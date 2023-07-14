Home
Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF

VNMC | Active ETF

$29.99

$7.86 M

0.97%

$0.29

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7.86 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.2
$25.78
$30.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

VNMC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 16, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dennis Alff

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index. The Russell Midcap® Value Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of companies with lower price to book ratios and lower forecasted growth values within the broader Russell Midcap® Value Index. While the market capitalization range for the Russell Midcap® Value Index fluctuates, at December 31, 2022, it was $306.4 million to $52.8 billion. However, the Fund may  
invest up to 20% of its assets in companies with smaller or larger capitalizations. Equity securities may take the form of exchange-traded stock (e.g., common and preferred exchange-traded stocks) in corporations and exchange-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). 
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. (“Vaughan Nelson”) invests in medium-capitalization companies with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom-up value oriented investment process in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: 
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns. 
Companies valued at a discount to their asset value. 
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, Vaughan Nelson generally employs the following strategies: 
Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects stocks selling at a relatively low value based on business fundamentals, economic margin analysis and discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out of favor or misunderstood. 
Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period. 
Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from those expected at the time of investment. 
Non-Transparent ETF with Proxy Portfolio Structure. The Fund is a type of exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, however, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the “Proxy Portfolio”—and certain related information about the relative performance of the Proxy Portfolio and the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Proxy Portfolio Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares trading at or close to the underlying net asset value (“NAV”) per share of the Fund. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio, and the Fund will not disclose the daily holdings of the Actual Portfolio. Although the Fund seeks to benefit from keeping its portfolio information secret, market participants may attempt to use the Proxy Portfolio to identify the Fund’s trading strategy, which if successful, could result in such market participants engaging in certain predatory trading practices that may have the potential to harm the Fund and its shareholders. The Fund’s exemptive relief limits the types of securities in which the Fund can invest, which may constrain the Fund’s ability to implement its investment strategies. The Fund is actively-managed and does not intend to track an index. 
Read More

VNMC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -23.7% 34.1% 89.14%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 31.8% 42.17%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.8% 21.3% 88.74%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.9% 80.9% 52.92%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 58.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -52.6% 20.1% 6.67%
2021 10.3% -25.0% 15.1% 20.89%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.4% -27.0% 34.1% 90.40%
1 Yr -3.6% -41.1% 48.6% 89.17%
3 Yr N/A* -20.8% 21.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNMC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -52.6% 20.1% 6.67%
2021 10.3% -25.0% 15.1% 20.89%
2020 N/A -2.9% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -2.6% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -11.1% 0.0% N/A

VNMC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VNMC Category Low Category High VNMC % Rank
Net Assets 7.86 M 481 K 145 B 94.46%
Number of Holdings 62 1 2445 69.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.5 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 93.97%
Weighting of Top 10 33.01% 2.9% 100.0% 29.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 9.08%
  2. Republic Services Inc 4.02%
  3. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 3.83%
  4. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.50%
  5. Nexstar Media Group Inc 3.19%
  6. FactSet Research Systems Inc 3.12%
  7. AmerisourceBergen Corp 2.84%
  8. Maximus Inc 2.54%
  9. Allstate Corp/The 2.49%
  10. SSC Technologies Holdings Inc 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VNMC % Rank
Stocks 		91.64% 0.00% 100.57% 94.97%
Cash 		8.37% -2.51% 100.00% 2.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 81.66%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 81.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 82.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 81.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNMC % Rank
Utilities 		17.62% 0.00% 18.97% 2.27%
Industrials 		17.48% 0.00% 45.89% 39.29%
Technology 		12.93% 0.00% 40.65% 78.84%
Healthcare 		12.64% 0.00% 47.15% 23.68%
Financial Services 		11.49% 0.00% 46.10% 79.60%
Energy 		8.52% 0.00% 58.13% 13.35%
Basic Materials 		7.22% 0.00% 26.18% 15.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.49% 2.49% 46.48% 95.21%
Communication Services 		3.35% 0.00% 30.98% 30.23%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 32.18% 93.45%
Real Estate 		1.58% 0.00% 25.82% 84.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNMC % Rank
US 		91.10% 0.00% 100.04% 80.90%
Non US 		0.54% 0.00% 27.19% 81.91%

VNMC - Expenses

Operational Fees

VNMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.03% 33.98% 64.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 75.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 18.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

VNMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VNMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VNMC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 321.00% 83.67%

VNMC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VNMC Category Low Category High VNMC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 3.05% 12.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VNMC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VNMC Category Low Category High VNMC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.54% -2.06% 3.38% 37.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VNMC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VNMC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dennis Alff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Chad Fargason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Christopher Wallis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

