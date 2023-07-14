Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap ® Value Index. The Russell Midcap ® Value Index is an unmanaged index that measures the performance of companies with lower price to book ratios and lower forecasted growth values within the broader Russell Midcap ® Value Index. While the market capitalization range for the Russell Midcap ® Value Index fluctuates, at December 31, 2022, it was $306.4 million to $52.8 billion. However, the Fund may

invest up to 20% of its assets in companies with smaller or larger capitalizations. Equity securities may take the form of exchange-traded stock (e.g., common and preferred exchange-traded stocks) in corporations and exchange-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. (“Vaughan Nelson”) invests in medium-capitalization companies with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom-up value oriented investment process in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes:

• Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns.

• Companies valued at a discount to their asset value.

• Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level.

In selecting investments for the Fund, Vaughan Nelson generally employs the following strategies:

• Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects stocks selling at a relatively low value based on business fundamentals, economic margin analysis and discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out of favor or misunderstood.

• Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period.

• Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from those expected at the time of investment.