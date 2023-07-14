Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$32.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.6
$23.24
$29.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 88.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VNSE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Wallis

Fund Description

The Fund, under normal market conditions, will invest primarily in equity securities, including exchange-traded common stocks, exchange-traded preferred stocks and exchange-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and may invest in fewer issuers than a diversified fund. Typically, the Fund’s portfolio will generally hold 20 to 40 securities. The Fund may invest in companies with any market capitalization, although, it will typically focus its investments in mid- to large- capitalization companies. A company will be considered to be a mid- to large-capitalization company if its capitalization is $5 billion or higher. 
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. (“Vaughan Nelson”) invests in companies of all market capitalizations with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. 
Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom-up value oriented investment process in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: 
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns. 
Companies valued at discount to their asset value. 
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, Vaughan Nelson generally employs the following strategies: 
Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects securities selling at a relatively low value based on discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out-of-favor or misunderstood. 
Vaughan Nelson starts with the entire U.S. exchange-traded equity investment universe. Vaughan Nelson then narrows the investment universe by using fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio of generally 20 to 40 securities. 
Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period. 
Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from the investment thesis. 
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”—and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively-managed and does not intend to track an index. 
Read More

VNSE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -14.3% 36.7% 42.34%
1 Yr 18.4% -34.8% 38.6% 7.40%
3 Yr 0.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 85.22%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 71.06%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 75.96%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -56.3% 28.9% 15.24%
2021 18.3% -20.5% 152.6% 0.62%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.3% -20.5% 36.7% 94.18%
1 Yr 6.2% -34.8% 40.3% 68.53%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNSE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.7% -56.3% 28.9% 15.32%
2021 18.3% -20.5% 152.6% 0.62%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

VNSE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VNSE Category Low Category High VNSE % Rank
Net Assets 32.5 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 93.50%
Number of Holdings 28 2 4154 95.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.05 M 288 K 270 B 98.04%
Weighting of Top 10 49.10% 1.8% 106.2% 9.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 6.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.86%
  3. NextEra Energy Inc 4.84%
  4. Salesforce Inc 4.71%
  5. Clorox Co/The 4.55%
  6. Sherwin-Williams Co/The 4.52%
  7. Motorola Solutions Inc 4.47%
  8. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 4.46%
  9. Danaher Corp 4.26%
  10. Dollar General Corp 4.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VNSE % Rank
Stocks 		96.31% 0.00% 130.24% 85.51%
Cash 		3.69% -102.29% 100.00% 11.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.53%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 48.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 45.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 45.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNSE % Rank
Technology 		18.77% 0.00% 48.94% 77.95%
Healthcare 		15.95% 0.00% 60.70% 23.12%
Financial Services 		14.40% 0.00% 55.59% 35.91%
Basic Materials 		11.42% 0.00% 25.70% 1.15%
Consumer Defense 		10.78% 0.00% 47.71% 11.03%
Industrials 		9.61% 0.00% 29.90% 40.51%
Communication Services 		5.65% 0.00% 27.94% 82.47%
Utilities 		4.71% 0.00% 20.91% 10.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.52% 0.00% 30.33% 94.41%
Energy 		4.18% 0.00% 41.64% 45.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 92.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNSE % Rank
US 		88.16% 0.00% 127.77% 86.26%
Non US 		8.15% 0.00% 32.38% 14.94%

VNSE - Expenses

Operational Fees

VNSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 49.27% 50.69%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 80.80%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.56%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VNSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VNSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VNSE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 88.00% 0.00% 496.00% 89.53%

VNSE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VNSE Category Low Category High VNSE % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 23.92% 34.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VNSE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VNSE Category Low Category High VNSE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.65% -54.00% 6.06% 52.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VNSE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VNSE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Wallis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.

Scott Weber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Mr. Weber has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2003. During began his professional career since 1996, he has held a number of positions in the investment management area, including Vice President of Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets and Associate in the Investment Banking department at Deutsche Banc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

