Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 11/16/2022

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

VectorShares Min Vol ETF

VSPY | Active ETF

-

$43.5 M

0.00%

1.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$43.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VectorShares Min Vol ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Donaldson

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing a blended strategy that combines a fixed income allocation of approximately 90% with an options overlay of approximately 10% of the market value of the Fund’s assets. 
The fixed income allocation is invested primarily in high quality debt instruments, including but not limited to corporate bonds, treasuries, and municipal bonds and/or ETFs that hold these high quality debt investments. The securities in the fixed income allocation are generally rated Baa3 or better by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody's”) or BBB- or better by S&P. The fixed income securities may be of any duration and maturity, and the average duration and average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio will vary based on the Advisor’s proprietary research.  When interest rates are low, the Fund will invest primarily in ultra-short term duration high quality instruments.  When interest rates are higher, the Fund will invest in longer duration instruments.  The use of these low volatility, high quality debt instruments helps minimize the volatility of the Fund’s options portfolio.
The hedged overlay will consist of both exchange-traded put and call options on the S&P 500 Index (“SPX”). An index option is a financial derivative that gives the holder the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the value of an underlying index, such as the SPX, at the stated exercise price within a specific time. The Fund will buy call options to obtain long exposure to the SPX (benefitting when the value of the SPX increases over the option period).  The Fund will both buy and sell put options as offsetting positions used to hedge against the downside risk of the long positions within the portfolio (benefitting when the value of the SPX decreases over the option period).  The portfolio option positions are rebalanced daily based upon market movements and fluctuations in the Cboe Volatility Index (“VIX”). The VIX is a real-time market index representing the market's expectations for volatility over the coming 30 days, which is used to measure the level of risk, fear, or stress in the market.
A proprietary trading model is utilized to rebalance the options following a contrarian approach where long positions on SPX (call options) are sold on positive market days (purchased on days with negative market returns).  The hedge positions (put options) are reduced on declining market days (purchased on days with positive market returns).  Positive and declining market days are based on the previous day’s SPX closing price. The objective of the model’s rebalancing is to maintain the same weightings of puts versus calls as the value of the SPX rises and falls. When the value of SPX rises or falls, so does the value of the Fund’s options holdings. The proportion of calls and puts is rebalanced to maintain the same allocation as the values change.
The Fund maintains a cash position that serves as an additional hedge and provides the ability to purchase securities during substantial market declines. The cash position is higher when markets are elevated and reduced as purchases are made in waning markets.
Read More

VSPY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.6% 108.5% 3.42%
1 Yr N/A -35.1% 79.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.5% 23.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.1% 11.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 21.6% N/A
2021 N/A -11.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 16.4% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -1.5% 61.5% 86.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.6% 108.5% 6.84%
1 Yr N/A -35.1% 79.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -9.5% 23.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -12.1% 16.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 11.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -39.0% 21.6% N/A
2021 N/A -11.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 16.4% N/A
2019 N/A -15.4% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -1.2% 61.5% 95.38%

VSPY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSPY Category Low Category High VSPY % Rank
Net Assets 43.5 M 658 K 207 B 91.43%
Number of Holdings 23 2 15351 79.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 40 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 79.00%
Weighting of Top 10 0.92% 8.4% 100.0% 6.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ETF 0.15%
  2. ETF 0.13%
  3. ETF 0.12%
  4. ETF 0.06%
  5. ETF 0.04%
  6. OPTION 0.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSPY % Rank
Cash 		99.06% -16.75% 158.07% 1.88%
Stocks 		0.90% 0.00% 99.40% 99.38%
Other 		0.04% -6.69% 48.03% 78.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 85.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 7.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -82.31% 116.75% 1.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSPY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 47.62%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.68% 12.66%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 63.28%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.21% 82.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.78% 31.08%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.22% 67.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 51.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 14.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.62% 42.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.19% 33.83%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 34.29% 78.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSPY % Rank
US 		0.90% -1.65% 98.67% 99.38%
Non US 		0.00% -0.44% 56.67% 94.88%

VSPY - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.68% 0.06% 7.62% 37.56%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.83% 93.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

VSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

VSPY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSPY Category Low Category High VSPY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.14% 87.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSPY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSPY Category Low Category High VSPY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% 97.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSPY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Semi-Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

VSPY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Donaldson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Dr. Donaldson has served as Chief Compliance Officer of VectorShares since the firm was founded in 2020. He also serves as General Partner and Portfolio Manager for DFN Management, LLC (since 2016) and as a tenured Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Tampa (since 2000). He previously served as Director of the Master of Science in Finance Program and Department Chair at the University of Tampa. Dr. Donaldson received a B.S. in Finance from Ohio State University and a M.S. in Economics and Ph.D. in Finance from the University of South Florida.

Don Flagg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 20, 2021

0.86

0.9%

Dr. Flagg has served as Manager of VectorShares since the firm was founded in 2020. He also serves as General Partner and Portfolio Manager for DFN Management, LLC (since 2016) and as a tenured Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Tampa (since 2007). He received a B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Central Florida and a Ph.D. from the University of South Florida.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

