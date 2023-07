The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities in the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and calculates the Underlying Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of floating and variable rate investment grade and below investment grade U.S. dollar denominated preferred stock, as well as certain types of hybrid securities that are, in the judgment of the Index Provider, comparable to preferred stocks, that are issued by corporations in the U.S. domestic market. To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, the preferred stock or hybrid security must: (i) be publicly issued, (ii) be U.S.-registered or exempt from registration in the United States, (iii) have at least one day remaining to maturity and at least 18 months to maturity at the time of its issuance, (iv) be issued in either $25 or $1,000 par value increments, and (v) have a floating rate coupon or dividend, and must meet other minimum liquidity, trading volume and other requirements, as determined by the Index Provider.

In general, preferred stock is a class of equity security that pays distributions to preferred stockholders. Preferred stockholders have priority

over common stockholders in the payment of specified dividends, such that preferred stockholders receive dividends before any dividends are paid to common stockholders. In addition, preferred stock takes precedence over common stock in receiving proceeds from an issuer in the event of the issuer’s liquidation, but is generally junior to debt, including senior and subordinated debt. Although preferred stocks represent a partial ownership interest in a company, preferred stocks generally do not carry voting rights. Preferred stocks often have a liquidation value that equals the original purchase price of the stock at the time of issuance. Preferred stocks have economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities; for example, preferred stocks generally pay dividends at a specified rate, which may be fixed or variable. Variable- or floating-rate preferred stocks pay dividends at rates that adjust periodically according to formulae intended generally to reflect market rates of interest, float at a fixed margin above a generally recognized base lending rate, or are reset or re-determined on specified dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). Dividends may be paid on a variable rate percentage of the fixed par value at which the preferred stock is issued. The Underlying Index may include fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities, which are securities that have an initial term with a fixed dividend rate and following this initial term bear a floating dividend rate.

Hybrid securities that are comparable to preferred stock are those securities that, like traditional preferred stock, have preference over the common stock within an issuer’s capital structure, and are issued and traded in a similar manner to traditional preferred stock. Like preferred stock (but unlike debt securities or common stock), hybrid securities have the ability to defer dividend payments to stockholders and to extend their maturity dates to different durations.

The Underlying Index may include securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 326 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from approximately $78 million to $5.4 billion.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).