Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

Active ETF
VSLU
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.8209 -0.08 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A
VSLU (ETF)

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.8209 -0.08 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A
VSLU (ETF)

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.8209 -0.08 -0.28%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

VSLU | Active ETF

$27.82

$35.7 M

0.84%

$0.23

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.0%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$35.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.9
$21.74
$27.90

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

VSLU | Active ETF

$27.82

$35.7 M

0.84%

$0.23

0.49%

VSLU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large cap companies. The Fund defines large cap companies as companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more, measured at the time of purchase. In choosing investments, the Adviser typically selects large cap equity securities that it believes offer superior return potential and may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, projected future earnings, dividends, financing activity, growth potential, recent performance, and business strategy. To select securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes its proprietary research and valuation models that employ the factors described above to identify appropriate securities for the Fund.

The Adviser anticipates generally holding at least 200 different positions in the Fund’s portfolio. Although the Fund generally holds at least 200 different positions across a broad spectrum of sectors, it may at times take larger positions (greater than 5%) in certain holdings and/or sectors when its research and valuation models indicate that such investments are appropriate. As a result, the Fund will operate as a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.

The Fund may also invest in small and mid-cap companies, convertible securities, preferred stocks, rights and warrants.

The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Fund’s portfolio when the Adviser believes it no longer offers superior investment potential. The Adviser may also sell positions that have grown too large relative to the overall portfolio. The Fund’s investments will be the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”).

Read More

VSLU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.0% -51.8% 22.1% 95.21%
1 Yr 18.7% -58.9% 46.9% 3.94%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 95.78%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 5.40%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSLU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.0% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

VSLU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSLU Category Low Category High VSLU % Rank
Net Assets 35.7 M 177 K 1.21 T 96.00%
Number of Holdings 334 2 4154 25.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.32 M 1.74 K 270 B 93.50%
Weighting of Top 10 34.64% 1.8% 100.0% 27.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. APPLE INC 7.04%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 6.54%
  3. ALPHABET INC CLASS A 5.78%
  4. META PLATFORMS INC 3.87%
  5. S P GLOBAL INC 2.70%
  6. MATERCARD INC CLASS A 2.41%
  7. JOHNSON JOHNSON 2.33%
  8. ABBVIE INC 2.18%
  9. HOME DEPOT INC THE 2.18%
  10. BROADCOM INC 1.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSLU % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 0.00% 130.24% 6.98%
Cash 		0.50% -102.29% 100.00% 91.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 57.61%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 57.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 55.60%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 55.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSLU % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 81.37%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 27.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 80.32%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 89.08%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 24.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 35.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 63.59%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 10.78%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 30.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 32.07%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 78.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSLU % Rank
US 		99.50% 0.00% 127.77% 8.51%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 79.05%

VSLU - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 2.95% 70.41%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 44.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VSLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSLU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

VSLU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSLU Category Low Category High VSLU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.84% 0.00% 19.15% 31.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSLU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSLU Category Low Category High VSLU % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 32.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSLU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSLU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Paul Blinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.

Rafael Resendes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×