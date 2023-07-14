Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of large cap companies. The Fund defines large cap companies as companies with market capitalizations of $5 billion or more, measured at the time of purchase. In choosing investments, the Adviser typically selects large cap equity securities that it believes offer superior return potential and may consider, among other factors, a company’s valuation, projected future earnings, dividends, financing activity, growth potential, recent performance, and business strategy. To select securities for the Fund, the Adviser utilizes its proprietary research and valuation models that employ the factors described above to identify appropriate securities for the Fund.
The Adviser anticipates generally holding at least 200 different positions in the Fund’s portfolio. Although the Fund generally holds at least 200 different positions across a broad spectrum of sectors, it may at times take larger positions (greater than 5%) in certain holdings and/or sectors when its research and valuation models indicate that such investments are appropriate. As a result, the Fund will operate as a “non-diversified” fund, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund.
The Fund may also invest in small and mid-cap companies, convertible securities, preferred stocks, rights and warrants.
The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Fund’s portfolio when the Adviser believes it no longer offers superior investment potential. The Adviser may also sell positions that have grown too large relative to the overall portfolio. The Fund’s investments will be the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”).
|Period
|VSLU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.0%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|95.21%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|3.94%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VSLU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.0%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|VSLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSLU % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.7 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|96.00%
|Number of Holdings
|334
|2
|4154
|25.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.32 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|93.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.64%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|27.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSLU % Rank
|Stocks
|99.50%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|6.98%
|Cash
|0.50%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|91.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|57.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|57.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|55.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|55.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSLU % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|81.37%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|27.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|80.32%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|89.08%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|24.79%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|35.92%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|63.59%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|10.78%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|30.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|32.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|78.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VSLU % Rank
|US
|99.50%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|8.51%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|79.05%
|VSLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|70.41%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|44.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VSLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VSLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VSLU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|VSLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSLU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.84%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|31.46%
|VSLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VSLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|VSLU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|32.27%
|VSLU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.233
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2021
1.09
1.1%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2021
1.09
1.1%
Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2021
1.09
1.1%
In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2021
1.09
1.1%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
