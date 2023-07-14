Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$20.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.8%
Expense Ratio 0.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its assets in component securities of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is designed to track the performance of U.S.-listed “Real Asset” companies, as defined by Indxx, LLC (“Indxx”), the index provider of the Underlying Index. Indxx is not affiliated with the Fund or the Fund’s investment adviser, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC (“the Adviser”). The Underlying Index includes common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”).
Indxx considers Real Asset companies to be those that are classified under certain real estate-related industries, such as real estate development or REITs (“Real Estate”); natural resources-related industries, such as oil, coal, precious metals, steel, agricultural commodities, or forest products (“Natural Resources”); or infrastructure-related industries, such as electric utilities, telecommunications, transportation, or MLPs (“Infrastructure”); each as defined by FactSet Research Systems Inc. (“FactSet”).
To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, securities must (i) be U.S.-listed, (ii) have a market capitalization of at least U.S. $250 million, (iii) be classified within one of the Real Estate, Natural Resources or Infrastructure industries by FactSet, (iv) have six-month average daily turnover greater than or equal to U.S. $500,000, (v) have traded for at least 90% of the total trading days over the last six months, and (vi) have paid dividends during the trailing 12 months prior to selection as well as the trailing 12 months three years prior to selection. The top 30 securities by three-year dividend growth rate from each of the Real Estate, Natural Resources and Infrastructure industries will be selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index, for a total of 90 securities.
Securities within the portfolio are equally weighted at each rebalance and reconstitution. The total weight of MLPs is capped at 20% of the overall portfolio (and the total number of MLPs is limited to 15) at each rebalance, and any excess weight over 20% is proportionally distributed among other Infrastructure securities.
The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly. The Fund is generally reconstituted and rebalanced in accordance with the Underlying Index.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest not less than 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in Real Asset companies. The Adviser expects that, over the long term, the Fund’s investments in Real Asset companies should provide some protection against the impact of inflation because the values of the Fund’s Real Asset investments are generally linked or correlated to the rate of inflation.
The Fund will not seek to “beat” the performance of the Underlying Index and will not seek temporary defensive measures when markets decline or appear overvalued. Instead, the Fund uses a “passive” or indexing investment approach to try to approximate the investment performance of the Underlying Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Underlying Index; however, there may be times when the Fund does not hold every security in the Underlying Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance before fees and expenses and that of the Underlying Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries approximately to the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in industries within Real Estate and Natural Resources.
|Period
|VRAI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|95.54%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|79.79%
|3 Yr
|10.2%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|50.27%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|54.44%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|65.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|VRAI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|23.67%
|2021
|11.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|29.14%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|88.28%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|N/A
|Period
|VRAI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.4%
|-19.1%
|22.5%
|90.03%
|1 Yr
|6.8%
|-28.9%
|36.6%
|48.69%
|3 Yr
|9.0%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|58.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|21.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VRAI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|23.67%
|2021
|11.5%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|29.14%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|88.28%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|N/A
|VRAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRAI % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.8 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|97.12%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|9
|2354
|46.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.8 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|90.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.78%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|84.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRAI % Rank
|Stocks
|97.90%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|50.92%
|Cash
|2.09%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|49.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|36.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|36.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|35.43%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|37.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRAI % Rank
|Real Estate
|33.85%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|0.79%
|Basic Materials
|23.88%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|0.26%
|Utilities
|16.52%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|1.05%
|Energy
|15.70%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|4.99%
|Communication Services
|8.66%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|9.19%
|Consumer Defense
|1.40%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|96.85%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|99.48%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|99.48%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|99.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|99.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|97.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VRAI % Rank
|US
|67.25%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|98.43%
|Non US
|30.65%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|1.31%
|VRAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.55%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|89.28%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|20.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|VRAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|VRAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VRAI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|75.14%
|VRAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRAI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.91%
|0.00%
|8.82%
|1.31%
|VRAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VRAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|VRAI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.30%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|3.43%
|VRAI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2020
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2020
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2019
3.31
3.3%
Seth Kadushin serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LLC. Mr. Kadushin has also served as director of capital markets at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2013. Prior to joining VES, Mr. Kadushin worked at Euromoney Institutional Investor, Plc where he developed large scale investment management programs focusing on Exchange Traded Instruments and Alternate Investment Strategies. From 2011 through 2012 Mr. Kadushin worked at Wedbush Securities as an Options Desk Strategist. Mr. Kadushin worked at RBS Securities as Head Program Trader from 2009 through 2011. Prior to 2009, Mr. Kadushin held senior level positions at Lehman Brothers and Bear Sterns (J.P. Morgan), where he was a member of the firm’s Cross Asset Policy Committee charged with instituting their equity trading division’s guidelines. Mr. Kadushin holds a BBA in Finance from Emory University. He achieved his Master’s in Business from Fordham University with a concentration in Information Systems.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2019
3.31
3.3%
Matthew Brown serves as Portfolio Manager at Virtus ETF Advisers LL. Mr. Brown is also executive managing director and chief operating officer at Virtus ETF Solutions LLC (“VES”) since 2012. Before founding VES in 2012, he served as director of operations for Factor Advisors from 2010 to 2012. In 2009, Mr. Brown co-founded ETP Resources, a consulting and data services business that continues to grow and serve the ETF industry. From 2008 to 2009, he headed U.S. operations and served as chief compliance officer for U.K.-based issuer SPA/London & Capital. Mr. Brown earned a B.A. in Economics from Boston College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
