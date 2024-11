Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds denominated in U.S. dollars from a variety of issuers that are primarily U.S. states or local governments or agencies whose interest is exempt from federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund has no limitations on the maturity of individual securities. The Fund is expected to maintain, under normal market conditions, a dollar-weighted average maturity of 2 to 7 years and an average portfolio duration of 1.5 to 5 years. Although the Fund may invest in municipal bonds of any quality, the Fund’s advisor intends to invest a majority of the Fund’s assets in investment-grade municipal bonds. High-quality fixed income securities are those rated the equivalent of A3 or better by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s), or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s advisor. Medium-quality fixed income securities are those rated the equivalent of Baa1, Baa2, or Baa3 by Moody’s or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s advisor. Both high-quality and medium-quality fixed income securities are considered to be “investment-grade.” Lower-range credit quality ratings – commonly known as “junk bonds” – are those rated the equivalent of Ba1 or lower by Moody’s or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s advisor. No more than 20% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in non-investment-grade fixed income securities, or junk bonds.