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|78.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|85.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|7.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|1.38%
|VSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.68%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|37.56%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|93.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|VSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSPY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.14%
|87.21%
|VSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSPY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|97.58%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 20, 2021
0.86
0.9%
Dr. Donaldson has served as Chief Compliance Officer of VectorShares since the firm was founded in 2020. He also serves as General Partner and Portfolio Manager for DFN Management, LLC (since 2016) and as a tenured Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Tampa (since 2000). He previously served as Director of the Master of Science in Finance Program and Department Chair at the University of Tampa. Dr. Donaldson received a B.S. in Finance from Ohio State University and a M.S. in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from the University of South Florida.
