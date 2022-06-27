Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The disclosure following the paragraph headings “Principal Investment Strategies – Equity Strategy” in the Fund’s Summary Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following.
Equity Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund primarily invests in U.S. and foreign equity securities of companies that are engaged in the Fund’s investment theme. A company is deemed to be engaged in the Fund’s theme if (i) it derives a significant portion of its revenue or market value from the theme of pop culture disruption or (ii) it has stated its primary business to be in products and services focused on the theme of pop culture disruption.
Pop culture disruption companies are companies that the sub-adviser believes are expected to focus on and benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and innovative approaches related to, among other things, disruptive innovation in social media (“Social Media Companies”), streaming media (“Streaming Media Companies”), or Internet of Things (“Internet of Things Companies”). These types of companies are described below:
|·
|Social Media Companies
|o
|Companies that use website and/or applications to allow people to share media quickly, efficiently and in real time.
|·
|Streaming Media Companies
|o
|Companies that deliver media such as video or audio through a streaming medium. These companies rely on consumers having a stable and fast enough internet connection to consume digital products continuously.
|·
|Internet of Things Companies
|o
|Companies that deliver media through platforms that do not include the traditional platforms of television, phone or computer.
In selecting companies that the sub-adviser believes are relevant to a particular investment theme, the sub-adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on disruptive innovation or that are enabling the further development of a theme in the markets in which they operate. The sub-adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including internal and external research, to develop and refine its investment themes and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries.
Under normal circumstances, primarily all of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, business trust shares and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund’s investments in foreign equity securities will be in both developed and emerging markets. The Fund may invest in foreign securities (including investments in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and securities listed on local foreign exchanges.
The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a high percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers.
In the section of the Fund’s summary prospectus titled “Principal Investment Risks” – the Underlying Fund Risk is deleted.
|Period
|VPOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-33.9%
|-4.5%
|64.44%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-53.0%
|-3.0%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|17.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.4%
|15.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VPOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-25.6%
|24.1%
|84.09%
|2021
|N/A
|-0.5%
|46.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.8%
|36.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-25.2%
|-3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.7%
|29.9%
|N/A
|Period
|VPOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-52.8%
|-8.5%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-53.0%
|-3.0%
|100.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|17.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.0%
|12.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|4.4%
|15.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|VPOP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.1%
|-25.6%
|24.1%
|84.09%
|2021
|N/A
|-0.5%
|46.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-4.8%
|36.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-24.1%
|-3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|29.9%
|N/A
|VPOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPOP % Rank
|Net Assets
|400 K
|407 K
|10.3 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|25
|115
|77.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|575 K
|234 K
|7.27 B
|100.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.84%
|32.4%
|78.0%
|57.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPOP % Rank
|Stocks
|83.74%
|91.08%
|100.08%
|97.78%
|Cash
|14.49%
|-0.08%
|7.45%
|2.22%
|Other
|1.77%
|-2.87%
|0.27%
|64.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.04%
|68.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.39%
|68.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPOP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|2.22%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.78%
|35.56%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.21%
|88.89%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.78%
|31.11%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.16%
|4.44%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.60%
|17.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.50%
|71.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|21.07%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.34%
|13.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.69%
|2.22%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPOP % Rank
|US
|83.74%
|51.91%
|99.98%
|80.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.13%
|33.33%
|VPOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.08%
|2.43%
|31.82%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|VPOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|VPOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VPOP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|75.00%
|2.38%
|VPOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPOP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.71%
|80.00%
|VPOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VPOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPOP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.68%
|2.76%
|88.89%
|VPOP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Paul S. Kim has been with PGI since 2015. Previously, he was a senior vice president at PIMCO from 2009-2015. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an M.B.A. in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Kim has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Tad Park is the chief executive officer and the founder of the Volt Equity. Prior to founding the Volt Equity in 2020, from 2017 to 2020, he was the first Senior Software Engineer of the Series B round for Sonder Corp. which went on to become a successful Silicon Valley disruptor worth over one billion dollars. Prior to 2017, he worked as a senior developer and team leader for an information technology and services company. Mr. Park has a Bachelor's degree in Environmental Economics and Policy Management from the University of California, Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.5
|24.18
|6.76
|2.12
